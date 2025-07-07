United States Cement Industry Report 2025 | Market to Grow by 4.5% to Reach $15.22 Billion this Year - Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Market Segments to 2029

Dublin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cement market in United States is expected to grow by 4.5% annually to reach US$15.22 billion in 2025. The cement market in the country recorded strong growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 5.2%. Growth momentum is expected to remain positive, with the market projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the cement market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$14.57 billion to approximately US$17.95 billion.

This report provides a data-rich, forward-looking analysis of cement industry, covering market size, pricing trends, production, consumption, and segment-level performance from 2020 to 2029. It examines cement demand across key residential, non-residential, and infrastructure sectors alongside granular segmentation by cement type, distribution channel, end-user profile, and city tier.



The U.S. cement industry is undergoing an accelerated transformation driven by historic federal infrastructure investments, tightening carbon regulations, and technological advancements. While supply chains have stabilized post-COVID, the industry faces pressures from fluctuating energy prices, environmental compliance costs, and capacity constraints in high-growth regions.



Leading cement producers are responding through vertical integration, carbon capture investments, and expansion of low-carbon cement portfolios. Public procurement reforms and growing demand for green-certified materials are reshaping competitive dynamics. The next growth wave will be led by firms aligning with ESG mandates, leveraging digital tools, and scaling resilient supply chains.



The U.S. cement industry is at a strategic inflection point, balancing robust infrastructure-driven growth with escalating sustainability expectations. Cement producers must lead in emissions transparency, low-carbon innovation, and supply chain resilience to stay relevant in public procurement and ESG-aligned construction. Firms that integrate CCUS, digital logistics, and circular material flows will unlock efficiency gains and secure preferential access to federal and state-backed projects. While regulatory and cost pressures persist, proactive modernization offers a clear path toward long-term profitability and climate alignment. With strategic capital deployment and policy alignment, the U.S. cement sector can become a global model for green infrastructure material innovation.



Federal Infrastructure and Residential Construction Are Leading Demand Growth

Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) Projects Are Cement Anchors: Cement demand is being driven by federally funded highway, bridge, port, and broadband projects under the $1.2 trillion IIJA. States like Texas, California, and Florida have seen increased bulk cement movement tied to highway and energy corridor construction.

Residential and Industrial Projects Continue to Drive Regional Demand: Despite interest rate hikes, residential construction remains resilient in Sun Belt states, supporting demand for bagged and precast cement. Cement usage has grown in industrial facility builds including EV battery plants and semiconductor fabs - in states like Arizona, Ohio, and Georgia.

Commercial Construction Growth is Slower but Focused on Logistics and Data Centers: While office space and retail segments remain muted, data center and warehouse developments are supporting demand for specialty and high-performance cement variants.

Strategic Partnerships and Low-Carbon Investments Are Shaping Industry Direction

Carbon Capture and Utilization Projects Are Gaining Traction: Holcim US is advancing its carbon capture pilot in Colorado with Svante, supported by Department of Energy (DOE) grants. Heidelberg Materials North America announced a full-scale CCUS project in Mitchell, Indiana, aimed at capturing 95% of plant emissions.

Blended and Alternative Cements Are Expanding Product Offerings: CEMEX USA and Argos USA have introduced blended cement lines using limestone, pozzolans, and slag to meet LEED and state DOT standards. These products are increasingly favored in public tenders requiring compliance with Buy Clean California and other state-level low-carbon procurement rules.

Circular Economy Collaborations Are Being Scaled: Producers are partnering with construction waste handlers and utilities to expand use of recycled aggregates and fly ash. In 2023-2024, Ash Grove Cement (a CRH company) signed deals to co-process waste fuels at its Midwestern plants, reducing reliance on coal and petcoke.

Production Is Constrained by Energy Prices, Permitting, and Regional Imbalances

High Fuel and Power Costs Are Increasing Per-Ton Costs: Cement kiln operations are sensitive to natural gas, petroleum coke, and electricity volatility, particularly in California and the Northeast. Firms are investing in energy recovery systems and exploring utility partnerships for demand response programs.

