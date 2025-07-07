Netherlands Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030: Vacancy Rate in Netherlands Data Center Spaces Drops to 5%

Dublin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Netherlands Data Center Market was valued at USD 1.23 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 3.39 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 18.41%.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The Netherlands held a 2.8% share in the Europe data center market in 2024. The country offers a strategic, low-latency gateway to Europe with around 90% of the Dutch Data Center Association's member data centers powered by renewable energy. Its strong digital infrastructure, pro-tech policies, and presence of hyperscalers like Google and Microsoft make it a premier destination for data centers.

Due to various space regulations and power-related challenges in Amsterdam, the Netherlands data center market has expanded beyond Amsterdam to include cities such as Rotterdam, Zwolle, Groningen, Almere, Hengelo, Eindhoven, and Eemshaven.

According to a report by Cushman & Wakefield, the vacancy rate for data center space in the country dropped to 5% in 2025, down from 7% in 2024.

The Dutch government is actively pushing the use of Dutch or local European-based tech companies by making exit plans for current systems that depend on U.S. technology.

The ongoing expansion of submarine cable infrastructure is playing a transformative role in the Netherlands data center market in 2024. It had ten submarine cables operating in 2024, which include, Amerigo Vespucci, Atlantic Crossing-1 (AC-1), Circe North, COBRAcable, Concerto, Farland North, Iceni, Scylla, Ulysses2, and Zeus

NETHERLANDS DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Some of the local and international data center operators present in the Netherlands data center market are Digital Realty, Equinix, EdgeConneX, Global Switch, Google, Interconnect Services, Keppel Data Centres, Microsoft, NorthC, Switch Datacenters, NTT DATA, nLighten, Atlas Edge, CyrusOne, Yondr Group, and others.

In response to the growing digital economy and ongoing digitalization in the Netherlands, several new operators are entering the market. A new entrant in the Netherlands data center market is CloudHQ, which is developing an AMS campus that will offer 84 MW of IT capacity.

The Netherlands data center market is experiencing very limited hyperscale data center facilities. It has only two major operators, Google and Microsoft. Google is investing USD 643 million to develop a data center facility in Groningen. Google's investment in Eemshaven-Groningen and Agriport data centers in the Netherlands has created a significant economic impact on the country.

Since these hyperscale operators store workloads in their own data center facilities, it may reduce the source of revenue generation for colocation operators.

REPORT SCOPE

Market size available in the investment area, power capacity, and the Netherlands colocation market revenue.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Netherlands data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about the Netherlands data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the Netherlands Facilities Covered (Existing): 124 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 11 Coverage: 27 Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in the Netherlands Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030) Retail Colocation Revenue (2021-2030) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Netherlands data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services, with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Amsterdam Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Amsterdam Other Cities



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the Netherlands data center market?

What factors are driving the Netherlands data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across the Netherlands during 2025-2030?

What is the growth rate of the Netherlands data center market?

Which cities are included in the Netherlands data center market report?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 134 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.4% Regions Covered Netherlands



Key Topics Covered:



1. Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in the Netherlands

1.1. Data Center Snapshot

1.2. Data Center Snapshot by Cities

1.3. Existing & Upcoming Data Center Supply

1.4. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in the Netherlands



2. Investment Opportunities in the Netherlands

2.1. Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for the Netherlands Market

2.2. Impact of the Ongoing Tariff War

2.3. Investment Opportunities in the Netherlands

2.4. Digital Data in Netherlands

2.5. Market Investment by Area

2.6. Market Investment by Power Capacity



3. Data Center Colocation Market in the Netherlands

3.1. Colocation Services Market in the Netherlands

3.2. Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

3.3. Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack & Full Rack) & ADD-Ons



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Enablers

4.2. Market Trends

4.3. Market Restraints



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.2. Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.3. Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.4. General Construction: Market Size & Forecast



6. Tier Standards Investment

6.1. Tier I & II

6.2. Tier III

6.3. Tier IV



7. Geography Segmentation

7.1. Amsterdam

7.2. Other Cities



8. Key Market Participants

8.1. IT Infrastructure Providers

8.2. Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

8.3. Support Infrastructure Providers

8.4. Data Center Investors

8.5. New Entrants



