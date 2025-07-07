Schizophrenia Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 - Innovative Therapies Lead the Schizophrenia Drugs Industry Amid Unmet Needs

Dublin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Schizophrenia Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Drug Class (Second- Generation Antipsychotics, Third-Generation Antipsychotics), Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Schizophrenia Drugs Market was valued at USD 8.19 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 11.20 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.60%. The schizophrenia market is anticipated to be collectively driven by improved drug delivery technologies, availability of Long-Acting Injectables (LAIs) and increase in patients seeking treatment. The major features assisting uptake of novel drugs would be fast onset of action, accessibility to patients, efficiency and high patient compliance.







Increasing awareness among patients and physicians in the field of mental health, particularly schizophrenia is likely to increase the penetration of these drugs in the market. Currently, second and third-generation antipsychotics capture significant market share. Pipeline drugs, undergoing clinical trials intend to block specific subtypes of serotonin and dopamine receptors which would help minimize the symptoms, modulate increased dopamine levels and further improve memory.



The growth in schizophrenia market is anticipated to be primarily driven by the arrival of late-stage pipeline products, such as Intra-Cellular Therapies' ITI-007 and Alkermes' ALKS-3831 which are directed towards the treatment of negative symptoms; however, there are significant unmet needs in the schizophrenia treatment space. Poor understanding about the exact disease mechanism remains, preventing the discovery of a therapeutic breakthrough. Hence, there is a need for innovation in drug delivery technologies for the treatment of this debilitating disorder.



Schizophrenia Drugs Market Report Highlights

The second-generation-antipsychotics held the largest market revenue share of 73.05% in 2024. The demand for second-generation antipsychotics in the schizophrenia drugs market is rising due to their improved safety and efficacy profiles compared to first-generation antipsychotics.

The injectable antipsychotics treatment segment held the largest market revenue share in 2024. The demand for injectable antipsychotics is on the rise due to their ability to address several challenges associated with the condition. Injectable formulations, particularly long-acting injectables (LAIs), provide a steady release of medication, which helps maintain therapeutic drug levels and reduces the risk of relapse due to missed doses-a common issue with oral medications.

The hospital pharmacies segment held the largest market revenue share in 2024. Hospital pharmacies are well-positioned to provide comprehensive care, including managing complex medication regimens and monitoring side effects, which are critical for this condition.

North America schizophrenia drugs market held the largest market revenue share of 38.65% in 2024. It is attributable to the rising awareness and diagnosis rates of schizophrenia and related mental health disorders.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve

Why Should You Buy This Report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Drug Class and Route of Administration Outlook

2.2.2. Distribution Channel Outlook

2.2.3. Regional Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Schizophrenia Drugs Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Schizophrenia Drugs Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.1.1. Supplier Power

3.3.1.2. Buyer Power

3.3.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.3.1.4. Threat of New Entrant

3.3.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political Landscape

3.3.2.2. Technological Landscape

3.3.2.3. Economic Landscape

3.3.3. Pricing Analysis

3.3.4. Pipeline Analysis

3.3.4.1. Phase 1

3.3.4.2. Phase 2

3.3.4.3. Phase 3



Chapter 4. Schizophrenia Drugs Market: Drug Class Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Global Schizophrenia Drugs Market: Drug Class Dashboard

4.2. Global Schizophrenia Drugs Market: Drug Class Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Schizophrenia Drugs Market by Class, Revenue

4.4. Second-Generation Antipsychotics

4.5. Third-Generation Antipsychotics

Chapter 5. Schizophrenia Drugs Market: Route of Administration Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Global Schizophrenia Drugs Market: Route of Administration Dashboard

5.2. Global Schizophrenia Drugs Market: Route of Administration Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Schizophrenia Drugs Market by Route of Administration , Revenue

5.4. Oral Antipsychotics

5.5. Injectable Antipsychotics

Chapter 6. Schizophrenia Drugs Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Global Schizophrenia Drugs Market: Distribution Channel Dashboard

6.2. Global Schizophrenia Drugs Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis

6.3. Global Schizophrenia Drugs Market by Distribution Channel, Revenue

6.4. Hospital Pharmacies

6.5. Retail Pharmacies

6.6. Online Pharmacies

6.7. Others

Chapter 7. Schizophrenia Drugs Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Route of Administration

7.1. Regional Dashboard

7.2. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

7.3. North America

7.4. Europe

7.5. Asia-Pacific

7.6. Latin America

7.7. MEA

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

8.3.2. Key Customers

8.3.3. Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2024

8.3.4. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

8.3.5. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company/ Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

8.3.6. Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd.

8.3.7. Eli Lilly and Company

8.3.8. Alkermes

8.3.9. VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS

8.3.10. AstraZeneca

8.3.11. AbbVie Inc.

8.3.12. Pfizer Inc.

8.3.13. H. Lundbeck A/S

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nogk9z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment