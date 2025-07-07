Biosolutions could create more than 600,000 jobs and unlock hundreds of billions in growth for Europe

A new report reveals that biosolutions could generate EUR 133 billion in economic gains and create over 600,000 jobs across all of Europe by 2035. But without urgent policy leadership and better regulation, Europe risks becoming the world’s best lab for solutions that scale elsewhere.

Copenhagen, Denmark – 7 July 2025: Europe is on the verge of a job and growth boom if biosolutions are prioritized and supported by the right policy framework. That is the conclusion in a new report by Amsterdam Data Collective (ADC), which for the first time quantifies the economic potential of the biosolutions sector in Europe, individual member states and globally.

According to the report, the biosolutions industry could create more than 600,000 direct and indirect jobs in Europe by 2035—nearly the equivalent of the entire population of Luxembourg. In just a decade, the total economic gain could reach EUR 133 billion, with EUR 46 billion in direct value - or the same as the combined annual contributions from France, Italy and Spain to the EU budget.

In addition, the analysis shows that each job in biosolutions generates nearly three additional jobs across other industries in Europe.

As countries worldwide ramp up policy support and investments in biosolutions, Europe has a unique position to lead the charge and strengthen its competitiveness. Industry leaders are calling for immediate action to ensure that Europe gets the right political framework to fully realize its potential.

“Europe has world-class companies, cutting-edge innovations, and determined leaders. But if we are to realize the enormous potential of biosolutions to drive economic growth and resilience, we need active leadership and fit-for-purpose regulation. That will also create a more attractive investment environment and thereby a stronger ecosystem where the next wave of biosolutions companies can thrive and scale,” says Johan Weimann, Regional President Europe at Novonesis.

To stay ahead, Europe must act now

As the global race for leadership in biosolutions intensifies, speed is becoming a decisive currency.

Today, approval for a novel protein can take up to three years in the EU. This is far longer than in faster-moving markets like Singapore, where it takes just four to six months. In the US and Brazil, new biopesticides are typically approved within two to three years—compared to six to eight years in the EU.

Brazil, too, has introduced a new bioinput law to fast-track commercial use of biosolutions—making it easier to adopt more sustainable practices across agriculture, livestock, aquaculture, and forestry.

As countries move quickly, backing innovation with significant investments and streamlined regulatory processes, Europe risks becoming the world’s best lab for solutions that scale elsewhere unless better regulation creates faster pathways from lab to market.

“Biosolutions create value far beyond their own sector. When we know that each job leads to nearly three more, we’re looking at a multiplier effect that Europe can’t afford to ignore. It is a wake-up call at a decisive moment. If we want to retain, scale and foster the future biosolutions leaders in Europe, we need much faster approval processes and a bold and broad EU Biotech Act,” says Sofie Carsten Nielsen, Director of the European Biosolutions Coalition.

Biosolutions could transform the global economy

The report estimates that biosolutions could inject over EUR 877 billion into the global economy and generate more than five million jobs by 2035. These figures highlight the urgent need for Europe to capitalize on this momentum.

“Europe stands at a critical juncture facing rising global competition. With the right policies, biosolutions can drive Europe’s competitiveness and green transition, offering biological answers to the defining challenges of our time. With the potential to generate over 600,000 European jobs by 2035, biosolutions are emerging as a sector that rivals traditional industries in scale and impact. The “Value of Biosolutions” report tells a story that should capture the attention of every policymaker, business leader, and citizen across Europe," says Morten Løkkegaard, Member of the European Parliament, Vice-President Renew Europe and Chairman of the Parliamentary Interest Group on Biosolutions.

“Biosolutions is a growing business with enormous potential in the industrial bioeconomy. The report clearly shows that the sector is experiencing global growth. At the same time, it serves as an important guidepost for the key challenges and opportunities facing decision-makers and investors,” adds Christine Lang, Co-Chair of the International Advisory Council on Global Bioeconomy.

Biosolutions play a crucial role in solving some of the world’s most urgent crises and pave the way for new business models. Using microbes, enzymes, and other proteins as building blocks, biosolutions help businesses reduce waste, save energy and water, cut dependence on fossil resources, and develop innovative and profitable products. Biosolutions are already used across more than 30 industries, from preventive health and industrial applications to agriculture and food production.

Download the report and access data across EU Member States and the UK: 'The Value of Biosolutions'

About the 'The Value of Biososlutions'

The report is developed by Amsterdam Data Collective (ADC) and commissioned by Novonesis.

