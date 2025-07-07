PONY AI Inc. and Dubai RTA Co-Reveal Robotaxi Introduction

NEW YORK, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pony AI Inc. (“Pony.ai” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PONY), a global leader in achieving large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility, and Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently held a robotaxi unveiling ceremony in Dubai, formalizing their partnership to advance L4 autonomous mobility solutions.

Through this strategic collaboration, both sides have reaffirmed their commitment to integrating cutting-edge self-driving technology into Dubai's extensive transportation network. The strengthened alliance focuses on enhancing urban mobility efficiency, reducing traffic congestion, and establishing sustainable transportation models aligned with Dubai's vision to transform the city's urban travel landscape through autonomous mobility.

Under the agreement, the collaboration will deploy Pony.ai's autonomous driving technology through a multi-phase roll-out. Initial supervised robotaxi trials are set to begin in late 2025, paving the way for the launch of fully driverless service down the road.

With extensive robotaxi operational experience, Pony.ai is committed to expanding access to autonomous mobility through partnerships worldwide. The Company has secured robotaxi operational permits in four major markets: the United States, China, South Korea, and Luxembourg.

About Pony AI Inc.

Pony AI Inc. is a global leader in achieving large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility. Leveraging its vehicle-agnostic Virtual Driver technology, a full-stack autonomous driving technology that seamlessly integrates Pony.ai’s proprietary software, hardware, and services, Pony.ai is developing a commercially viable and sustainable business model that enables the mass production and deployment of vehicles across transportation use cases. Founded in 2016, Pony.ai has expanded its presence across China, Europe, East Asia, the Middle East and other regions, ensuring widespread accessibility to its advanced technology. For more information, please visit: https://ir.pony.ai .

