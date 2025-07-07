Screw Compressor Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Analysis of 140 Companies | Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, and Hitachi Lead

Dublin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Screw Compressor - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Screw Compressor Companies Quadrant offers a detailed analysis of the global market for screw compressors, providing insights into key market players, technological advancements, and industry trends. Over 140 companies were evaluated, with the top 25 recognized as quadrant leaders. A screw compressor is a rotary compressor that functions on a positive displacement mechanism, used across industries like oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, food & beverages, automotive, power generation, and mining & metals.

Rising global energy demand is a primary driver of the screw compressor market, as industrial activity expands, necessitating energy-efficient equipment that can compress air effectively while minimizing energy consumption. Screw compressors are favored for delivering consistent performance and reducing operational costs, making them ideal for energy-intensive sectors.

Rapid industrialization, particularly in developing economies, fuels market growth. Manufacturing, mining, automotive, and construction industries rely heavily on compressed air systems for power tools and automated machinery. Screw compressors are well-suited for these applications due to their durability, high air delivery capacity, and stable pressure output. They are invaluable in environments requiring continuous, high-volume operation due to their robust design, low maintenance requirements, and reliable efficiency.

The 360 Quadrant maps screw compressor companies based on revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies. Product footprint criteria include type (oil-free and oil-injected), technology (stationary and portable), capacity (50 HP, 51-250 HP, and above 250 HP), stage (single-stage and multi-stage), and power source (electric, diesel, and gas-powered).

Key Players

Leading vendors provide screw compressor solutions for various applications, using strategies like partnerships, collaborations, product launches, and enhancements.

Atlas Copco AB

Atlas Copco AB is a market leader, leveraging its Compressor Technique segment that accounts for a large part of its revenue. Strategic acquisitions like Maziak Compressor Services Ltd. and product launches such as the GA 11-30 FLX dual-speed compressor optimize energy use and operational capabilities. With a strong geographic presence, its broad product portfolio supports its robust market position. The company's focus on continuous improvement and sustainability makes it a preferred choice among manufacturers and suppliers seeking reliable and efficient solutions.

Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand solidifies its market position by expanding its product portfolio and enhancing technological capabilities through its Industrial Technologies & Services segment. Strategic acquisitions like ILC Dover boost its market share and geographic reach. The company's commitment to innovation, integrating advanced technologies to improve efficiency and reliability, supports its growth in a competitive landscape.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. maintains competitive strength through initiatives like forming Hitachi Global Air Power, enhancing its global compressed air operations. This move enables it to offer high-efficiency products and connected solutions, driving energy savings and operational efficiencies. Hitachi's comprehensive product portfolio, supported by its innovative compressed air solutions, positions it as a key player in the screw compressor market. The company continues to pursue expansion and technological advancements to meet diverse customer demands.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Strong Focus of Businesses on Achieving Sustainability Goals and Long-Term Energy Savings

3.2.1.2 Surging Demand for Energy-Efficient Solutions due to Stringent Regulations

3.2.1.3 Rapid Industrialization in Emerging Economies and Thriving Manufacturing Sector Globally

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 High Installation and Ownership Costs

3.2.2.2 Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Oil-Free Compressors in Oil & Gas and Chemicals & Petrochemical Sectors

3.2.3.2 Industrial Automation and Smart Manufacturing

3.2.3.3 Increasing Investments in Infrastructure Development and Clean Energy Projects

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Rising Cost of Sustainability and Regulatory Compliance in Screw Compressors

3.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.5 Ecosystem Analysis

3.6 Patent Analysis

3.7 Key Conferences and Events, 2025

3.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8.1 Threat of Substitutes

3.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.8.4 Threat of New Entrants

3.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.9 Impact of Generative AI/AI on Screw Compressor Market

3.9.1 Use Cases of Generative AI/AI in Screw Compressor Market

3.9.2 Impact of Generative AI/AI on Key End-users, by Region



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2020-2025

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2019-2023

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics, 2025

4.6 Brand Comparison

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.7.1 Stars

4.7.2 Emerging Leaders

4.7.3 Pervasive Players

4.7.4 Participants

4.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.7.5.1 Company Footprint

4.7.5.2 Region Footprint

4.7.5.3 Type Footprint

4.7.5.4 Stage Footprint

4.7.5.5 Technology Footprint

4.7.5.6 Power Source Footprint

4.7.5.7 Capacity Footprint

4.7.5.8 End-user Footprint

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.8.1 Progressive Companies

4.8.2 Responsive Companies

4.8.3 Dynamic Companies

4.8.4 Starting Blocks

4.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

4.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product Launches

4.9.2 Deals

4.9.3 Expansions

4.9.4 Other Developments



5 Company Profiles

5.1 Key Players

5.1.1 Atlas Copco

5.1.2 Ingersoll Rand

5.1.3 Hitachi, Ltd.

5.1.4 Kobelco Compressors Corporation

5.1.5 Chart Industries

5.1.6 Doosan Bobcat

5.1.7 Elgi

5.1.8 Kirloskar

5.1.9 Man Energy Solutions

5.1.10 Fusheng Co. Ltd.

5.1.11 Sollant

5.1.12 Boge

5.1.13 Bauer Comp Holding GmbH

5.1.14 GHS Vina

5.1.15 PRS Compressors

5.1.16 Mega Air

5.1.17 Parth Air Compressor

5.2 Other Players

5.2.1 Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH

5.2.2 Indo-Air Compressors Pvt. Ltd.

5.2.3 Remeza

5.2.4 Saimona Compressed Air

5.2.5 Coaire, Inc.

5.2.6 Sungshin Compressor Co. Ltd.

5.2.7 Kaeser Kompressoren

5.2.8 Hubei Teweite Power Technology Co. Ltd.



6 Appendix

6.1 Research Methodology

6.1.1 Research Data

6.1.1.1 Secondary Data

6.1.1.2 Primary Data

6.1.2 Research Assumptions

6.1.3 Research Limitations

6.2 Company Evaluation Matrix: Methodology

