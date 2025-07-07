United States Cement Industry Report 2025 | Market to Grow by 4.5% to Reach $15.22 Billion this Year - Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Market Segments to 2029

Dublin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cement market in United States is expected to grow by 4.5% annually to reach US$15.22 billion in 2025. The cement market in the country recorded strong growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 5.2%. Growth momentum is expected to remain positive, with the market projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the cement market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$14.57 billion to approximately US$17.95 billion.
This report provides a data-rich, forward-looking analysis of cement industry, covering market size, pricing trends, production, consumption, and segment-level performance from 2020 to 2029. It examines cement demand across key residential, non-residential, and infrastructure sectors alongside granular segmentation by cement type, distribution channel, end-user profile, and city tier.
The U.S. cement industry is undergoing an accelerated transformation driven by historic federal infrastructure investments, tightening carbon regulations, and technological advancements. While supply chains have stabilized post-COVID, the industry faces pressures from fluctuating energy prices, environmental compliance costs, and capacity constraints in high-growth regions.
Leading cement producers are responding through vertical integration, carbon capture investments, and expansion of low-carbon cement portfolios. Public procurement reforms and growing demand for green-certified materials are reshaping competitive dynamics. The next growth wave will be led by firms aligning with ESG mandates, leveraging digital tools, and scaling resilient supply chains.
The U.S. cement industry is at a strategic inflection point, balancing robust infrastructure-driven growth with escalating sustainability expectations. Cement producers must lead in emissions transparency, low-carbon innovation, and supply chain resilience to stay relevant in public procurement and ESG-aligned construction. Firms that integrate CCUS, digital logistics, and circular material flows will unlock efficiency gains and secure preferential access to federal and state-backed projects. While regulatory and cost pressures persist, proactive modernization offers a clear path toward long-term profitability and climate alignment. With strategic capital deployment and policy alignment, the U.S. cement sector can become a global model for green infrastructure material innovation.
Federal Infrastructure and Residential Construction Are Leading Demand Growth
- Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) Projects Are Cement Anchors: Cement demand is being driven by federally funded highway, bridge, port, and broadband projects under the $1.2 trillion IIJA. States like Texas, California, and Florida have seen increased bulk cement movement tied to highway and energy corridor construction.
- Residential and Industrial Projects Continue to Drive Regional Demand: Despite interest rate hikes, residential construction remains resilient in Sun Belt states, supporting demand for bagged and precast cement. Cement usage has grown in industrial facility builds including EV battery plants and semiconductor fabs - in states like Arizona, Ohio, and Georgia.
- Commercial Construction Growth is Slower but Focused on Logistics and Data Centers: While office space and retail segments remain muted, data center and warehouse developments are supporting demand for specialty and high-performance cement variants.
Strategic Partnerships and Low-Carbon Investments Are Shaping Industry Direction
- Carbon Capture and Utilization Projects Are Gaining Traction: Holcim US is advancing its carbon capture pilot in Colorado with Svante, supported by Department of Energy (DOE) grants. Heidelberg Materials North America announced a full-scale CCUS project in Mitchell, Indiana, aimed at capturing 95% of plant emissions.
- Blended and Alternative Cements Are Expanding Product Offerings: CEMEX USA and Argos USA have introduced blended cement lines using limestone, pozzolans, and slag to meet LEED and state DOT standards. These products are increasingly favored in public tenders requiring compliance with Buy Clean California and other state-level low-carbon procurement rules.
- Circular Economy Collaborations Are Being Scaled: Producers are partnering with construction waste handlers and utilities to expand use of recycled aggregates and fly ash. In 2023-2024, Ash Grove Cement (a CRH company) signed deals to co-process waste fuels at its Midwestern plants, reducing reliance on coal and petcoke.
Production Is Constrained by Energy Prices, Permitting, and Regional Imbalances
- High Fuel and Power Costs Are Increasing Per-Ton Costs: Cement kiln operations are sensitive to natural gas, petroleum coke, and electricity volatility, particularly in California and the Northeast. Firms are investing in energy recovery systems and exploring utility partnerships for demand response programs.
- Quarry Permitting and Environmental Approval Timelines Are Lengthening: Local community opposition and tightened state-level regulations (especially in California, New York, and Washington) are delaying raw material extraction projects. Cement producers are expanding use of supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) to reduce virgin raw material dependency.
