Wheat Market and Competition Outlook 2025-2029: Rising Vegan Population and Healthy Eating Habits Drive Demand

Dublin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wheat Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wheat market is poised for significant expansion, with projections indicating growth of USD 87.6 billion from 2024 to 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. This market analysis delivers a comprehensive overview, encompassing market size, forecasting, trends, growth catalysts, and potential challenges, while also offering an extensive vendor analysis involving approximately 25 major vendors.

Current analysis highlights the robust dynamics of the market landscape. Key factors driving growth include a rising vegan demographic, an increasing shift towards healthy eating habits, and a surge in global wheat-based product output.

Key growth drivers include the proliferation of retail outlets offering organic wheat-based supplements, the rising demand for wheat in the bakery and confectionery sector, and technological advances in agriculture. The report identifies these trends as pivotal to sustaining market momentum in the coming years.

The report's insights were gleaned from a strategic blend of primary and secondary sources, supplemented by contributions from industry participants.

The report breaks down the wheat market into various segments:

By Application: Human consumption, Feed use

Human consumption, Feed use By Type: Hard red winter, Hard red spring, Soft red winter, Others

Hard red winter, Hard red spring, Soft red winter, Others By Distribution Channel: Direct sales (B2B), Retail stores, Online platforms

Direct sales (B2B), Retail stores, Online platforms By Geographical Landscape: APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, South America

This detailed market report addresses:

Wheat Market sizing and forecasting

Wheat Market industry analysis

Extensive vendor analysis

The vendor analysis is crafted to enhance the market position of clients, offering a comprehensive review of prominent players such as Adecoagro SA, Aliya Trading S.L., Allied Pinnacle Pty Ltd., among others. Insights on upcoming trends and potential challenges equip companies to strategize and capitalize on emerging growth opportunities effectively.

The report provides an intricate depiction of the market landscape by synthesizing data from diverse sources, assessing critical parameters such as profitability, pricing, competition, and promotional strategies. It illuminates various dimensions of the market by outlining the influence of key industry players. With data derived from extensive primary and secondary research, the report assures reliability and comprehensiveness. This market research comprehensively covers the competitive landscape, employing both qualitative and quantitative analyses to accurately project future growth trajectories.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Adecoagro SA

Aliya Trading S.L.

Allied Pinnacle Pty. Ltd.

Ambika Enterprises

Aryan International

Buhler AG

Bunge Global SA

Cargill Inc.

COFCO Corp.

GrainCorp Ltd.

ITC Ltd.

Louis Dreyfus Co. B.V.

MGS Foods Corp.

Pankaj Agro Processing Pvt. Ltd.

Shree Navshakti Flour Mills

Shri Mahavir Group

Shyali Products Pvt. Ltd.

The Scoular Co.

The Soufflet Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1xtl1q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.