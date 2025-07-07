South Korea Existing & Upcoming Data Center Database 2025: South Korea Set for 5x Increase in Data Center Capacity by 2028

Explore the vibrant dynamics of South Korea's data center market with this comprehensive database. Dive deep into detailed analyses of 45 existing and 23 upcoming colocation centers across key locations like Seoul, Busan, and Incheon. Benefit from insights into white-floor spaces, IT load capacities, and pricing for both retail and wholesale colocation services. Anticipate a significant 5x increase in capacity and an additional 450MW power by 2025, powered by $7 billion investments slated by 2030. The database highlights operators from Amazon to KT Cloud, making it a quintessential tool for REITs, infrastructure providers, and consultancies.

Dublin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The upcoming data center capacity in South Korea is 5x more than the existing capacity. An additional 450MW of power capacity from new data centers will become operational by the end of 2025, with the majority located in Jeollanam-do and Seoul.

Around $7 billion investments are in the pipeline for new data centers by 2030.

This database covers the South Korea data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 45 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 23 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Ansan, Anyang, Bucheon-si, Busan, Cheongju, Daegu, Gangnam, Geumcheon-gu, Gimhae, Gimpo, Goyang, Guro, Gwangju, Hanam, Incheon, Jeollanam-do, Pohang, Pyeongchon, Seongnam, Seoul, Yongin.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
  • Quarter Rack (1/4)
  • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
  • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (45 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (Seocho 1 Data Center or Bundang Data Center.)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (23 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED

  • Amazon Web Services (AWS) & SK
  • Bosung Group + Black & Veatch + EIP's TGK
  • DCI Data Centers
  • Digital Edge DC
  • Digital Realty
  • Dreammark1 Corporation
  • Empyrion Digital
  • Epoch Digital
  • Equinix
  • Fir Hills Inc.
  • Hostway
  • Kakao Bank
  • Kakao
  • KINX
  • KT Cloud
  • LG CNS
  • LG Uplus
  • Macquarie Asset Management (IGIS Asset management)
  • KEPCO
  • and Hanwha
  • NHN
  • Metavisio Thomson Computing & BKB Energy
  • OneAsia Network
  • SEJONG Networks
  • Okestro
  • Shinsegae I&C
  • SK broadband
  • SK Ecoplant
  • ST Telemedia Global Data Centres & Samsung SRA Asset Management
  • STACK Infrastructure & ESR Group Limited
  • Telehouse (KDDI)

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

  • About the Database
  • Scope & Assumptions
  • Definitions
  • Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing Data Center Database
  • Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
  • Colocation Pricing

