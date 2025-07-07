Canada Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2024-2025 | Revolutionizing Legal Pricing with AI and Data Insights

Dublin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2024 Canadian Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Using state of the art software, AI, and expert legal research, the Legal Pricing Platform identifies, parses and uploads hourly rates that are publicly disclosed, from over 100 sources, of Attorneys and Support Staff at over 3,000 law firms representing over 20,000 companies in 63 countries with rates denominated in 12 currencies. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the Attorneys and companies involved.
Through this process the Platform is able to provide actionable and monetizable data to our client community - large law firms, corporations and consulting firms to make:
- Direct comparisons between Attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys, e-billing services or online auction sites) and
- Important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement for litigation, transactional, advisory and regulatory matters.
In the Legal Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual Attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes Case Name, Case Number, Court, Case Filing Date, Filing Number, Filing Description, Attorney and Support Staff listed by Full Name, Client Name, Hourly Rate (Standard, Billed and Discount) of each Timekeeper, Hours Billed, Total Hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm Attorney experience levels (Graduation and Bar licensure years), Bar State (in the United States) or Bar Country (outside of the United States), Practice Area(s) and primary industry of the Client and Fortune 500 / Global 500 Rank of the Client.
Data for all Analytical Reports is downloaded from the Platform and rates are detailed as Average Billed Rates by Annual Revenue Rankings (AMLAW 10, 50, etc.), Firm, Position (Senior Partner: 25 years or more since Graduation Year, Partner: 24 years or less, Counsel, Senior Associate: 5 years or more, Associate: 4 years or less and Support Staff), Practice(s) and Rate Years. Some rates were estimated.
In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the Platform finds rate information in 1) public records in US Federal Courts: Supreme Court of the United States, Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, District Courts, Bankruptcy Courts, Tax Court and Others 2) US State Courts 3) publicly available budgets from Municipalities, Districts (School, Water, Environmental and Others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 4) registrations and legal services agreements such as SEC records and other publicly disclosed departmental or agency filings.
Since the publisher researches, reviews, and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court. The data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases, including the Supreme Court of the United States, Federal District Courts, Appellate Courts, including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy and Adversary proceedings, US Tax Court, and major State Litigation Courts. Additionally, the data has been utilized in private arbitrations (AAA and JAMS) and in the United Kingdom.
Key Topics Covered:
Research and Reporting Methodology
Section 1: Hourly Rates by Law Firm & Practice Area
- Bennett Jones LLP
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Finance
- Labor & Employment
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Tax
- Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization
- Class Action
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Employee Benefits
- Finance
- Labor & Employment
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Pension & Welfare
- Real Estate
- Tax
- Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Finance
- Labor & Employment
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization
- Equities
- Finance
- Private Equity
- Tax
- Technology including Emerging Technology
- Dentons
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Finance
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Securities
- Goodmans, LLP
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Finance
- Labor & Employment
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Real Estate
- Tax
- Gowling WLG
- Alternative Dispute Resolution
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Environmental
- Finance
- Intellectual Property
- Labor & Employment
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Real Estate
- Securities
- Tax
- McCarthy Tetrault LLP
- Antitrust
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization
- Capital Markets
- Commercial Litigation
- Compensation/Executive Compensation
- Corporate Governance
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974
- Finance
- Human Resources/Personnel
- Labor & Employment
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Securities
- Tax
- McMillan LLP
- Arbitration/Mediation
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization
- Capital Markets
- Class Action
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Finance
- Securities
- Trademark
- Miller Thomson LLP
- Arbitration/Mediation
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization
- Commercial Litigation
- Communications
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Creditor Rights
- Cyber Security
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Privilege Review
- Supreme Court & Appellate
- Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization
- Capital Markets
- Class Action
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Finance
- Labor & Employment
- Litigation Support Services
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Real Estate
- Research
- Securities
- Tax
- Stikeman Elliott LLP
- Alternative Dispute Resolution
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization
- Capital Markets
- Class Action
- Commercial Litigation
- Communications
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Employee Benefits
- Environmental
- Finance
- Insurance
- Labor & Employment
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Private Equity
- Real Estate
- Securities
- Tax
- Thornton Grout Finnigan LLP
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization
- Commercial Litigation
- Creditor Rights
- Finance
- Torys, LLP
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization
- Capital Markets
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Finance
- Food & Alcohol Industry
- Intellectual Property
- Labor & Employment
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Patent
- Pension & Welfare
- Private Equity
- Real Estate
- Securities
- Tax
Section 2: City Hourly Rates by Law Firm
- Bennett Jones LLP
- Calgary
- Montreal
- Toronto
- Vancouver (Canada)
- Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
- Calgary
- Montreal
- Toronto
- Vancouver (Canada)
- Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
- Montreal
- Toronto
- Vancouver (Canada)
- Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP
- Calgary
- Toronto
- Dentons
- Ottawa
- Toronto
- Goodmans, LLP
- Toronto
- Gowling WLG
- Calgary
- Ottawa
- Vancouver (Canada)
- McCarthy Tetrault LLP
- Montreal
- Quebec City
- Toronto
- Vancouver (Canada)
- McMillan LLP
- Toronto
- Miller Thomson LLP
- Toronto
- Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
- Ottawa
- Toronto
- Stikeman Elliott LLP
- Montreal
- Toronto
- Thornton Grout Finnigan LLP
- Toronto
- Torys, LLP
- Calgary
- Montreal
- Toronto
Companies Featured
- Bennett Jones LLP
- Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
- Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
- Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP
- Dentons
- Goodmans, LLP
- Gowling WLG
- McCarthy Tetrault LLP
- McMillan LLP
- Miller Thomson LLP
- Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
- Stikeman Elliott LLP
- Thornton Grout Finnigan LLP
- Torys, LLP