- Logistics and Rail Constraints Affect Supply in High-Growth Regions: Cement distribution bottlenecks persist in Texas and the Midwest due to rail car availability and truck driver shortages. Companies are expanding terminal infrastructure and digitizing logistics coordination to reduce inventory lag.
Favorable Outlook Driven by Green Procurement and Infrastructure Continuity
- IIJA and CHIPS Act Funding Will Sustain Cement Demand Through 2028: Cement usage in federally funded transportation, energy grid, and semiconductor projects is projected to remain strong over the next 3-5 years. Major firms have secured multi-year contracts with infrastructure contractors and state DOTs.
- Green Public Procurement Mandates Will Shape Market Access: Federal Buy Clean Initiative and state-level rules (e.g., Buy Clean California, New York's Low Embodied Carbon Concrete Leadership Act) are prioritizing EPD-certified cement. Firms with lifecycle emissions data and digital traceability tools are favored in federal and institutional procurement.
- Sustainable Innovation Funding Will Support Product Evolution: DOE and EPA funding streams are backing projects for carbon-neutral cement, kiln electrification, and SCM expansion. Cement firms with R&D partnerships are accelerating trials of calcined clay blends and CO? mineralization additives.
Risks Are Emerging from Carbon Regulation, Labor Shortages, and Regional Volatility
- Carbon Pricing and Disclosure Requirements Are Tightening: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) climate disclosure rule and evolving EPA carbon standards are creating reporting and compliance burdens. Plants without CCUS or low-carbon substitution plans risk future regulatory penalties and reduced procurement eligibility.
- Labor Availability and Skills Gap Are Impacting Plant and Logistics Efficiency: Aging workforce and shortage of certified technicians are delaying kiln maintenance, automation rollouts, and transport operations. Producers are investing in upskilling programs and AI-driven plant operations to mitigate workforce gaps.
- Supply Chain Volatility and Import Competition Pose Strategic Risk: While the U.S. is largely self-sufficient in cement, imports from Canada, Mexico, and Asia fluctuate with freight prices and port availability. Tariff changes or supply chain shocks could disrupt price stability in coastal and border states.
Scope
United States Cement Industry Overview
- Cement Production KPIs: Volume and Value
- Cement Consumption KPIs: Volume and Value
- Average Cement Price Trends: Tracked at overall and cement-type level
United States Cement Market by Type of Cement
- Portland Cement
- Blended Cement
- Specialty Cement
- Green Cement
Blended Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement
- Type IS(X) - Portland-Slag Cement
- Type IP(X) - Portland-Pozzolan Cement
- IL(X) - Portland-Limestone Cement
- Type IT - Ternary Blended Cement
Specialty Cement Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement
- Rapid Hardening Cement
- High Alumina Cement
- White Cement
- Sulfate-Resistant Cement
- Other Niche Specialty Cements
United States Cement Market by Key Sector
Residential Construction
- Multi-Family Housing
- Single-Family Housing
Non-Residential Construction
Commercial Buildings:
- Office Buildings
- Retail Spaces
- Hospitality Facilities
- Restaurants
- Sports Complexes
- Other Commercial Properties
Industrial Buildings:
- Manufacturing Units
- Chemical & Pharmaceutical Facilities
- Metal and Material Processing Plants
Institutional Buildings:
- Healthcare Facilities
- Educational Institutions
- Other Institutional Structures
Infrastructure & Other Construction
United States Cement Market by Distribution Channel
- Direct Distribution (B2B Sales)
- Indirect Distribution (Retailers, Dealers)
United States Cement Market by End-User
- Ready-Mix Concrete Producers
- Concrete Product Manufacturers
- Individual Consumers (Self-use)
- Other Industrial/Commercial Users
United States Cement Market by Location Tier
- Tier-I Cities
- Tier-II Cities
- Tier-III Cities
United States Cement Trade Dynamics
- Key Export Destinations
- Key Import Sources
Competitive Landscape: United States Cement Market
- Market Share Analysis of Key Players
Reasons to buy
- Access Comprehensive, Segment-Level Market Data: Leverage granular datasets covering cement demand, production, trade flows, and pricing, segmented by product type, end-use sector, and distribution channel.
