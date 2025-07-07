ORV3 Rack Market Global Forecast Report to 2030: ORV3 Rack Adoption Accelerates Modernization of Data Center Infrastructure

Dublin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ORV3 Rack Market by Product Type, Cooling Type, Component, End-Use Industry - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ORV3 rack market is evolving rapidly as data centers pursue scalable, energy-efficient architectures that address emerging workload demands. Senior decision-makers increasingly prioritize adaptable solutions that balance operational resilience, cost efficiency, and sustainability, positioning ORV3 infrastructures as key enablers of next-generation IT environments.

Market Snapshot: ORV3 Rack Market Growth

The ORV3 rack market grew from USD 729.00 million in 2024 to USD 791.04 million in 2025, with projections indicating continued expansion at a CAGR of 8.72% and an estimated value of USD 1.20 billion by 2030. This robust growth is driven by heightened demand for modular, high-density, and energy-efficient rack infrastructure as enterprises, hyperscalers, and cloud service providers upgrade their data centers to accommodate advanced workloads and regulatory requirements.

Scope & Segmentation of the ORV3 Rack Market

Product Types: Customized ORV3 racks tailored for unique enterprise needs, and standard ORV3 racks prioritized for swift deployment and cost optimization.

Customized ORV3 racks tailored for unique enterprise needs, and standard ORV3 racks prioritized for swift deployment and cost optimization. Cooling Types: Air-cooled designs widely used for baseline deployments, immersion-compatible racks for advanced energy saving, and liquid-cooled racks to meet high-performance computing requirements.

Air-cooled designs widely used for baseline deployments, immersion-compatible racks for advanced energy saving, and liquid-cooled racks to meet high-performance computing requirements. Components: Includes rack frames and enclosures, advanced cooling systems, IT hardware integration modules, and comprehensive power infrastructure components that support modular design and rapid adaptation.

Includes rack frames and enclosures, advanced cooling systems, IT hardware integration modules, and comprehensive power infrastructure components that support modular design and rapid adaptation. End-Use Industries: AI and ML workload centers, hyperscale cloud providers, colocation facilities, enterprise data centers, telecom service infrastructures, government and defense IT, and high-performance computing facilities.

AI and ML workload centers, hyperscale cloud providers, colocation facilities, enterprise data centers, telecom service infrastructures, government and defense IT, and high-performance computing facilities. Geographic Regions: Americas, with major activity in the United States (key states: California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio), as well as Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina. Europe, Middle East & Africa, including United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Denmark, Netherlands, Qatar, Finland, Sweden, Nigeria, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Norway, Poland, Switzerland. Asia-Pacific, spanning China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Taiwan.

Key Companies: Advanced Energy Industries, Amphenol Communications Solutions, BizLink Technology, Dell, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Flextronics International, GIGABYTE Technology, HARTING Technology Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi, Huawei Technologies, Lenovo Group, LITE-ON Technology, Molex, nVent Electric, NVIDIA Corporation, Rittal, Sanmina, Schneider Electric, SUBMER TECHNOLOGIES, Supermicro Computer, TE Connectivity, and Vertiv Group Corp.

Key Takeaways for Senior B2B Decision-Makers

ORV3 rack adoption accelerates modernization of data center infrastructure, especially to support AI, machine learning, and dense computational workloads.

Industry-wide collaboration ensures open standards, enabling robust interoperability and supporting a competitive supplier ecosystem required for flexible deployments.

Modular ORV3 platforms mitigate upgrade complexity and downtime, aligning with organizations seeking shorter cycles and reduced risk of service interruption.

Regulatory and sustainability imperatives are driving swift integration of advanced cooling solutions such as immersion and liquid cooling to reduce energy use and carbon footprint.

Regional adoption varies, with North America and Asia-Pacific leading modernization, while Europe, Middle East, and Africa see surging interest due to digital transformation and regulatory compliance needs.

Tariff Impact: US Trade Policy and Supply Chain Strategy

New tariffs implemented in the United States as of 2025 present manufacturers with increased component costs and supply chain uncertainty. Vendors are reacting with sourcing diversification, near-shoring, and investment in local production partnerships to control expenses and minimize risk. These shifts also prompt distribution network changes and greater attention to supplier agreements, directly affecting pricing strategies and margin structures for ORV3 solutions delivered into the US market.

Why This Report Matters

Enables leaders to develop future-proof infrastructure strategies grounded in segment-specific and regional insights.

Equips procurement, technology, and operations executives with actionable benchmarks for risk management and capital planning.

Highlights innovation opportunities for competitive advantage in modular design, cooling integration, and supply chain resiliency.

Senior decision-makers leveraging the ORV3 rack market report gain clarity on evolving infrastructure trends, strategic vendor selection, and agility in addressing modern data center requirements. Comprehensive segmentation, policy analysis, and actionable insights support confident planning and long-term growth.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $791.04 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1200 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. ORV3 Rack Market, by Product Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Customized ORV3 Racks

8.3. Standard ORV3 Racks



9. ORV3 Rack Market, by Cooling Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Air-Cooled ORV3 Racks

9.3. Immersion-Compatible ORV3 Racks

9.4. Liquid-Cooled ORV3 Racks



10. ORV3 Rack Market, by Component

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Component

10.3. Cooling Systems

10.4. IT Hardware Integration

10.5. Power Infrastructure



11. ORV3 Rack Market, by End-Use Industry

11.1. Introduction

11.2. AI & ML Workload Centers

11.3. Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)

11.4. Colocation Data Centers

11.5. Enterprise Data Centers

11.6. Government & Defense IT Infrastructure

11.7. High Performance Computing (HPC) Facilities

11.8. Hyperscalers (e.g., Meta, Google, AWS)

11.9. Telecom Service Providers



12. Americas ORV3 Rack Market



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa ORV3 Rack Market



14. Asia-Pacific ORV3 Rack Market



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

15.3. Competitive Analysis

15.3.1. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.

15.3.2. Amphenol Communications Solutions

15.3.3. BizLink Technology, Inc

15.3.4. Dell Inc.

15.3.5. Delta Electronics, Inc.

15.3.6. Eaton Corporation

15.3.7. Flextronics International, LTD.

15.3.8. GIGABYTE Technology Co., Ltd.

15.3.9. HARTING Technology Group

15.3.10. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

15.3.11. Hitachi, Ltd.

15.3.12. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

15.3.13. Lenovo Group Limited

15.3.14. LITE-ON Technology Corporation.

15.3.15. Molex LLC

15.3.16. nVent Electric PLC

15.3.17. NVIDIA Corporation

15.3.18. Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

15.3.19. Sanmina Corporation

15.3.20. Schneider Electric SE

15.3.21. SUBMER Technologies

15.3.22. Supermicro Computer, Inc.

15.3.23. TE Connectivity PLC

15.3.24. Vertiv Group Corp.