Quarry Permitting and Environmental Approval Timelines Are Lengthening: Local community opposition and tightened state-level regulations (especially in California, New York, and Washington) are delaying raw material extraction projects. Cement producers are expanding use of supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) to reduce virgin raw material dependency.

Logistics and Rail Constraints Affect Supply in High-Growth Regions: Cement distribution bottlenecks persist in Texas and the Midwest due to rail car availability and truck driver shortages. Companies are expanding terminal infrastructure and digitizing logistics coordination to reduce inventory lag.

Favorable Outlook Driven by Green Procurement and Infrastructure Continuity

IIJA and CHIPS Act Funding Will Sustain Cement Demand Through 2028: Cement usage in federally funded transportation, energy grid, and semiconductor projects is projected to remain strong over the next 3-5 years. Major firms have secured multi-year contracts with infrastructure contractors and state DOTs.

Green Public Procurement Mandates Will Shape Market Access: Federal Buy Clean Initiative and state-level rules (e.g., Buy Clean California, New York's Low Embodied Carbon Concrete Leadership Act) are prioritizing EPD-certified cement. Firms with lifecycle emissions data and digital traceability tools are favored in federal and institutional procurement.

Sustainable Innovation Funding Will Support Product Evolution: DOE and EPA funding streams are backing projects for carbon-neutral cement, kiln electrification, and SCM expansion. Cement firms with R&D partnerships are accelerating trials of calcined clay blends and CO? mineralization additives.

Risks Are Emerging from Carbon Regulation, Labor Shortages, and Regional Volatility

Carbon Pricing and Disclosure Requirements Are Tightening: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) climate disclosure rule and evolving EPA carbon standards are creating reporting and compliance burdens. Plants without CCUS or low-carbon substitution plans risk future regulatory penalties and reduced procurement eligibility.

Labor Availability and Skills Gap Are Impacting Plant and Logistics Efficiency: Aging workforce and shortage of certified technicians are delaying kiln maintenance, automation rollouts, and transport operations. Producers are investing in upskilling programs and AI-driven plant operations to mitigate workforce gaps.

Supply Chain Volatility and Import Competition Pose Strategic Risk: While the U.S. is largely self-sufficient in cement, imports from Canada, Mexico, and Asia fluctuate with freight prices and port availability. Tariff changes or supply chain shocks could disrupt price stability in coastal and border states.

Scope



United States Cement Industry Overview

Cement Production KPIs: Volume and Value

Cement Consumption KPIs: Volume and Value

Average Cement Price Trends: Tracked at overall and cement-type level

United States Cement Market by Type of Cement

Portland Cement

Blended Cement

Specialty Cement

Green Cement

Blended Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement

Type IS(X) - Portland-Slag Cement

Type IP(X) - Portland-Pozzolan Cement

IL(X) - Portland-Limestone Cement

Type IT - Ternary Blended Cement

Specialty Cement Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement

Rapid Hardening Cement

High Alumina Cement

White Cement

Sulfate-Resistant Cement

Other Niche Specialty Cements

United States Cement Market by Key Sector

Residential Construction

Multi-Family Housing

Single-Family Housing

Non-Residential Construction

Commercial Buildings:

Office Buildings

Retail Spaces

Hospitality Facilities

Restaurants

Sports Complexes

Other Commercial Properties

Industrial Buildings:

Manufacturing Units

Chemical & Pharmaceutical Facilities

Metal and Material Processing Plants

Institutional Buildings:

Healthcare Facilities

Educational Institutions

Other Institutional Structures

Infrastructure & Other Construction

United States Cement Market by Distribution Channel

Direct Distribution (B2B Sales)

Indirect Distribution (Retailers, Dealers)

United States Cement Market by End-User

Ready-Mix Concrete Producers

Concrete Product Manufacturers

Individual Consumers (Self-use)

Other Industrial/Commercial Users

United States Cement Market by Location Tier

Tier-I Cities

Tier-II Cities

Tier-III Cities

United States Cement Trade Dynamics

Key Export Destinations

Key Import Sources

Competitive Landscape: United States Cement Market

Market Share Analysis of Key Players

Reasons to buy

Access Comprehensive, Segment-Level Market Data: Leverage granular datasets covering cement demand, production, trade flows, and pricing, segmented by product type, end-use sector, and distribution channel.

