Asia Pacific Cement Industry Report 2025 | Green Innovation and Regulatory Pressures Shape Regional Growth

The cement market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow by 5.2% annually to reach US$178.4 billion in 2025. The cement market in the region recorded strong growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 6.0%. Growth momentum is expected to remain positive, with the market projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the cement market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$169.6 billion to approximately US$216.0 billion.



The Asia Pacific cement industry is at a strategic inflection point, balancing robust demand in emerging economies with decarbonization, regulatory challenges, and operational cost pressures. Innovation in green technologies, circular economy practices, and digital transformation is shaping regional resilience. Markets that align capex with sustainable practices, digital agility, and trade-savvy logistics will be best positioned to capitalize on the region's post-pandemic infrastructure booms and urbanization trends.

Regional Overview

Public Infrastructure Drives Cement Demand Unevenly Across the Region: India, Indonesia, and the Philippines saw strong cement demand driven by government-led infrastructure programs like Indonesia's Nusantara Capital City and the "Build Better More" initiative. However, developed markets like Japan and South Korea saw more subdued public cement demand due to stagnant infrastructure pipelines and demographic stagnation.

Residential Demand Diverges by Market Maturity: In Vietnam and Bangladesh, high urban housing demand and peri-urban growth sustained robust cement consumption, supported by large-scale apartment and social housing projects. Meanwhile, Australia and Singapore saw a slowdown in new residential construction starts due to high interest rates and tighter lending norms.

Supply Chain Fragmentation and Input Volatility Affect Regional Producers: Southeast Asian producers faced clinker and raw material cost surges due to increased import dependency and logistics bottlenecks, especially in smaller markets like Laos and Cambodia. Due to competitive pricing, cross-border cement flows grew, and Thailand and Vietnam emerged as major exporters to neighboring countries.

Key Partnerships and Innovations by Companies with Examples

Carbon Reduction Technologies Gain Momentum: Taiwan Cement Corporation expanded CO2 capture pilots at its Hoping plant, planning scale-up under its 2030 net-zero roadmap. Digital Twin and Predictive Maintenance Solutions See Uptake.Siam Cement Group (Thailand) deployed AI-enabled monitoring for kiln and grinding units to improve energy efficiency and reduce unplanned downtime.

Factors Impacting the Production

Coal and Energy Prices Remain a Major Variable: Power generation costs remained elevated in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and India, challenging kiln economics - especially for older plants without WHR (waste heat recovery). Grid instability in Myanmar and Northeast India affected operational uptime.

Environmental Regulations Tighten in Key Economies: China imposed stricter emission benchmarks and production caps during the winter of 2024-25, creating seasonal dips in supply.

Land Acquisition and Permitting Delays Continue: In Indonesia and Vietnam, environmental opposition to greenfield plant expansions delayed timelines due to local community resistance and environmental review bottlenecks. India's state-level clearance hurdles remained a challenge for brownfield expansions.

Projected Outlook for the Cement Market over the Next Few Years

Growth Centers Will Remain in South and Southeast Asia: Countries like India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Vietnam are projected to lead regional cement volume growth, supported by public infrastructure and urbanization.

Low-Carbon Cement Products to Gain Market Share: Blended cement and low-clinker formulations (e.g., Portland-limestone cement) will rise due to procurement policy shifts and green building regulations, especially in urban hubs like Seoul, Delhi NCR, and Ho Chi Minh City. Producers pilot calcined clay and geopolymer alternatives in markets like Malaysia and Thailand.

Consolidation Expected in Smaller, Overcapacity-Prone Markets: Due to oversupply and export dependency, Laos, Sri Lanka, and Nepal may see further consolidation or mothballing of inefficient plants.

Digital-First Strategies Will Define Operational Competitiveness: End-to-end digital integration - production, delivery, and carbon tracking - will become a competitive differentiator, particularly in mature markets.

Potential Risks that Could Threaten Growth in the Cement Industry

Climate-Linked Disruptions and Regulatory Uncertainty: Typhoons and flooding across coastal Vietnam and the Philippines disrupted cement logistics in 2024 and are expected to worsen with climate variability. Varied carbon tax rollouts across Asia could create cost imbalances and disincentivize cross-border trade.

Foreign Exchange Volatility Could Affect Import-Heavy Markets: Countries like Pakistan and Sri Lanka, reliant on imported inputs (e.g., pet coke, spares), face production risks from FX pressures and import controls.

Geopolitical Tensions Could Affect Trade and Supply Chains: South China Sea disputes and India-China trade frictions could disrupt East and South Asia's raw material sourcing and shipping routes. Myanmar's domestic instability continues to impact local cement operations and investor confidence.

Labor Shortages in High-Cost Markets: Australia, Japan, and South Korea continue to face skilled labor constraints in plant operations and construction logistics, raising wage costs.

