Lightchain AI Concludes 15 Presale Phases and Launches Bonus Round With Developer Grant Program





SHREWSBURY, United Kingdom, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightchain AI , a blockchain infrastructure project focused on AI-native applications, has completed all 15 presale phases without delays and is now entering its Bonus Round. The project has raised $21 million to date, with tokens continuing to be available at a fixed price of $0.007.

In parallel with the Bonus Round launch, Lightchain AI has announced a major update to its tokenomics. The original 5% team allocation has been removed and reallocated to developer grant and protocol development programs. This shift enables the creation of a $150,000 grant pool for builders, which will provide milestone-based funding, technical support, and visibility within the Lightchain ecosystem.

“The completion of all 15 phases on schedule and the Bonus Round launch are key moments for the project,” said a Lightchain AI spokesperson. “We’re aligning resources toward builders and long-term development to create the infrastructure needed for scalable decentralized AI.”

Lightchain AI features a sharded Layer 1 architecture designed for high-throughput AI processing. The network supports parallelized computation, dynamic gas pricing, and compatibility with Ethereum-based tools. These components are intended to power real-time decentralized AI applications such as inference engines, model marketplaces, and agent coordination systems.

The Bonus Round marks the final phase of Lightchain AI’s presale ahead of its next technical milestone: testnet launch in Q3 2025. Token buyers can participate via the official platform using Ethereum (ETH) or Tether (USDT) on the ERC-20 network.

Lightchain AI is a Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built to support AI workloads and decentralized computation. Its architecture emphasizes parallel execution, low latency, and support for AI-native smart contracts. The platform is currently conducting its Bonus Round offering after completing 15 presale phases and raising $21 million in preparation for testnet launch.

Website: https://lightchain.ai

Whitepaper: https://lightchain.ai/lightchain-whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/LightchainProtocol

X (Twitter): https://x.com/LightchainAI

SHAJAN SKARIA

media@lightchain.ai

