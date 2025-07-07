2021-2025 US AMLAW 200 Hourly Rate Report | Optimize Legal Decisions with Detailed Comparisons and Transparent Data

Dublin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2021 - 2025 AMLAW 200 Hourly Rate Detailed Report - Large US Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Using state of the art software and AI, the Legal Pricing Platform identifies, parses and uploads hourly rates that are publicly disclosed, from over 100 sources, of Attorneys and Support Staff at over 3,000 law firms representing over 20,000 companies in 63 countries with rates denominated in 12 currencies. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the Attorneys and companies involved. Through this process the Platform is able to provide actionable and monetizable data to our client community - large law firms, corporations and consulting firms to make:
- Direct comparisons between Attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys, e-billing services or online auction sites) and
- Important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise wide or engagement-by-engagement for litigation, transactional, advisory and regulatory matters.
In the Legal Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual Attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes Case Name, Case Number, Court, Case Filing Date, Filing Number, Filing Description, Attorney and Support Staff listed by Full Name, Client Name, Hourly Rate (Standard, Billed and Discount) of each Timekeeper, Hours Billed, Total Hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm Attorney experience levels (Graduation and Bar licensure years), Bar State (in the United States) or Bar Country (outside of the United States), Practice Area(s) and primary industry of the Client and Fortune 500 / Global 500 Rank of the Client.
Data for all Valeo Analytical Reports is downloaded from the Platform and rates are detailed as Average Billed Rates by Annual Revenue Rankings (AMLAW 10, 50, etc.), Firm, Position (Senior Partner: 25 years or more since Graduation Year, Partner: 24 years or less, Counsel, Senior Associate: 5 years or more, Associate: 4 years or less and Support Staff), Practice(s) and Rate Years. Some rates were estimated.
In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the Platform finds rate information in 1) public records in US Federal Courts: Supreme Court of the United States, Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, District Courts, Bankruptcy Courts, Tax Court and Others 2) US State Courts 3) publicly available budgets from Municipalities, Districts (School, Water, Environmental and Others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 4) registrations and legal services agreements such as SEC records and other publicly disclosed departmental or agency filings.
Since the publisher researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court. The data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States, Federal District Courts, Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy and Adversary proceedings, US Tax Court and major State Litigation Courts. Additionally, Valeo data has been utilized in private arbitrations (AAA and JAMS) and in the United Kingdom.
Companies Featured
- Akerman LLP
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
- Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
- Alston & Bird LLP
- ArentFox Schiff LLP
- Armstrong Teasdale LLP
- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
- Baker & Hostetler LLP
- Baker Botts LLP
- Baker McKenzie LLP
- Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC
- Ballard Spahr LLP
- Barnes & Thornburg LLP
- Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
- Blank Rome LLP
- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP
- Bracewell LLP
- Brown Rudnick LLP
- Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP
- Buchalter, APC
- Clark Hill PLC
- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP
- Cole Schotz P.C.
- Cooley LLP
- Covington & Burling LLP
- Cozen O'Connor
- Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP
- Crowell & Moring LLP
- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP
- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP
- Dechert LLP
- Dentons
- Dickinson Wright PLLC
- Dinsmore & Shohl LLP
- DLA Piper LLP (US)
- Dorsey & Whitney LLP
- Duane Morris LLP
- Dykema Gossett P.L.L.C.
- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
- Fennemore Craig, P.C.
- Fenwick & West LLP
- Fish & Richardson P.C.
- Fisher & Phillips LLP
- Foley & Lardner LLP
- Foley Hoag LLP
- Fox Rothschild LLP
- Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP
- Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
- Goodwin Procter LLP
- Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP
- Greenberg Traurig LLP
- Greenspoon Marder LLP
- Hanson Bridgett LLP
- Haynes and Boone LLP
- Hogan Lovells LLP
- Holland & Hart LLP
- Holland & Knight LLP
- Honigman LLP
- Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP
- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
- Husch Blackwell LLP
- Ice Miller LLP
- Jackson Lewis P.C.
- Jackson Walker LLP
- Jenner & Block LLP
- Jones Day
- K&L Gates LLP
- Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP
- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP
- King & Spalding LLP
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
- Latham & Watkins LLP
- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
- Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP
- Littler Mendelson P.C.
- Locke Lord LLP
- Loeb & Loeb LLP
- Lowenstein Sandler PC
- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP
- Mayer Brown LLP
- McCarter & English, LLP
- McDermott Will & Emery LLP
- McGuireWoods LLP
- Milbank LLP
- Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
- Morrison & Foerster LLP
- Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP
- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP
- Nixon Peabody LLP
- Norton Rose Fulbright
- O'Melveny & Myers LLP
- Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart LLP
- Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP
- Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP
- Paul Hastings LLP
- Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
- Perkins Coie LLP
- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
- Polsinelli PC
- Proskauer Rose LLP
- Pryor Cashman LLP
- Quarles & Brady LLP
- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP
- Reed Smith LLP
- Robins Kaplan LLP
- Robinson & Cole LLP
- Ropes & Gray LLP
- Saul Ewing LLP
- Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP
- Seward & Kissel LLP
- Seyfarth Shaw LLP
- Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
- Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.
- Sidley Austin LLP
- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
- Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP
- Snell & Wilmer L.L.P.
- Spencer Fane LLP
- Squire Patton Boggs
- Stinson LLP
- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
- Susman Godfrey LLP
- Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP
- Thompson Coburn LLP
- Thompson Hine LLP
- Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP
- Tucker Ellis LLP
- Vinson & Elkins LLP
- Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz
- Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
- White & Case LLP
- Wiley Rein LLP
- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
- Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP
- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC
- Winstead PC
- Winston & Strawn LLP
- Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dlg4h3
