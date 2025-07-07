Company Announcement No 30/2025
|Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36
Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk
|7 July 2025
Dear Sirs
Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 27
On 26 February 2025 Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,350m. The share buyback programme commenced on 3 March 2025 and will be completed by 31 January 2026.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|Number of shares
|VWAP
|Gross value (DKK)
|Accumulated, most recent
Announcement
1,149,000
487,371,500.00
|30 June 2025
01 July 2025
02 July 2025
03 July 2025
04 July 2025
|6,000
8,000
9,000
8,000
8,000
|469.37
466.63
469.00
472.46
474.39
|2,816,220.00
3,733,040.00
4,221,000.00
3,779,680.00
3,795,120.00
|Total over week 27
|39,000
|18,345,060.00
|Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme
1,188,000
505,716,560.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, Sydbank A/S holds a total of 1,188,432 own shares, equal to 2.32% of the Bank’s share capital.
Yours sincerely
Mark Luscombe Jørn Adam Møller
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive
Attachment