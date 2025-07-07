Hungary Furniture Market Outlook 2025-2026: Consumption, Production, Trade Trends, Key Company Profiles

Dublin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hungary Furniture Market Outlook 2025-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyses Hungary's furniture market through updated furniture sector statistics and useful indicators: furniture market size, market forecasts up to 2026, production, consumption, imports and exports of furniture for the time series 2019-2024, data by segment (upholstered furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, other furniture), major trading partners and macroeconomic trends, furniture manufacturing production system: structural statistics by number of enterprises, class of employment and value added.
Who are the top furniture companies in Hungary?
For a selection of around 70 major Hungary furniture companies, the report provides short profiles with information on activity, product portfolio, turnover range, workforce, email address and website.
Key Topics Covered
Hungary: Market at a Glance
- Furniture Market Outline
- Furniture Market Forecasts to 2026
Hungary: Macro Data
- Socio-Demographic Variables, Macroeconomic Trends, Historical Data and Forecasts
Hungary: Furniture Consumption
- Total Value 2019-2024
- Furniture Consumption by Segment, by Product Origin
Hungary: Furniture Imports
- Total Value 2019-2024
- Imports/Consumption Ratio by Segment
- Origin of Furniture Imports
- Detailed Tables for Imports by Product, by Country and Geographical Area of Origin
Hungary: Furniture Production
- Total Value 2019-2024
- Furniture Production by Segment
- The Furniture Manufacturing Productive System
Hungary: Furniture Exports
- Total Value 2019-2024
- Exports/Production Ratio, Exports by Destination, by Product and by Geographical Area
Hungary: Methodological Notes
Hungary: Short Profile of Top Furniture Companies