Track Growth Across Residential, Commercial, and Infrastructure Segments: Understand how cement consumption varies by construction type and quantify demand shifts driven by policy, urbanization, and investment trends.

Benchmark Market Performance and Forecasts: Utilize historical data and forward-looking projections to compare performance across countries, regions, and cement categories.

Identify Market-Specific Risks and Opportunities: Analyze localized demand drivers, cost structures, and trade dependencies to inform investment, sourcing, and pricing strategies.

Support Strategic Planning with Structured, Reliable Insights: Use standardized data frameworks and comparable KPIs to support executive-level decision-making across commercial, operational, and financial functions.





Key Topics Covered:



1. About this Report

1.1. Summary

1.2. Methodology

1.3. Definition

1.4. Disclaimer



2. United States Cement Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects

2.1. United States Total Cement Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



3. United States Cement Market Value Dynamics by Type of Cement

3.1. United States Market Share Analysis by Type of Cement, 2024

3.2. United States Portland Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

3.3. United States Blended Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

3.4. United States Specialty Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

3.5. United States Green Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



4. United States Blended Cement Type Demand Analysis and Outlook by Value

4.1. United States Market Share Analysis by Blended Cement Type, 2024

4.2. United States Type IS (X), Portland-Slag Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

4.3. United States Type IP (X), Portland-Pozzolan Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

4.4. United States IL (X), Portland-Limestone Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

4.5. United States Type IT, Ternary Blended Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



5. United States Specialty Cement Type Demand Analysis and Outlook by Value

5.1. United States Market Share Analysis by Specialty Cement Type, 2024

5.2. United States Rapid Hardening Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

5.3. United States High Alumina Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

5.4. United States White Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

5.5. United States Sulphate Resistant Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

5.6. United States Other Type of Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



6. United States Cement Market Dynamics by Market Value

6.1. United States Market Share Analysis by Cement Markets, 2024

6.2. United States Cement in Residential Buildings Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

6.3. United States Cement in Non-residential Buildings Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

6.4. United States Cement in Infrastructure & Other Markets Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



7. United States Residential Buildings Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Value

7.1. United States Market Share Analysis by Residential Buildings Cement Market, 2024

7.2. United States Cement in Multi Family Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

7.3. United States Cement in Single Family Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



8. United States Non-Residential Buildings Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Value

8.1. United States Market Share Analysis by Non-Residential Buildings Cement Market, 2024

8.2. United States Cement in Commercial Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

8.3. United States Cement in Industrial Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

8.4. United States Cement in Institutional Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



9. United States Infrastructure & Other Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Value

9.1. United States Market Share Analysis by Infrastructure & Other Cement Market, 2024



10. United States Non-Residential Commercial Construction Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Value

10.1. United States Cement Market Share Analysis by Non-Residential Commercial Construction Market, 2024

10.2. United States Cement in Office Buildings Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

10.3. United States Cement in Retail Buildings Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

10.4. United States Cement in Hospitality Buildings Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

10.5. United States Cement in Restaurant Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

10.6. United States Cement in Sports Facilities Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

10.7. United States Cement in Other Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



11. United States Non-Residential Industrial Construction Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Value

11.1. United States Cement Market Share Analysis by Non-Residential Industrial Construction Market, 2024

11.2. United States Cement in Manufacturing Plants Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

11.3. United States Cement in Chemical & Pharmaceutical Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

11.4. United States Cement in Metal & Material Processing Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



12. United States Non-Residential Institutional Construction Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Value

12.1. United States Cement Market Share Analysis by Non-Residential Institutional Construction Market, 2024

12.2. United States Cement in Healthcare Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

12.3. United States Cement in Educational Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

12.4. United States Cement in Other Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



13. United States Cement Dynamics and Outlook by Distribution Channel by Value

13.1. United States Market Share Analysis by Cement Distribution Channel, 2024

13.2. United States Direct Channel Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

13.3. United States Indirect Channel Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



14. United States Cement Dynamics and Outlook by End-User by Value

14.1. United States Market Share Analysis by Cement End-User, 2024

14.2. United States Ready-Mix Concrete Producers Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

