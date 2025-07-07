Hong Kong Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Database 2025: White-floor Space, IT Load Capacities, Retail and Wholesale Pricing, and Capacity Expansions Until 2028

Explore the comprehensive Hong Kong data center market portfolio analysis, offering in-depth insights into 54 existing and 13 upcoming colocation data centers. Covering areas like Tseung Kwan O, Chai Wan, and Kwai Chung, this database details white-floor space, IT load capacities, retail and wholesale pricing, and capacity expansions until 2028. Key highlights include over 400 MW of expected operational power capacity by 2026 and SUNeVision Holdings' concentration in Tseung Kwan O.

Dublin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hong Kong Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The majority of rack capacity in Hong Kong is concentrated around Tseung Kwan O, with SUNeVision Holdings having more than 130MW in the region.

More than 400 MW of power capacity in data centers in Hong Kong is expected to become operational by the end of 2026. Tseung Kwan O continues to dominate with the highest concentration of existing Power Capacity.

This database covers the Hong Kong data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 54 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 13 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Chai Wan, Fanling, Fo Tan, Kwai Chung, Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O, Tsuen Wan, Tuen Mun and Other Locations.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
  • Quarter Rack (1/4)
  • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
  • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (54 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (MEGA Plus or HKG2.)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (13 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED

  • AirTrunk
  • Angelo Gordon
  • APT Satellite
  • Asia Satellite Telecommunication Company
  • BDx
  • Carrianna Group
  • China Mobile International
  • China Unicom
  • Chinachem Group
  • CITIC Telecom International
  • DayOne (GDS Services)
  • Digital Realty
  • EasyLink
  • Edge Centres
  • Equinix,ESR Cayman
  • Global Switch
  • Goodman
  • Grand Ming Group (iTech Towers)
  • HKCOLO
  • HKT Sky Exchange (HKT Telecommunications)
  • Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
  • iTech Tower Data Centre Services
  • Mapletree Investments
  • New Generation International
  • New World Telecommunications Limited (NWT)
  • NTT Global Data Centers
  • OneAsia Network
  • SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage)
  • SunnyVision
  • Telehouse
  • Telstra (Pacnet)
  • Towngas Telecommunications Company Limited
  • Vantage Data Centers (PCCW Solutions).

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

  • About the Database
  • Scope & Assumptions
  • Definitions
  • Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing Data Center Database
  • Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
  • Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1bokms

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
