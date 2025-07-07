Positive Persuading and Influencing Skills for Pharma Professionals: 3 Day Online Training Event, November 10-13, 2025

Dublin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Positive Persuading and Influencing Skills for Pharma Professionals (ONLINE EVENT: November 10-13, 2025) " training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This workshop will help you to build confidence and acquire the necessary skills to increase your personal effectiveness in dealing with colleagues, clients, bosses and stakeholders across the pharmaceutical industry.
Dynamically designed and delivered, the interactive programme focuses on best practice tips and techniques that will allow you to strengthen and perfect your influencing ability in three key areas:
- Improved inter-dependent working across functions and even cultural boundaries
- Increased self-awareness - gaining insights in how you come across to others
- Great communication, self-projection and influencing skills
Attending this seminar will help you to understand, define and practice behaviours which lead to effective interpersonal communication at different levels, both inside and outside the organisation.
The programme also now offers skill building and strategies for influencing and persuading stakeholders on both sides of the Atlantic in the US, Canada as well as in the UK and EMEA.
This training course is part of the collection of Leadership & Management Training Courses which focus on leadership, innovation, strategy, communication, finance, problem solving and conflict management, to name a few key areas.
Benefits of attending
- Identify some of the more challenging obstacles to effective communication
- Learn how to prepare for one-to-one and one-to-group communication
- Acquire and practise communication skills which lead to improved relationships in the workplace
- Explore strategies for handling difficult people and situations
- Learn how to work with individuals from different functions and cultural backgrounds
- Develop a personal effectiveness 'action plan' for the future
Who Should Attend:
This course will be relevant for anyone working in the pharmaceutical, medical device or animal health industries who wants to improve their influencing skills in the workplace, including:
- Experienced line managers and leaders
- Newly appointed managers
- Functional or department heads
- Project or team leaders
- Technical support specialists
- Advisers and consultants
Course Agenda:
DAY ONE
Behavioural influences (self-awareness)
- Factors which influence human behaviour at home and at work
- Family and parents - genetic, gender and generation influences
- Culture and ethnicity (working with people from different parts of the globe)
- Understanding the difference between negative manipulation and influencing with integrity
DAY TWO
Understanding the diverse forces which influence motivational response
- Mindsets
- Gender
- Generation and age
- Nationality and regionality
- Behavioural styles
- Leadership and management styles
DAY THREE
Communication models that work
- An introduction to EI (emotional intelligence) - EI self-mapping tools
- How to read and interpret other people's behaviour
- Calibrating - pacing and/or leading - neuro-linguistic programming concepts and skills
- Defining and distinguishing positive and negative behaviours
- Examining and exploring passive, aggressive and assertive behaviour
- Techniques for assertiveness
- Analysing behaviour patterns - self-others using the people mapping and behavioural toolkit
DAY FOUR
Communication skills workshop
- Developing communication strategies that work
- The 4-Box Model
- Planning communication: starting, maintaining and ending discussion
- Techniques for involving others
- Listening skills: theory and practice - open and closed questions, summarising and clarifying
- Learning to say no, handle criticism, express criticism, make requests
- Preparing for difficult conversations with colleagues, peers and other stakeholders
- 'Selling' ideas, getting buy-in and commitment from others
- Influencing a group of individuals who represent different 'style challenges'
- Influencing people from other cultures and backgrounds (USA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
- E-persuasion and influencing - using IT tools such as email and digital platforms such as Zoom, MS Teams etc. to persuade and influence from a distance
- Dealing with difficult customers, colleagues, bosses and staff
- Techniques for self-projection
- Handling aggressive as well as passive individuals
- Working with non-verbal communication
- Managing conflict and stressful communication - response vs reaction
- Evaluating performance and planning for improvement - follow-up