14.3. United States Consumers Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

14.4. United States Concrete Product Manufacturers Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

14.5. United States Others Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



15. United States Cement Dynamics and Outlook by Location by Value

15.1. United States Market Share Analysis by Cement Location, 2024

15.2. United States Tier-I Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

15.3. United States Tier-II Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

15.4. United States Tier-III Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



16. United States Total Cement Industry Average Price and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



17. United States Cement Average Price by Type of Cement

17.1. United States Portland Cement Average Price and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

17.2. United States Blended Cement Average Price and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

17.3. United States Specialty Cement Average Price and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

17.4. United States Green Cement Average Price and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



18. United States Total Cement Industry Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



19. United States Cement Market Volume Dynamics by Type of Cement by Volume

19.1. United States Market Volume Trend Analysis by Type of Cement, 2024

19.2. United States Portland Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

19.3. United States Blended Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

19.4. United States Specialty Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

19.5. United States Green Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



20. United States Blended Cement Type Demand Analysis and Outlook by Volume

20.1. United States Market Volume Trend Analysis by Blended Cement Type, 2024

20.2. United States Type IS (X), Portland-Slag Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

20.3. United States Type IP (X), Portland-Pozzolan Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

20.4. United States Type IL (X), Portland-Limestone Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

20.5. United States Type IT, Ternary Blended Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



21. United States Specialty Cement Type Demand Analysis and Outlook by Volume

21.1. United States Market Volume Trend Analysis by Specialty Cement Type, 2024

21.2. United States Rapid Hardening Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

21.3. United States High Alumina Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

21.4. United States White Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

21.5. United States Sulphate Resistant Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

21.6. United States Others Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



22. United States Cement Market Dynamics by Market Volume

22.1. United States Market Volume Trend Analysis by Cement Markets, 2024

22.2. United States Cement in Residential Buildings Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

22.3. United States Cement in Non-Residential Buildings Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

22.4. United States Cement in Infrastructure & Other Markets Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



23. United States Residential Buildings Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Volume

23.1. United States Market Volume Trend Analysis by Residential Buildings Cement Market, 2024

23.2. United States Cement in Multi Family Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

23.3. United States Cement in Single Family Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



24. United States Non-Residential Buildings Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Volume

24.1. United States Market Volume Trend Analysis by Non-Residential Buildings Cement Market, 2024

24.2. United States Cement in Commercial Construction Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

24.3. United States Cement in Industrial Construction Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

24.4. United States Cement in Institution Construction Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



25. United States Infrastructure & Other Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Volume

25.1. United States Market Volume Trend Analysis by Infrastructure & Other Cement Market, 2024



26. United States Non-Residential Commercial Construction Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Volume

26.1. United States Cement Market Volume Trend Analysis by Non-Residential Commercial Construction Market, 2024

26.2. United States Cement in Office Buildings Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

26.3. United States Cement in Retail Buildings Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

26.4. United States Cement in Hospitality Buildings Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

26.5. United States Cement in Restaurant Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

26.6. United States Cement in Sports Facilities Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

26.7. United States Cement in Other Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



27. United States Non-Residential Industrial Construction Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Volume

27.1. United States Cement Market Volume Trend Analysis by Non-Residential Industrial Construction Market, 2024

27.2. United States Cement in Manufacturing Plants Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

27.3. United States Cement in Chemical & Pharmaceutical Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

27.4. United States Cement in Metal & Material Processing Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



28. United States Non-Residential Institutional Construction Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Volume

28.1. United States Cement Market Volume Trend Analysis by Non-Residential Institutional Construction Market, 2024

28.2. United States Cement in Healthcare Construction Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

28.3. United States Cement in Educational Construction Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

28.4. United States Cement in Other Construction Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



