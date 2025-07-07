Eleva administers first dose of its Factor H biological treatment in C3-Glomerulopathy to healthy volunteers

First-in-human administration of CPV-104 marks a major step in drug development for the company’s lead compound (Factor H) and in bringing a new medication to patients

Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany, July 7, 2025 – Eleva, a pioneer in discovering and developing previously inaccessible biologics based on a breakthrough technology platform, announced today the first dosing in its Phase 1 clinical study investigating the company’s Factor H (CPV-104) program in C3-Glomerulopathy (C3G). In the first part of the clinical study, Eleva is investigating single-ascending doses of CPV-104 in healthy volunteers.

“Today’s news marks our second proprietary program advancing into clinical trials, which is a great achievement from an organizational standpoint,” commented Björn Cochlovius, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Eleva. “Our Factor H biological therapy platform continues to evolve, gaining visibility among clinicians and potential partners alike. We will continue to add value to this program in C3G as our initial focus, dry AMD as a second indication, and potentially several others down the road, while creating the best infrastructure for its successful clinical development.”

“We are thrilled to advance our Factor H molecule into a first-in-human study to evaluate the safety and tolerability and pharmacokinetics for further clinical studies. I like to thank all team members at Eleva and our clinical partners for their continued efforts and commitment to meet this milestone,” commented Dr. Martin Bauer, Chief Medical Officer of Eleva.

C3G represents a rare renal disease caused by the abnormal regulation of the complement system, particularly the alternative pathway of the complement cascade, a central part of the body’s immune defense. Naturally occurring complement regulators such as Factor H offer a therapeutic approach to help restore balance within the complement system and have shown therapeutic potential in a range of indications. Preclinical data sets were recently published in Frontiers in Immunology and underscored Factor H (CPV-104)’s ability to act as a functional analogue of human Factor H, support normalization of serum C3 levels and lead to a rapid degradation of C3 deposits in the kidney. The program has received the Orphan Drug Designation in the European Union for C3G and is also being pursued by Eleva in dry AMD as a second indication.

ABOUT ELEVA

Eleva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing previously inaccessible biological therapeutics. Eleva’s disruptive moss-based technology platform enables GMP-scale manufacturing of human proteins with tremendous therapeutic potential that other platforms cannot achieve. The company’s proprietary pipeline includes candidates for complement disorders and enzyme replacement therapies. The lead program, Factor H (CPV-104), a recombinant human complement Factor H, has entered a Phase 1/2 clinical studies to treat C3 Glomerulopathy (C3G). An intravitreal formulation of the candidate is in late preclinical development to treat dry AMD. The company’s aGal (RPV-001) program has completed a positive Phase 1b single-dose clinical trial to treat Fabry disease.

INVESTOR CONTACT

