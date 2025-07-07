United States Power Tool Accessories Market Outlook Report 2025-2030: A $5 Billion Market by 2030, Growing at a 1.17% CAGR

Dublin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Power Tool Accessories Market Research Report 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. Power Tool Accessories Market was valued at USD 3.30 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 5 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.17%.
KEY DRIVERS OF THE 2025 MARKET SURGE
- The western region of the U.S. experienced strong economic growth, leading to increased construction activity and a corresponding rise in demand for power tools and accessories. The region's demand for new homes and home remodeling stimulated growth in the power tool accessories market.
- California High-Speed Rail (CHSR) Overview: An ambitious USD 135 billion project aiming to connect major cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco with trains traveling up to 220 mph. The scale and complexity of this project have led to increased demand for power tools and accessories, particularly in the initial operating segments under construction.
- WB1200 (Seattle, Washington): Scheduled for completion in 2025, WB1200 is a twin skyscraper complex in Seattle's Denny Triangle neighborhood. The project includes 1,014 apartments and retail space, reflecting the city's ongoing urban development and the associated rise in construction activities.
- Spring District (Bellevue, Washington): The Spring District is a USD 2.3 billion mixed-use development in Bellevue, Washington. Set to be completed by 2028, the project encompasses residential, office, and retail spaces, significantly contributing to the region's construction landscape.
- The Foothill Gold Line project is extending the A-Line light rail through Los Angeles County. With Phase 2B1 expected to open in 2025, the project is enhancing regional connectivity and stimulating construction-related activities.
The surge in the U.S. power tool accessories market in 2024 and the projected growth in 2025 can be attributed to a combination of large-scale infrastructure projects, particularly in the western region, and regulatory changes facilitating faster project approvals. These factors collectively contribute to increased construction activities, thereby driving the demand for power tools and accessories.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surging Prominence of United States Manufacturing
Through decades of technological leadership, access to critical resources, and early industrial maturity, the U.S. built a substantial advantage in precision manufacturing and industrial tooling. However, changing global economic dynamics, competitive manufacturing environments in Asia, and evolving domestic market demands have begun reshaping the U.S. power tool accessories market landscape. In response to tariff volatility on imports from China and Southeast Asia, especially during the U.S.-China trade war; several U.S.-based power tool accessory manufacturers have begun relocating production back to the United States or nearby countries in North America.
Midwest and Southern U.S. states have emerged as preferred destinations due to available industrial infrastructure, government incentives, and proximity to core construction and automotive markets. Production relocation to Mexico and Canada is also gaining traction to mitigate tariff exposure and logistics bottlenecks while preserving North American supply chain integrity. Moreover, US firms are increasingly investing in Industry 4.0 technologies, including IoT-enabled machine tools, additive manufacturing, and AI-driven predictive maintenance systems, to enhance operational efficiency and precision in accessory manufacturing.
The South (Texas, Florida), Midwest (Ohio, Illinois), and West (California) continue to lead the demand for power tool accessories due to large-scale residential and commercial construction activity fueled by population growth, real estate development, and federal infrastructure investments. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) has provided a significant boost to accessory demand, especially for industrial and commercial-grade power tool accessories needed in public works and energy projects.
Rise in Initiatives in Manufacturer-led Programs
Leading manufacturers like Bosch, Makita, and DeWalt are expanding professional training and certification programs in key states such as California, Texas, and Florida, where demand for skilled tradespeople and DIYers is strong. Programs like Bosch's Power Tools Academy focus on educating users about proper accessory use, safety, and efficiency, boosting user skills, brand loyalty, and accessory sales.
States including Illinois, Ohio, and New York are seeing increased adoption of digital platforms by manufacturers like Stanley Black & Decker and Bosch. Heavy investment in e-commerce portals and online marketing improves accessibility to power tool accessories, with smart tools, tutorials, and promotions driving consumer engagement and sales, especially in densely populated areas. Moreover, in southern states like Georgia, North Carolina, and Alabama, manufacturers are introducing financial initiatives such as leasing, zero-percent financing, and trade-in programs to help contractors and dealers access premium accessories with less upfront cost. Companies like Husqvarna and Hilti support dealers with equipment loans, enabling contractors to upgrade regularly and boosting sales through ongoing accessory purchases.
Urban centers in states like California, New York, and Illinois have embraced manufacturer-led referral and loyalty programs to expand their customer base for power tool accessories. Brands such as Husqvarna have launched loyalty clubs that reward customers for referring friends and making repeat purchases, building a strong community of trusted users. These programs leverage word-of-mouth marketing and social proof to attract new customers while retaining existing ones. Coupled with heavy discount offers and promotional events, these incentives play a crucial role in urban areas where competition is high, and customer engagement through personalized rewards fosters brand loyalty and increases accessory sales.
U.S. POWER TOOL ACCESSORIES MARKET COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
The U.S. power tool accessories market exhibits a moderately consolidated structure, with intensifying competition among global tool manufacturers, specialized accessory producers, and value-focused private-label brands. Market growth is being driven by expanding DIY culture, increasing residential remodeling activities, and heightened demand for high-performance, precision accessories across both professional contractors and consumer segments.
