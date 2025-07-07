Semiconductor IC Design, Manufacturing, Packaging & Testing Market Report 2025-2030: Gain Competitive Intelligence with In-Depth Profiles of Leading Semiconductor Companies

Dublin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor IC Design, Manufacturing, Packaging & Testing Market by Service Type, Product Type, End-User Industry - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The semiconductor industry is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by continuous technological advances, regulatory changes, and shifting end-user demands. This report offers senior decision-makers an actionable analysis of global semiconductor IC design, manufacturing, packaging, and testing markets-enabling leaders to anticipate shifts and strengthen strategic initiatives.

Market Snapshot: Semiconductor IC Design and Manufacturing

Expansive growth in the global semiconductor IC design and manufacturing market is catalyzed by the adoption of advanced process nodes, increased investment in domestic manufacturing, and evolving supply chain strategies across various sectors. Foundries are aggressively scaling capacities while design service providers accelerate custom architecture and electronic design automation (EDA) adoption. These dynamics are prompting organizations to realign product development and sourcing to remain competitive in changing regional and policy landscapes.

Scope & Segmentation

This report delivers granular analysis across the value chain, service offerings, product types, end-user industries, regions, and leading companies:

Service Types : Includes assembly and packaging, design services, foundry operations, and testing methodologies-such as 2.5D/3D packaging, fan-out, wafer-level packaging, custom IC design, EDA tool usage, IP licensing, capacity expansion across mature and advanced nodes, and comprehensive testing workflows.

: Includes assembly and packaging, design services, foundry operations, and testing methodologies-such as 2.5D/3D packaging, fan-out, wafer-level packaging, custom IC design, EDA tool usage, IP licensing, capacity expansion across mature and advanced nodes, and comprehensive testing workflows. Product Types : Covers analog and mixed-signal devices (amplifiers, data converters, interface circuits), discrete and power devices, logic ICs (ASIC, FPGA, standard cells), memory (DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash), and microprocessors (CPUs, GPUs, microcontrollers).

: Covers analog and mixed-signal devices (amplifiers, data converters, interface circuits), discrete and power devices, logic ICs (ASIC, FPGA, standard cells), memory (DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash), and microprocessors (CPUs, GPUs, microcontrollers). End-User Industries : Profiles aerospace and defense (avionics, radar, satellite communications), automotive (ADAS, electric vehicles, infotainment), consumer electronics (PCs/laptops, smartphones, tablets, televisions, wearables), healthcare (medical imaging, patient monitoring), industrial automation, and telecommunications (5G, base stations, networking equipment).

: Profiles aerospace and defense (avionics, radar, satellite communications), automotive (ADAS, electric vehicles, infotainment), consumer electronics (PCs/laptops, smartphones, tablets, televisions, wearables), healthcare (medical imaging, patient monitoring), industrial automation, and telecommunications (5G, base stations, networking equipment). Regions Covered : Examines Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and more), and Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Taiwan).

: Examines Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and more), and Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Taiwan). Company Profiles: Evaluates strategic moves from key players such as Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics, TSMC, SK Hynix, Micron, Broadcom, Qualcomm, NVIDIA, Texas Instruments, and MediaTek.

Key Takeaways

The emergence of AI-driven design tools and collaborative EDA platforms is shortening product development cycles and optimizing power efficiency for complex integrated circuits.

Advanced packaging, including 2.5D and 3D stacking, is enabling greater device performance density and thermal management, supporting trends in edge computing, automotive, and IoT applications.

Simplifying the global supply chain is increasingly crucial; diversification of manufacturing footprints and investments in domestic fabrication are becoming core risk mitigation strategies for leading organizations.

Collaborative partnerships among foundries, design houses, and outsourced assembly/test providers are gaining prominence, reflecting a shift toward shared innovation and ecosystem-wide value capture.

Distinct regional strengths-such as North American R&D, European policy alignment, and Asia-Pacific's manufacturing dominance-shape global competitive dynamics and influence sourcing decisions.

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chains

The implementation of 2025 United States tariffs introduces new complexity in the semiconductor trade environment. Escalating duties on advanced nodes have increased costs for manufacturers and design houses, spurring reconfiguration of sourcing strategies and encouraging domestic capacity expansion. Companies are mitigating these effects through optimized contracting, duty drawback mechanisms, and localizing portions of the supply chain. Long-term, these adaptations are strengthening transparency and resilience across integrated device manufacturer networks and supply ecosystems.

Why This Report Matters

Guides strategic R&D and capital allocation by tracing emerging technologies, policy effects, and regional opportunities.

Enables procurement and supply chain leaders to benchmark risk mitigation strategies, supporting more resilient sourcing decisions and contract structuring.

Provides technology and business strategists with forward-looking segmentation and actionable takeaways, empowering precise market positioning and entry strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Semiconductor IC Design, Manufacturing, Packaging & Testing Market, by Service Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Assembly & Packaging Services

8.2.1. 2.5D Packaging

8.2.2. 3D Packaging

8.2.3. Fan-Out

8.2.4. Flip Chip

8.2.5. System In Package

8.2.6. Wafer-Level Packaging

8.2.7. Wire Bond

8.3. Design Services

8.3.1. Custom IC Design

8.3.2. EDA Tool Usage

8.3.3. IP Core Licensing

8.4. Foundry Services

8.4.1. 14 To 28 Nm

8.4.2. 7 To 14 Nm

8.4.3. Over 28 Nm

8.4.4. Up To 7 Nm

8.5. Testing Services

8.5.1. Final Test

8.5.2. Wafer Sort



9. Semiconductor IC Design, Manufacturing, Packaging & Testing Market, by Product Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Analog & Mixed Signal

9.2.1. Amplifiers

9.2.2. Data Converters

9.2.3. Interface Circuits

9.3. Discrete & Power Devices

9.3.1. Diodes

9.3.2. Power Management ICs

9.3.3. Transistors

9.4. Logic ICs

9.4.1. ASIC

9.4.2. FPGA

9.4.3. Standard Cell Logic

9.5. Memory

9.5.1. DRAM

9.5.2. NAND Flash

9.5.3. NOR Flash

9.6. Microprocessors

9.6.1. CPU

9.6.2. GPU

9.6.3. Microcontroller



10. Semiconductor IC Design, Manufacturing, Packaging & Testing Market, by End-User Industry

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Aerospace & Defense

10.2.1. Avionics

10.2.2. Radar & Sonar

10.2.3. Satellite Communications

10.3. Automotive

10.3.1. ADAS

10.3.2. Electric Vehicles

10.3.3. Engine Control Units

10.3.4. Infotainment

10.4. Consumer Electronics

10.4.1. PC & Laptop

10.4.2. Smartphone

10.4.3. Tablet

10.4.4. Television

10.4.5. Wearables

10.5. Healthcare

10.5.1. Medical Imaging

10.5.2. Patient Monitoring

10.5.3. Wearable Medical Devices

10.6. Industrial

10.6.1. Factory Automation

10.6.2. Power & Energy

10.6.3. Robotics

10.7. Telecommunications

10.7.1. 5G Infrastructure

10.7.2. Base Stations

10.7.3. Networking Equipment



11. Americas Semiconductor IC Design, Manufacturing, Packaging & Testing Market



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Semiconductor IC Design, Manufacturing, Packaging & Testing Market



13. Asia-Pacific Semiconductor IC Design, Manufacturing, Packaging & Testing Market



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

14.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

14.3. Competitive Analysis

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

SK hynix Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

NVIDIA Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

MediaTek Inc.