- Track Growth Across Residential, Commercial, and Infrastructure Segments: Understand how cement consumption varies by construction type and quantify demand shifts driven by policy, urbanization, and investment trends.
- Benchmark Market Performance and Forecasts: Utilize historical data and forward-looking projections to compare performance across countries, regions, and cement categories.
- Identify Market-Specific Risks and Opportunities: Analyze localized demand drivers, cost structures, and trade dependencies to inform investment, sourcing, and pricing strategies.
- Support Strategic Planning with Structured, Reliable Insights: Use standardized data frameworks and comparable KPIs to support executive-level decision-making across commercial, operational, and financial functions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. About this Report
1.1. Summary
1.2. Methodology
1.3. Definition
1.4. Disclaimer
2. United States Cement Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects
2.1. United States Total Cement Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
3. United States Cement Market Value Dynamics by Type of Cement
3.1. United States Market Share Analysis by Type of Cement, 2024
3.2. United States Portland Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
3.3. United States Blended Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
3.4. United States Specialty Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
3.5. United States Green Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
4. United States Blended Cement Type Demand Analysis and Outlook by Value
4.1. United States Market Share Analysis by Blended Cement Type, 2024
4.2. United States Type IS (X), Portland-Slag Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
4.3. United States Type IP (X), Portland-Pozzolan Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
4.4. United States IL (X), Portland-Limestone Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
4.5. United States Type IT, Ternary Blended Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
5. United States Specialty Cement Type Demand Analysis and Outlook by Value
5.1. United States Market Share Analysis by Specialty Cement Type, 2024
5.2. United States Rapid Hardening Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
5.3. United States High Alumina Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
5.4. United States White Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
5.5. United States Sulphate Resistant Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
5.6. United States Other Type of Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
6. United States Cement Market Dynamics by Market Value
6.1. United States Market Share Analysis by Cement Markets, 2024
6.2. United States Cement in Residential Buildings Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
6.3. United States Cement in Non-residential Buildings Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
6.4. United States Cement in Infrastructure & Other Markets Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
7. United States Residential Buildings Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Value
7.1. United States Market Share Analysis by Residential Buildings Cement Market, 2024
7.2. United States Cement in Multi Family Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
7.3. United States Cement in Single Family Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
8. United States Non-Residential Buildings Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Value
8.1. United States Market Share Analysis by Non-Residential Buildings Cement Market, 2024
8.2. United States Cement in Commercial Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
8.3. United States Cement in Industrial Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
8.4. United States Cement in Institutional Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
9. United States Infrastructure & Other Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Value
9.1. United States Market Share Analysis by Infrastructure & Other Cement Market, 2024
10. United States Non-Residential Commercial Construction Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Value
10.1. United States Cement Market Share Analysis by Non-Residential Commercial Construction Market, 2024
10.2. United States Cement in Office Buildings Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
10.3. United States Cement in Retail Buildings Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
10.4. United States Cement in Hospitality Buildings Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
10.5. United States Cement in Restaurant Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
10.6. United States Cement in Sports Facilities Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
10.7. United States Cement in Other Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
11. United States Non-Residential Industrial Construction Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Value
11.1. United States Cement Market Share Analysis by Non-Residential Industrial Construction Market, 2024
11.2. United States Cement in Manufacturing Plants Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
11.3. United States Cement in Chemical & Pharmaceutical Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
11.4. United States Cement in Metal & Material Processing Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
12. United States Non-Residential Institutional Construction Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Value
12.1. United States Cement Market Share Analysis by Non-Residential Institutional Construction Market, 2024
12.2. United States Cement in Healthcare Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
12.3. United States Cement in Educational Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
12.4. United States Cement in Other Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
13. United States Cement Dynamics and Outlook by Distribution Channel by Value
13.1. United States Market Share Analysis by Cement Distribution Channel, 2024
13.2. United States Direct Channel Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
13.3. United States Indirect Channel Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
14. United States Cement Dynamics and Outlook by End-User by Value
14.1. United States Market Share Analysis by Cement End-User, 2024
14.2. United States Ready-Mix Concrete Producers Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
14.3. United States Consumers Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
14.4. United States Concrete Product Manufacturers Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
14.5. United States Others Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
15. United States Cement Dynamics and Outlook by Location by Value
15.1. United States Market Share Analysis by Cement Location, 2024
15.2. United States Tier-I Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
15.3. United States Tier-II Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
15.4. United States Tier-III Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
16. United States Total Cement Industry Average Price and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
17. United States Cement Average Price by Type of Cement
17.1. United States Portland Cement Average Price and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
17.2. United States Blended Cement Average Price and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
17.3. United States Specialty Cement Average Price and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
17.4. United States Green Cement Average Price and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
