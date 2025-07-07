Disease Management Apps Industry Analysis to 2030 Featuring Fitbit, Healthy.io, MyFitnessPal, Noom, Azumio and Other Market Leaders

Dublin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disease Management Apps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Platform Type (IOS, Android), Device (Smartphones, Tablets), Indication (Obesity, Diabetes), and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Disease Management Apps Market, valued at USD 11.3 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to USD 22.44 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.90%. The surge in consumer demand for health monitoring and a focus on healthy lifestyles are significant drivers behind this global market expansion. Additionally, the rise in smartphone and internet use, coupled with a growing trend towards preventive healthcare, further propels market growth.

The awareness surrounding health risks associated with poor nutrition is significantly boosting the demand for disease management apps. Popular apps like Medisafe and Sleep Cycle are at the forefront. According to the May 2024 Tech Report, approximately 1.36 billion people worldwide own an iPhone, representing over 18.55% of the global population, with around 52% of smartphone users accessing health-related information via their devices.

The introduction of novel technologies and the increasing demand for comprehensive features in disease management apps have accelerated market growth. Market participants are actively responding to this demand by developing advanced applications. A notable initiative is the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) Making Care Primary (MCP) Model, set to roll out in 2024, focusing on enhancing care management over 10.5 years.

Disease Management Apps Market Report Highlights

The Android segment led the market with a 50.9% share in 2024, projecting the fastest CAGR through the forecast period. This growth is largely due to an increase in Android users, especially in developing regions, and the rising penetration of telemedicine in countries like China and India.

Smartphones held the largest device market share at 48.6% in 2024. The segment's growth is driven by ongoing product developments, increased focus on fitness tracking, and health monitoring.

The mental health segment dominated in 2024 with a 28.3% market share, reflecting heightened mental health awareness and demand for efficient management systems.

North America led the global market with a 37.5% revenue share in 2024.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Global

The major companies featured in this Disease Management Apps market report include:

Fitbit LLC

Healthy.io Ltd.

MyFitnessPal, Inc.

Noom, Inc.

Azumio Inc.

Medisafe

Sleep Cycle

Curable, Inc.

Bearable Ltd.

Omada Health Inc.

