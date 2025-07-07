|Company announcement no. 32 2025
07 July 2025
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 27
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 27:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|7,767,490
|232.3095
|1,804,461,787
|30 June 2025
|50,000
|257.8734
|12,893,670
|01 July 2025
|45,861
|256.1282
|11,746,295
|02 July 2025
|75,000
|257.5588
|19,316,910
|03 July 2025
|89,779
|258.8913
|23,243,002
|04 July 2025
|11,650
|258.3993
|3,010,352
|Total accumulated over week 27
|272,290
|257.8509
|70,210,229
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|8,039,780
|233.1745
|1,874,672,016
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.963% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