18. United States Total Cement Industry Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
19. United States Cement Market Volume Dynamics by Type of Cement by Volume
19.1. United States Market Volume Trend Analysis by Type of Cement, 2024
19.2. United States Portland Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
19.3. United States Blended Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
19.4. United States Specialty Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
19.5. United States Green Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
20. United States Blended Cement Type Demand Analysis and Outlook by Volume
20.1. United States Market Volume Trend Analysis by Blended Cement Type, 2024
20.2. United States Type IS (X), Portland-Slag Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
20.3. United States Type IP (X), Portland-Pozzolan Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
20.4. United States Type IL (X), Portland-Limestone Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
20.5. United States Type IT, Ternary Blended Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
21. United States Specialty Cement Type Demand Analysis and Outlook by Volume
21.1. United States Market Volume Trend Analysis by Specialty Cement Type, 2024
21.2. United States Rapid Hardening Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
21.3. United States High Alumina Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
21.4. United States White Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
21.5. United States Sulphate Resistant Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
21.6. United States Others Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
22. United States Cement Market Dynamics by Market Volume
22.1. United States Market Volume Trend Analysis by Cement Markets, 2024
22.2. United States Cement in Residential Buildings Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
22.3. United States Cement in Non-Residential Buildings Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
22.4. United States Cement in Infrastructure & Other Markets Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
23. United States Residential Buildings Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Volume
23.1. United States Market Volume Trend Analysis by Residential Buildings Cement Market, 2024
23.2. United States Cement in Multi Family Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
23.3. United States Cement in Single Family Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
24. United States Non-Residential Buildings Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Volume
24.1. United States Market Volume Trend Analysis by Non-Residential Buildings Cement Market, 2024
24.2. United States Cement in Commercial Construction Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
24.3. United States Cement in Industrial Construction Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
24.4. United States Cement in Institution Construction Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
25. United States Infrastructure & Other Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Volume
25.1. United States Market Volume Trend Analysis by Infrastructure & Other Cement Market, 2024
26. United States Non-Residential Commercial Construction Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Volume
26.1. United States Cement Market Volume Trend Analysis by Non-Residential Commercial Construction Market, 2024
26.2. United States Cement in Office Buildings Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
26.3. United States Cement in Retail Buildings Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
26.4. United States Cement in Hospitality Buildings Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
26.5. United States Cement in Restaurant Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
26.6. United States Cement in Sports Facilities Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
26.7. United States Cement in Other Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
27. United States Non-Residential Industrial Construction Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Volume
27.1. United States Cement Market Volume Trend Analysis by Non-Residential Industrial Construction Market, 2024
27.2. United States Cement in Manufacturing Plants Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
27.3. United States Cement in Chemical & Pharmaceutical Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
27.4. United States Cement in Metal & Material Processing Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
28. United States Non-Residential Institutional Construction Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Volume
28.1. United States Cement Market Volume Trend Analysis by Non-Residential Institutional Construction Market, 2024
28.2. United States Cement in Healthcare Construction Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
28.3. United States Cement in Educational Construction Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
28.4. United States Cement in Other Construction Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
29. United States Cement Dynamics and Outlook by Distribution Channel by Volume
29.1. United States Market Volume Trend Analysis by Cement Distribution Channel, 2024
29.2. United States Direct Channel Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
29.3. United States Indirect Channel Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
30. United States Cement Dynamics and Outlook by End-User by Volume
30.1. United States Market Volume Trend Analysis by Cement End-User, 2024
30.2. United States Ready-Mix Concrete Producers Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
30.3. United States Consumers Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
30.4. United States Concrete Product Manufacturers Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
30.5. United States Other End Users Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
31. United States Cement Dynamics and Outlook by Location by Volume
31.1. United States Market Volume Trend Analysis by Cement Location, 2024
31.2. United States Tier-I Location Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
31.3. United States Tier-II Location Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
31.4. United States Tier-III Location Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
32. United States Cement Industry Production Dynamics and Growth Prospects by Value
32.1. United States Total Cement Production Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
33. United States Cement Market Production Dynamics by Type of Cement by Value
33.1. United States Market Share Analysis by Type of Cement, 2024
33.2. United States Portland Cement Production Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
33.3. United States Blended Cement Production Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
33.4. United States Specialty Cement Production Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
33.5. United States Green Cement Production Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
34. United States Blended Cement Type Production Analysis and Outlook by Value
34.1. United States Market Share Analysis by Blended Cement Type, 2024
34.2. United States Type IS (X), Portland-Slag Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
34.3. United States Type IP (X), Portland-Pozzolan Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
34.4. United States IL (X), Portland-Limestone Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
34.5. United States Type IT, Ternary Blended Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