29. United States Cement Dynamics and Outlook by Distribution Channel by Volume

29.1. United States Market Volume Trend Analysis by Cement Distribution Channel, 2024

29.2. United States Direct Channel Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

29.3. United States Indirect Channel Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



30. United States Cement Dynamics and Outlook by End-User by Volume

30.1. United States Market Volume Trend Analysis by Cement End-User, 2024

30.2. United States Ready-Mix Concrete Producers Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

30.3. United States Consumers Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

30.4. United States Concrete Product Manufacturers Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

30.5. United States Other End Users Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



31. United States Cement Dynamics and Outlook by Location by Volume

31.1. United States Market Volume Trend Analysis by Cement Location, 2024

31.2. United States Tier-I Location Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

31.3. United States Tier-II Location Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

31.4. United States Tier-III Location Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



32. United States Cement Industry Production Dynamics and Growth Prospects by Value

32.1. United States Total Cement Production Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



33. United States Cement Market Production Dynamics by Type of Cement by Value

33.1. United States Market Share Analysis by Type of Cement, 2024

33.2. United States Portland Cement Production Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

33.3. United States Blended Cement Production Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

33.4. United States Specialty Cement Production Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

33.5. United States Green Cement Production Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



34. United States Blended Cement Type Production Analysis and Outlook by Value

34.1. United States Market Share Analysis by Blended Cement Type, 2024

34.2. United States Type IS (X), Portland-Slag Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

34.3. United States Type IP (X), Portland-Pozzolan Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

34.4. United States IL (X), Portland-Limestone Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

34.5. United States Type IT, Ternary Blended Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



35. United States Specialty Cement Type Production Analysis and Outlook by Value

35.1. United States Market Share Analysis by Specialty Cement Type, 2024

35.2. United States Rapid Hardening Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

35.3. United States High Alumina Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

35.4. United States White Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

35.5. United States Sulphate Resistance Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

35.6. United States Other Type of Cements Production Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



36. United States Cement Production Dynamics and Outlook by End-User by Value

36.1. United States Cement Production Market Size Trend Analysis by Cement End-User, 2024

36.2. United States Ready-Mix Concrete Producers Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

36.3. United States Consumers Cement Production Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

36.4. United States Concrete Product Manufacturers Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

36.5. United States Other End Users Cement Production Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



37. United States Cement Industry Production Dynamics and Growth Prospects by Volume

37.1. United States Total Cement Production Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

38. United States Cement Market Production Dynamics by Type of Cement by Volume

38.1. United States Market Volume Share Trend Analysis by Type of Cement, 2024

38.2. United States Portland Cement Production Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

38.3. United States Blended Cement Production Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

38.4. United States Specialty Cement Production Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

38.5. United States Green Cement Production Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



39. United States Blended Cement Type Production Analysis and Outlook by Volume

39.1. United States Market Volume Share Trend Analysis by Blended Cement Type, 2024

39.2. United States Type IS (X), Portland-Slag Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

39.3. United States Type IP (X), Portland-Pozzolan Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

39.4. United States IL (X), Portland-Limestone Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

39.5. United States Type IT, Ternary Blended Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



40. United States Specialty Cement Type Production Analysis and Outlook by Volume

40.1. United States Market Volume Share Trend Analysis by Specialty Cement Type, 2024

40.2. United States Rapid Hardening Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

40.3. United States High Alumina Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

40.4. United States White Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

40.5. United States Sulphate Resistant Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

40.6. United States Others Type of Cements Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



41. United States Cement Production Dynamics and Outlook by End-User by Volume

41.1. United States Market Volume Share Trend Analysis by Cement End-User, 2024

41.2. United States Ready-Mix Concrete Producers Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

41.3. United States Consumers Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

41.4. United States Concrete Product Manufacturers Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

41.5. United States Other End Users Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



42. United States Market Players Cement Industry Market Share



43. United States Cement Dynamics and Outlook by Trade

43.1. United States Top Cement Export Destinations, 2024

43.2. United States Top Cement Import Destinations, 2024



44. Further Reading

44.1. About the Publisher

44.1. Related Research

44.2. Knowledge Center



