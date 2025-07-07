Taiwan Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Database 2025: 8,000 New Rack Spaces Set for Taiwan's Data Center Market by 2025

Dublin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Taipei dominates the upcoming data center market in Taiwan. By 2025, more than 60MW of power capacity is expected to become operational, adding 8,000 new rack spaces to the market.

There is rapid expansion of data centers in Taiwan, driven by U.S. tech giants in cloud computing, AI, and the semiconductor industry, which are heavily investing in the country's technology sector.

This database covers the Taiwan data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 24 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 7 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Changhua, Kaohsiung, Taichung, Tainan, Taipei, Taoyuan, Zhubei.

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Quarter Rack (1/4)

Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (24 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Taipei 3 or LY2.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (7 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED

Acer eDC

AnsonNet

Apple Chief Telecom

Chief Telecom (Chunghwa Telecom)

Chunghwa Telecom

Empyrion DC & Giga Computing

Epoch Digital (Actis)

Far EasTone Telecommunications

Keppel Data Centers

NTT Communications

Taiwan Mobile

Taiwan Power Company (Taipower)

Vantage Data Centers

Zettabyte & Wistron Corporation

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