35. United States Specialty Cement Type Production Analysis and Outlook by Value
35.1. United States Market Share Analysis by Specialty Cement Type, 2024
35.2. United States Rapid Hardening Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
35.3. United States High Alumina Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
35.4. United States White Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
35.5. United States Sulphate Resistance Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
35.6. United States Other Type of Cements Production Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
36. United States Cement Production Dynamics and Outlook by End-User by Value
36.1. United States Cement Production Market Size Trend Analysis by Cement End-User, 2024
36.2. United States Ready-Mix Concrete Producers Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
36.3. United States Consumers Cement Production Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
36.4. United States Concrete Product Manufacturers Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
36.5. United States Other End Users Cement Production Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
37. United States Cement Industry Production Dynamics and Growth Prospects by Volume
37.1. United States Total Cement Production Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
38. United States Cement Market Production Dynamics by Type of Cement by Volume
38.1. United States Market Volume Share Trend Analysis by Type of Cement, 2024
38.2. United States Portland Cement Production Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
38.3. United States Blended Cement Production Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
38.4. United States Specialty Cement Production Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
38.5. United States Green Cement Production Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
39. United States Blended Cement Type Production Analysis and Outlook by Volume
39.1. United States Market Volume Share Trend Analysis by Blended Cement Type, 2024
39.2. United States Type IS (X), Portland-Slag Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
39.3. United States Type IP (X), Portland-Pozzolan Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
39.4. United States IL (X), Portland-Limestone Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
39.5. United States Type IT, Ternary Blended Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
40. United States Specialty Cement Type Production Analysis and Outlook by Volume
40.1. United States Market Volume Share Trend Analysis by Specialty Cement Type, 2024
40.2. United States Rapid Hardening Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
40.3. United States High Alumina Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
40.4. United States White Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
40.5. United States Sulphate Resistant Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
40.6. United States Others Type of Cements Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
41. United States Cement Production Dynamics and Outlook by End-User by Volume
41.1. United States Market Volume Share Trend Analysis by Cement End-User, 2024
41.2. United States Ready-Mix Concrete Producers Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
41.3. United States Consumers Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
41.4. United States Concrete Product Manufacturers Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
41.5. United States Other End Users Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
42. United States Market Players Cement Industry Market Share
43. United States Cement Dynamics and Outlook by Trade
43.1. United States Top Cement Export Destinations, 2024
43.2. United States Top Cement Import Destinations, 2024
44. Further Reading
44.1. About the Publisher
44.1. Related Research
44.2. Knowledge Center
List of Figures
Figure 1: Research Methodology
Figure 2: United States Total Cement Industry Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 3: United States Market Share Analysis by Type of Cement , 2024
Figure 4: United States Portland Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 5: United States Blended Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 6: United States Specialty Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 7: United States Green Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 8: United States Market Share Analysis by Blended Cement Type, 2024
Figure 9: United States Type IS (X), Portland-Slag Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 10: United States Type IP (X), Portland-Pozzolan Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 11: United States IL (X), Portland-Limestone Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 12: United States Type IT, Ternary Blended Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 13: United States Market Share Analysis by Specialty Cement Type, 2024
Figure 14: United States Rapid Hardening Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 15: United States High Alumina Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 16: United States White Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 17: United States Sulphate Resistant Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 18: United States Other Type of Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 19: United States Market Share Analysis by Cement Markets, 2024
Figure 20: United States Cement in Residential Buildings Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 21: United States Cement in Non-residential Buildings Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 22: United States Cement in Infrastructure & Other Markets Size (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 23: United States Market Share Analysis by Residential Buildings Cement Market, 2024
Figure 24: United States Cement in Multi Family Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 25: United States Cement in Single Family Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 26: United States Market Share Analysis by Non-Residential Buildings Cement Market, 2024
Figure 27: United States Cement in Commercial Construction Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 28: United States Cement in Industrial Construction Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 29: United States Cement in Institutional Construction Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 30: United States Market Share Analysis by Infrastructure & Other Cement Market, 2024
Figure 31: United States Cement Market Share Analysis by Non-Residential Commercial Construction Market, 2024
Figure 32: United States Cement in Office Buildings Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 33: United States Cement in Retail Buildings Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 34: United States Cement in Hospitality Buildings Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 35: United States Cement in Restaurant Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 36: United States Cement in Sports Facilities Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 37: United States Cement in Other Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 38: United States Cement Market Share Analysis by Non-Residential Industrial Construction Market, 2024
Figure 39: United States Cement in Manufacturing Plants Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 40: United States Cement in Chemical & Pharmaceutical Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 41: United States Cement in Metal & Material Processing Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 42: United States Cement Market Share Analysis by Non-Residential Institutional Construction Market, 2024
Figure 43: United States Cement in Healthcare Construction Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 44: United States Cement in Educational Construction Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 45: United States Cement in Other Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 46: United States Market Share Analysis by Cement Distribution Channel, 2024
Figure 47: United States Direct Channel Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 48: United States Indirect Channel Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 49: United States Market Share Analysis by Cement End-User, 2024
Figure 50: United States Ready-Mix Concrete Producers Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 51: United States Consumers Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 52: United States Concrete Product Manufacturers Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 53: United States Others Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 54: United States Market Share Analysis by Cement Location, 2024
Figure 55: United States Tier-I Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 56: United States Tier-II Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 57: United States Tier-III Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 58: United States Total Cement Industry Average Price (US$), 2020-2029
Figure 59: United States Portland Cement Average Price (US$), 2020-2029
Figure 60: United States Blended Cement Average Price (US$), 2020-2029
Figure 61: United States Specialty Cement Average Price (US$), 2020-2029
Figure 62: United States Green Cement Average Price (US$), 2020-2029
Figure 63: United States Total Cement Industry Market Volume (Metric Ton), 2020-2029
Figure 64: United States Market Volume Trend Analysis by Type of Cement, 2024
Figure 65: United States Portland Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 66: United States Blended Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 67: United States Specialty Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 68: United States Green Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 69: United States Market Volume Trend Analysis by Blended Cement Type, 2024
Figure 70: United States Type IS (X), Portland-Slag Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 71: United States Type IP (X), Portland-Pozzolan Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 72: United States Type IL (X), Portland-Limestone Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 73: United States Type IT, Ternary Blended Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 74: United States Market Volume Trend Analysis by Specialty Cement Type, 2024
Figure 75: United States Rapid Hardening Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 76: United States High Alumina Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 77: United States White Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 78: United States Sulphate Resistant Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 79: United States Others Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 80: United States Market Volume Trend Analysis by Cement Markets, 2024
Figure 81: United States Cement in Residential Buildings Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 82: United States Cement in Non-Residential Buildings Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 83: United States Cement in Infrastructure & Other Markets Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 84: United States Market Volume Trend Analysis by Residential Buildings Cement Market, 2024
Figure 85: United States Cement in Multi Family Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 86: United States Cement in Single Family Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 87: United States Market Volume Trend Analysis by Non-Residential Buildings Cement Market, 2024
Figure 88: United States Cement in Commercial Construction Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 89: United States Cement in Industrial Construction Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 90: United States Cement in Institution Construction Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 91: United States Market Volume Trend Analysis by Infrastructure & Other Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 92: United States Cement Market Volume Trend Analysis by Non-Residential Commercial Construction Market, 2024
Figure 93: United States Cement in Office Buildings Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 94: United States Cement in Retail Buildings Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 95: United States Cement in Hospitality Buildings Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 96: United States Cement in Restaurant Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 97: United States Cement in Sports Facilities Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 98: United States Cement in Other Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 99: United States Cement Market Volume Trend Analysis by Non-Residential Industrial Construction Market, 2024
Figure 100: United States Cement in Manufacturing Plants Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 101: United States Cement in Chemical & Pharmaceutical Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 102: United States Cement in Metal & Material Processing Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 103: United States Cement Market Volume Trend Analysis by Non-Residential Institutional Construction Market, 2024
Figure 104: United States Cement in Healthcare Construction Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 105: United States Cement in Educational Construction Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 106: United States Cement in Other Construction Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 107: United States Market Volume Trend Analysis by Cement Distribution Channel, 2024
Figure 108: United States Direct Channel Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 109: United States Indirect Channel Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 110: United States Market Volume Trend Analysis by Cement End-User, 2024
Figure 111: United States Ready-Mix Concrete Producers Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 112: United States Consumers Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 113: United States Concrete Product Manufacturers Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 114: United States Other End Users Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 115: United States Market Volume Trend Analysis by Cement Location, 2024
Figure 116: United States Tier-I Location Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 117: United States Tier-II Location Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 118: United States Tier-III Location Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 119: United States Total Cement Production Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 120: United States Market Share Analysis by Type of Cement, 2024
Figure 121: United States Portland Cement Production Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 122: United States Blended Cement Production Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 123: United States Specialty Cement Production Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 124: United States Green Cement Production Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 125: United States Market Share Analysis by Blended Cement Type, 2024
Figure 126: United States Type IS (X), Portland-Slag Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 127: United States Type IP (X), Portland-Pozzolan Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 128: United States IL (X), Portland-Limestone Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 129: United States Type IT, Ternary Blended Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 130: United States Market Share Analysis by Specialty Cement Type, 2024
Figure 131: United States Rapid Hardening Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 132: United States High Alumina Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 133: United States White Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 134: United States Sulphate Resistance Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 135: United States Other Type of Cements Production Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 136: United States Cement Production Market Size Trend Analysis by Cement End-User, 2024
Figure 137: United States Ready-Mix Concrete Producers Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 138: United States Consumers Cement Production Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 139: United States Concrete Product Manufacturers Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 140: United States Other End Users Cement Production Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Figure 141: United States Total Cement Production Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 142: United States Market Volume Share Trend Analysis by Type of Cement, 2024
Figure 143: United States Portland Cement Production Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 144: United States Blended Cement Production Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 145: United States Specialty Cement Production Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 146: United States Green Cement Production Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 147: United States Market Volume Share Trend Analysis by Blended Cement Type, 2024
Figure 148: United States Type IS (X), Portland-Slag Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 149: United States Type IP (X), Portland-Pozzolan Cement Market Volume (Metric Ton), 2020-2029
Figure 150: United States Portland-Limestone Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 151: United States Type IT, Ternary Blended Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 152: United States Market Volume Share Trend Analysis by Specialty Cement Type, 2024
Figure 153: United States Rapid Hardening Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 154: United States High Alumina Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 155: United States White Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 156: United States Sulphate Resistant Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 157: United States Others Type of Cements Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 158: United States Market Volume Share Trend Analysis by Cement End-User, 2024
Figure 159: United States Ready-Mix Concrete Producers Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 160: United States Consumers Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 161: United States Concrete Product Manufacturers Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 162: United States Other End Users Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Figure 163: United States Cement - Market Players Market Share (%), 2024
Figure 164: United States Top Cement Export Destinations (%), 2024
Figure 165: United States Top Cement Import Destinations (%), 2024
List of Tables
Table 1: United States Total Cement Industry Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 2: United States Portland Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 3: United States Blended Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 4: United States Specialty Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 5: United States Green Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 6: United States Type IS (X), Portland-Slag Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 7: United States Type IP (X), Portland-Pozzolan Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 8: United States IL (X), Portland-Limestone Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 9: United States Type IT, Ternary Blended Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 10: United States Rapid Hardening Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 11: United States High Alumina Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 12: United States White Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 13: United States Sulphate Resistant Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 14: United States Other Type of Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 15: United States Cement in Residential Buildings Market Size (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 16: United States Cement in Non-residential Buildings Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 17: United States Cement in Infrastructure & Other Markets Size (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 18: United States Cement in Multi Family Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 19: United States Cement in Single Family Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 20: United States Cement in Commercial Construction Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 21: United States Cement in Industrial Construction Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 22: United States Cement in Institutional Construction Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 23: United States Cement in Office Buildings Market Size (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 24: United States Cement in Retail Buildings Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 25: United States Cement in Hospitality Buildings Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 26: United States Cement in Restaurant Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 27: United States Cement in Sports Facilities Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 28: United States Cement in Other Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 29: United States Cement in Manufacturing Plants Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 30: United States Cement in Chemical & Pharmaceutical Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 31: United States Cement in Metal & Material Processing Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 32: United States Cement in Healthcare Construction Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 33: United States Cement in Educational Construction Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 34: United States Cement in Other Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 35: United States Direct Channel Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 36: United States Indirect Channel Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 37: United States Ready-Mix Concrete Producers Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 38: United States Consumers Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 39: United States Concrete Product Manufacturers Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 40: United States Others Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 41: United States Tier-I Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 42: United States Tier-II Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 43: United States Tier-III Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 44: United States Total Cement Industry Average Price (US$), 2020-2029
Table 45: United States Portland Cement Average Price (US$), 2020-2029
