Canada Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2024-2025 | Revolutionizing Legal Pricing with AI and Data Insights

Dublin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2024 Canadian Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Using state of the art software, AI, and expert legal research, the Legal Pricing Platform identifies, parses and uploads hourly rates that are publicly disclosed, from over 100 sources, of Attorneys and Support Staff at over 3,000 law firms representing over 20,000 companies in 63 countries with rates denominated in 12 currencies. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the Attorneys and companies involved.

Through this process the Platform is able to provide actionable and monetizable data to our client community - large law firms, corporations and consulting firms to make:

Direct comparisons between Attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys, e-billing services or online auction sites) and

Important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement for litigation, transactional, advisory and regulatory matters.

In the Legal Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual Attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes Case Name, Case Number, Court, Case Filing Date, Filing Number, Filing Description, Attorney and Support Staff listed by Full Name, Client Name, Hourly Rate (Standard, Billed and Discount) of each Timekeeper, Hours Billed, Total Hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm Attorney experience levels (Graduation and Bar licensure years), Bar State (in the United States) or Bar Country (outside of the United States), Practice Area(s) and primary industry of the Client and Fortune 500 / Global 500 Rank of the Client.

Data for all Analytical Reports is downloaded from the Platform and rates are detailed as Average Billed Rates by Annual Revenue Rankings (AMLAW 10, 50, etc.), Firm, Position (Senior Partner: 25 years or more since Graduation Year, Partner: 24 years or less, Counsel, Senior Associate: 5 years or more, Associate: 4 years or less and Support Staff), Practice(s) and Rate Years. Some rates were estimated.

In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the Platform finds rate information in 1) public records in US Federal Courts: Supreme Court of the United States, Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, District Courts, Bankruptcy Courts, Tax Court and Others 2) US State Courts 3) publicly available budgets from Municipalities, Districts (School, Water, Environmental and Others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 4) registrations and legal services agreements such as SEC records and other publicly disclosed departmental or agency filings.

Since the publisher researches, reviews, and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court. The data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases, including the Supreme Court of the United States, Federal District Courts, Appellate Courts, including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy and Adversary proceedings, US Tax Court, and major State Litigation Courts. Additionally, the data has been utilized in private arbitrations (AAA and JAMS) and in the United Kingdom.

Key Topics Covered:

Research and Reporting Methodology

Section 1: Hourly Rates by Law Firm & Practice Area

Bennett Jones LLP Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Labor & Employment Mergers & Acquisitions Tax

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Class Action Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Employee Benefits Finance Labor & Employment Mergers & Acquisitions Pension & Welfare Real Estate Tax

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Labor & Employment Mergers & Acquisitions Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Equities Finance Private Equity Tax

Technology including Emerging Technology Dentons Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Mergers & Acquisitions Securities

Goodmans, LLP Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Labor & Employment Mergers & Acquisitions Real Estate Tax

Gowling WLG Alternative Dispute Resolution Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Environmental Finance Intellectual Property Labor & Employment Mergers & Acquisitions Real Estate Securities Tax

McCarthy Tetrault LLP Antitrust Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Capital Markets Commercial Litigation Compensation/Executive Compensation Corporate Governance Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 Finance Human Resources/Personnel Labor & Employment Mergers & Acquisitions Securities Tax

McMillan LLP Arbitration/Mediation Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Capital Markets Class Action Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Securities Trademark

Miller Thomson LLP Arbitration/Mediation Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Commercial Litigation Communications Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Creditor Rights Cyber Security Mergers & Acquisitions Privilege Review Supreme Court & Appellate

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Capital Markets Class Action Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Labor & Employment Litigation Support Services Mergers & Acquisitions Real Estate Research Securities Tax

Stikeman Elliott LLP Alternative Dispute Resolution Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Capital Markets Class Action Commercial Litigation Communications Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Employee Benefits Environmental Finance Insurance Labor & Employment Mergers & Acquisitions Private Equity Real Estate Securities Tax

Thornton Grout Finnigan LLP Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Commercial Litigation Creditor Rights Finance

Torys, LLP Bankruptcy/Restructuring/Reorganization Capital Markets Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Food & Alcohol Industry Intellectual Property Labor & Employment Mergers & Acquisitions Patent Pension & Welfare Private Equity Real Estate Securities Tax



Section 2: City Hourly Rates by Law Firm

Bennett Jones LLP Calgary Montreal Toronto Vancouver (Canada)

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP Calgary Montreal Toronto Vancouver (Canada)

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP Montreal Toronto Vancouver (Canada)

Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP Calgary Toronto Dentons Ottawa Toronto

Goodmans, LLP Toronto Gowling WLG Calgary Ottawa Vancouver (Canada)

McCarthy Tetrault LLP Montreal Quebec City Toronto Vancouver (Canada)

McMillan LLP Toronto Miller Thomson LLP Toronto

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP Ottawa Toronto

Stikeman Elliott LLP Montreal Toronto

Thornton Grout Finnigan LLP Toronto

Torys, LLP Calgary Montreal Toronto







