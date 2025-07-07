Taiwan Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Database 2025: 8,000 New Rack Spaces Set for Taiwan's Data Center Market by 2025

Explore the comprehensive Taiwan data center market portfolio analysis, detailing 24 existing and 7 upcoming colocation data centers across key cities such as Taipei, Tainan, and Taichung. With a focus on the booming market, find insights on upcoming white-floor space and IT load capacities projected up to 2028. Analyze retail and wholesale colocation pricing, and understand the market's rapid growth driven by U.S. tech giants. This resource is ideal for data center REITs, contractors, and advisory firms looking to capitalize on Taiwan's expanding technological landscape.

Dublin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Taipei dominates the upcoming data center market in Taiwan. By 2025, more than 60MW of power capacity is expected to become operational, adding 8,000 new rack spaces to the market.

There is rapid expansion of data centers in Taiwan, driven by U.S. tech giants in cloud computing, AI, and the semiconductor industry, which are heavily investing in the country's technology sector.

This database covers the Taiwan data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 24 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 7 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Changhua, Kaohsiung, Taichung, Tainan, Taipei, Taoyuan, Zhubei.
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
  • Quarter Rack (1/4)
  • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
  • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (24 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (Taipei 3 or LY2.)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (7 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED

  • Acer eDC
  • AnsonNet
  • Apple Chief Telecom
  • Chief Telecom (Chunghwa Telecom)
  • Chunghwa Telecom
  • Empyrion DC & Giga Computing
  • Epoch Digital (Actis)
  • Far EasTone Telecommunications
  • Keppel Data Centers
  • NTT Communications
  • Taiwan Mobile
  • Taiwan Power Company (Taipower)
  • Vantage Data Centers
  • Zettabyte & Wistron Corporation

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

  • About the Database
  • Scope & Assumptions
  • Definitions
  • Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing Data Center Database
  • Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
  • Colocation Pricing