Table 46: United States Blended Cement Average Price (US$), 2020-2029
Table 47: United States Specialty Cement Average Price (US$), 2020-2029
Table 48: United States Green Cement Average Price (US$), 2020-2029
Table 49: United States Total Cement Industry Market Volume (Metric Ton), 2020-2029
Table 50: United States Portland Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 51: United States Blended Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 52: United States Specialty Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 53: United States Green Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 54: United States Type IS (X), Portland-Slag Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 55: United States Type IP (X), Portland-Pozzolan Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 56: United States Type IL (X), Portland-Limestone Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 57: United States Type IT, Ternary Blended Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 58: United States Rapid Hardening Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 59: United States High Alumina Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 60: United States White Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 61: United States Sulphate Resistant Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 62: United States Others Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 63: United States Cement in Residential Buildings Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 64: United States Cement in Non-Residential Buildings Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 65: United States Cement in Infrastructure & Other Markets Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 66: United States Cement in Multi Family Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 67: United States Cement in Single Family Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 68: United States Cement in Commercial Construction Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 69: United States Cement in Industrial Construction Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 70: United States Cement in Institution Construction Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 71: United States Cement in Office Buildings Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 72: United States Cement in Retail Buildings Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 73: United States Cement in Hospitality Buildings Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 74: United States Cement in Restaurant Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 75: United States Cement in Sports Facilities Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 76: United States Cement in Other Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 77: United States Cement in Manufacturing Plants Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 78: United States Cement in Chemical & Pharmaceutical Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 79: United States Cement in Metal & Material Processing Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 80: United States Cement in Healthcare Construction Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 81: United States Cement in Educational Construction Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 82: United States Cement in Other Construction Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 83: United States Direct Channel Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 84: United States Indirect Channel Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 85: United States Ready-Mix Concrete Producers Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 86: United States Consumers Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 87: United States Concrete Product Manufacturers Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 88: United States Other End Users Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 89: United States Tier-I Location Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 90: United States Tier-II Location Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 91: United States Tier-III Location Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 92: United States Total Cement Production Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 93: United States Portland Cement Production Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 94: United States Blended Cement Production Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 95: United States Specialty Cement Production Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 96: United States Green Cement Production Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 97: United States Type IS (X), Portland-Slag Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 98: United States Type IP (X), Portland-Pozzolan Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 99: United States IL (X), Portland-Limestone Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 100: United States Type IT, Ternary Blended Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 101: United States Rapid Hardening Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 102: United States High Alumina Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 103: United States White Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 104: United States Sulphate Resistance Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 105: United States Other Type of Cements Production Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 106: United States Ready-Mix Concrete Producers Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 107: United States Consumers Cement Production Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 108: United States Concrete Product Manufacturers Cement Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 109: United States Other End Users Cement Production Market Value (US$ Million), 2020-2029
Table 110: United States Total Cement Production Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 111: United States Portland Cement Production Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 112: United States Blended Cement Production Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 113: United States Specialty Cement Production Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 114: United States Green Cement Production Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 115: United States Type IS (X), Portland-Slag Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 116: United States Type IP (X), Portland-Pozzolan Cement Market Volume (Metric Ton), 2020-2029
Table 117: United States Portland-Limestone Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 118: United States Type IT, Ternary Blended Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 119: United States Rapid Hardening Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 120: United States High Alumina Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 121: United States White Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 122: United States Sulphate Resistant Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 123: United States Others Type of Cements Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 124: United States Ready-Mix Concrete Producers Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 125: United States Consumers Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 126: United States Concrete Product Manufacturers Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
Table 127: United States Other End Users Cement Market Volume (Thousand Metric Tons), 2020-2029
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rxjliu
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.