Furthermore, leading brands including Stanley Black & Decker, Robert Bosch, Milwaukee Tool, and Makita U.S.A. continue to strengthen their positions in the U.S. power tool accessories market through product line expansions, battery platform integrations, and smart-enabled accessory innovations. These companies are actively leveraging multi-brand strategies, exclusive retail partnerships, and omnichannel distribution networks to widen their consumer reach.
However, the relatively low product differentiation in certain accessory categories - such as drill bits, saw blades, and sanding pads - has intensified pricing pressures and led to commoditization risks. Additionally, the growing influx of imported, lower-cost accessories from Asian manufacturers is contributing to price erosion and quality perception challenges in the mid-tier segment. Also, the commoditization risk is particularly pronounced in accessory types with minimal differentiation or brand loyalty, which has forced premium players such as Milwaukee, Bosch, and DeWalt to consistently innovate with features like impact-rated accessories, carbide-tipped blades, and precision-ground bits to justify premium pricing and preserve their professional customer base.
Leading brands in the U.S. power tool accessories market are increasingly integrating their accessory products within broader battery platforms and smart-enabled tool systems. For instance, DeWalt's ToughSystem 2.0 and Milwaukee's PACKOUT modular storage systems now feature custom insert trays and accessory bundles, enhancing convenience and cross-selling opportunities at both retail outlets and online stores. Furthermore, retail dynamics in the U.S. power tool accessories market are heavily influenced by exclusive retail partnerships and omnichannel sales strategies. Milwaukee Tool's exclusivity with Home Depot, Diablo's exclusivity with Home Depot, and Kobalt's exclusivity with Lowe's enable these brands to secure dedicated shelf space, promotional support, and consistent consumer exposure in targeted retail environments.
Key Company Profiles
- Stanley Black & Decker
- Robert Bosch
- Milwaukee Tool
- Makita U.S.A., Inc
- AIMCO
- Oregon Tool, Inc.
- Emerson Electric Co
- Ridgid
- SKIL
- Craftsman
- Snap-on Incorporated
Other Prominent Company Profiles
- Diablo Tools
- Ryobi
- Dewalt
- Dremel
- Chicago Pneumatic
- Matco Tools
- Cornwell Quality Tools
- Senco Brands, Inc
- Paslode
- Chervon Holdings Limited
- FEIN Power Tools, Inc
- FERM
- Festool GmbH
- Dynabrade Inc
- Husqvarna Group
- Atlas Copco
- Ingersoll Rand
- Metabo
- Proxxon
- Worx
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|139
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$3.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
1. Scope & Coverage
- Market Definition
- Inclusions
- Exclusions
- Market Estimation Caveats
- Market Size & Forecast Periods
- Historic Period: 2021-2023
- Base Year: 2024
- Forecast Period: 2025-2030
- Market Size (2021-2030)
- Revenue
- Market Segments
- Market Segmentation by Operations Type
- Market Segmentation by Accessory Types
- Market Segmentation by End-users
- Market Segmentation by Industrial End-users
- Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
2. Opportunity Pockets
3. Introduction
- Key Drivers of the 2024 Market Surge
- Key Technological Shifts in the U.S. Power Tool Accessories Market
- Impact of the Ongoing Tariff War
4. Market Opportunities & Trends
- Surging Prominence of United States Manufacturing.
- Integration of Industry 4.0 & Smart Precision Manufacturing in the U.S.
- Rising Adoption of Eco-Friendly and Recycled Materials in Accessory Manufacturing
- Growing Emphasis on Safety and Compliance.
5. Market Growth Enablers
- Surge in Construction Activities Driving Accessory Demand in Key States.
- Increasing Demand from the Woodworking Industry
- Rise in Initiatives in Manufacturer-Led Programs
- Favorable Government Policies and Incentives.
6. Market Restraints
- Fluctuations in Raw Material Pricing
- Consumer Privacy Concerns in the U.S. Power Tool Accessories Market
- High Competition & Price Sensitivity in the Market
- Diversified and Versatile End-user Requirements
7. Market Landscape
- Five Forces Analysis
8. Operations Type Covered: (Market Size & Forecast: 2021-2030)
- Cutting
- Drilling
- Fastening
- Routing and Planning
- Others
9. Accessory Types Covered: (Market Size & Forecast: 2021-2030)
- Drill Bits
- Circular Saw Blades
- Batteries
- Screwdriver Bits
- Reciprocating Saw Blades
- Jigsaw Blades
- Band Saw Blades
- Abrasive Wheels
- Router Bits
- Others
10. End-users Covered: (Market Size & Forecast: 2021-2030)
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Residential
11. Industrial End-users Covered: (Market Size & Forecast: 2021-2030)
- Energy
- Construction
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Electronics
- Shipbuilding
- Others
12. Distribution Channel Covered: (Market Size & Forecast: 2021-2030)
- Offline
- Online
13. Geography (Market Size & Forecast: 2021-2030)
14. Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Overview
- Key Developments
15. Key Company Profiles
16. Other Prominent Company Profiles
17. Report Summary
- Key Takeaways
- Strategic Recommendations
