Sweden Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030: Prime Commercial Rents in Stockholm Surge, Impacting Data Center Investments

The Swedish Data Center Market was valued at USD 2 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 3.80 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 11.29%.

The Swedish data center market is predominantly led by local and global operators such as atNorth, Amazon Web Services, Bahnhof, Conapto, Digital Realty, EcoDataCenter, Ember, Equinix, Glesys, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Multigrid, Northern Data Group, and STACK Infrastructure. These companies have strengthened their operations to support the increasing demand driven by digital transformation initiatives across the country. In addition, new entrants including Evroc, Hive Digital Technologies, STORESPEED, and T.Loop are making significant investments in the market.

The major global cloud service providers in the Swedish data center market, Facebook (Meta), Amazon Web Services (AWS), Oracle, and Microsoft, are helping close the IT skills gap, providing access to skilled labor and innovation. The natural climatic advantage of the country is being used by all these companies to promote data center operations. The cold climate offers the opportunity for data center operators to enact free cooling and heat reuse initiatives. In addition, Google is actively increasing its market presence; the company is planning three availability zones in Stockholm.

The reliance on digital infrastructure is growing, attracting U.S. cloud service providers. The government is actively supporting this digital growth by implementing measures, such as tax incentives and simplified permit processes for data centers, creating a favorable environment for the booming digital economy. Government initiatives including the establishment of free zones with incentives including tax benefits enhance the attractiveness of investments in the Sweden data center market.

In March 2025, Google launched its new cloud region outside Stockholm, named Europe-north2, marking its 42nd global and 13th European region. The launch reflects a major investment in Sweden's digital infrastructure, with key customers including IKEA, Nordnet, and Tradera. The company has also committed to sustainability in the region through long-term wind energy agreements totaling over 700MW.

Telecom operators such as Telia and Ericsson are the major telecom operators that have launched commercial 5G services across the country.

As of December 2024, the total core and shell power capacity of third-party data centers in the Sweden data center market was approximately 160.8 MW. Additionally, more than 150 MW is currently under construction or in the planned stages. Once all these data centers become operational within the next 1-2 years, the total power capacity is expected to increase substantially.

There has been a considerable shift from on-premises data centers to cloud and colocation data centers in the Sweden data center market, which has been further accelerated over the last two years owing to increased digitalization. Sweden enterprises depend on managed service offerings rather than standalone colocation services.

As of 2024, Stockholm is the major location that accounts for the addition of data center space from operators such as Equinix, Digital Realty, EcoDataCenter, and Bahnhof. This city witnessed a significant addition of data center capacity, driven by the increasing demand for cloud, colocation, and digital services.

The commercial land cost in major cities of Sweden has risen continuously over recent years. Cities, including Stockholm, witnessed a rapid rise in prime rents for commercial properties. In Q4 2024, prime rents in Stockholm reached $1,000 per square meter.

Market size available in the investment area, power capacity, and Sweden colocation market revenue.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Sweden data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about the Sweden data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Sweden Facilities Covered (Existing): 37 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 07 Coverage: 5+ Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Sweden

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030) Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2021-2030) Retail Colocation Pricing Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Sweden data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Stockholm Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Stockholm Other Cities



How big is the Sweden data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Sweden during 2025-2030?

What factors are driving the Sweden data center market?

What is the growth rate of the Sweden data center market?

Which cities are included in the Sweden data center market report?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 124 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Sweden





