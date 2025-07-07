2021-2025 US AMLAW 200 Hourly Rate Report | Optimize Legal Decisions with Detailed Comparisons and Transparent Data

Dublin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2021 - 2025 AMLAW 200 Hourly Rate Detailed Report - Large US Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Using state of the art software and AI, the Legal Pricing Platform identifies, parses and uploads hourly rates that are publicly disclosed, from over 100 sources, of Attorneys and Support Staff at over 3,000 law firms representing over 20,000 companies in 63 countries with rates denominated in 12 currencies. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the Attorneys and companies involved. Through this process the Platform is able to provide actionable and monetizable data to our client community - large law firms, corporations and consulting firms to make:

Direct comparisons between Attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys, e-billing services or online auction sites) and

Important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise wide or engagement-by-engagement for litigation, transactional, advisory and regulatory matters.

In the Legal Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual Attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes Case Name, Case Number, Court, Case Filing Date, Filing Number, Filing Description, Attorney and Support Staff listed by Full Name, Client Name, Hourly Rate (Standard, Billed and Discount) of each Timekeeper, Hours Billed, Total Hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm Attorney experience levels (Graduation and Bar licensure years), Bar State (in the United States) or Bar Country (outside of the United States), Practice Area(s) and primary industry of the Client and Fortune 500 / Global 500 Rank of the Client.

Data for all Valeo Analytical Reports is downloaded from the Platform and rates are detailed as Average Billed Rates by Annual Revenue Rankings (AMLAW 10, 50, etc.), Firm, Position (Senior Partner: 25 years or more since Graduation Year, Partner: 24 years or less, Counsel, Senior Associate: 5 years or more, Associate: 4 years or less and Support Staff), Practice(s) and Rate Years. Some rates were estimated.

In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the Platform finds rate information in 1) public records in US Federal Courts: Supreme Court of the United States, Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, District Courts, Bankruptcy Courts, Tax Court and Others 2) US State Courts 3) publicly available budgets from Municipalities, Districts (School, Water, Environmental and Others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 4) registrations and legal services agreements such as SEC records and other publicly disclosed departmental or agency filings.

Since the publisher researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court. The data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States, Federal District Courts, Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy and Adversary proceedings, US Tax Court and major State Litigation Courts. Additionally, Valeo data has been utilized in private arbitrations (AAA and JAMS) and in the United Kingdom.

Companies Featured

Akerman LLP

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP

Alston & Bird LLP

ArentFox Schiff LLP

Armstrong Teasdale LLP

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP

Baker & Hostetler LLP

Baker Botts LLP

Baker McKenzie LLP

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC

Ballard Spahr LLP

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP

Blank Rome LLP

Boies Schiller Flexner LLP

Bracewell LLP

Brown Rudnick LLP

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP

Buchalter, APC

Clark Hill PLC

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP

Cole Schotz P.C.

Cooley LLP

Covington & Burling LLP

Cozen O'Connor

Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP

Crowell & Moring LLP

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP

Dechert LLP

Dentons

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP

DLA Piper LLP (US)

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Duane Morris LLP

Dykema Gossett P.L.L.C.

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

Fennemore Craig, P.C.

Fenwick & West LLP

Fish & Richardson P.C.

Fisher & Phillips LLP

Foley & Lardner LLP

Foley Hoag LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

Goodwin Procter LLP

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP

Greenberg Traurig LLP

Greenspoon Marder LLP

Hanson Bridgett LLP

Haynes and Boone LLP

Hogan Lovells LLP

Holland & Hart LLP

Holland & Knight LLP

Honigman LLP

Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Husch Blackwell LLP

Ice Miller LLP

Jackson Lewis P.C.

Jackson Walker LLP

Jenner & Block LLP

Jones Day

K&L Gates LLP

Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP

King & Spalding LLP

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP

Latham & Watkins LLP

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP

Littler Mendelson P.C.

Locke Lord LLP

Loeb & Loeb LLP

Lowenstein Sandler PC

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Mayer Brown LLP

McCarter & English, LLP

McDermott Will & Emery LLP

McGuireWoods LLP

Milbank LLP

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP

Morrison & Foerster LLP

Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

Nixon Peabody LLP

Norton Rose Fulbright

O'Melveny & Myers LLP

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart LLP

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP

Paul Hastings LLP

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

Perkins Coie LLP

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP

Polsinelli PC

Proskauer Rose LLP

Pryor Cashman LLP

Quarles & Brady LLP

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP

Reed Smith LLP

Robins Kaplan LLP

Robinson & Cole LLP

Ropes & Gray LLP

Saul Ewing LLP

Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP

Seward & Kissel LLP

Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.

Sidley Austin LLP

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP

Snell & Wilmer L.L.P.

Spencer Fane LLP

Squire Patton Boggs

Stinson LLP

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

Susman Godfrey LLP

Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP

Thompson Coburn LLP

Thompson Hine LLP

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP

Tucker Ellis LLP

Vinson & Elkins LLP

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

White & Case LLP

Wiley Rein LLP

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC

Winstead PC

Winston & Strawn LLP

Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dlg4h3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.