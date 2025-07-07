Latin America Cement Industry Report 2025 | Production Challenges From Energy Costs, FX Volatility, & Permitting Delays, Moderate Growth Outlook Driven by Public Spending and Sustainability Alignment

Dublin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cement market in Latin America is expected to grow by 7.7% annually to reach US$11.8 billion in 2025. The cement market in the region recorded strong growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 8.5%. Growth momentum is expected to remain positive, with the market projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the cement market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$11.0 billion to approximately US$15.6 billion.

This report provides a data-rich, forward-looking analysis of cement industry, covering market size, pricing trends, production, consumption, and segment-level performance from 2020 to 2029. It examines cement demand across key residential, non-residential, and infrastructure sectors alongside granular segmentation by cement type, distribution channel, end-user profile, and city tier.

Latin America's cement industry is undergoing an uneven recovery driven by public infrastructure spending, urbanization trends, and shifts in energy and carbon policy. While macroeconomic uncertainty and inflation have tempered private sector growth, government-backed housing and transport projects are stabilizing demand.

Leading producers are focusing on decarbonization, digital optimization, and supply chain localization to navigate fuel cost volatility and evolving environmental standards. Countries like Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico are expanding infrastructure investment, while others such as Argentina and Chile are managing economic headwinds. Firms that align with national infrastructure priorities and embed climate readiness into their operations will be best positioned to lead regional transformation.



Latin America's cement industry is undergoing structural recalibration, with demand increasingly tied to public infrastructure and green construction policy. While short-term risks persist around inflation, political stability, and energy pricing, firms that adopt sustainable production, secure regional partnerships, and digitalize operations will be positioned for resilience.

Strategic investments in clinker substitution, co-processing, and emission transparency are no longer optional but foundational. Leaders will emerge from those who can optimize regional capacity, align with ESG standards, and capitalize on infrastructure-led recovery. With policy stability and climate-aligned industrial planning, Latin America's cement sector can become a central player in building sustainable, inclusive growth across the region.



Infrastructure and Urban Housing Programs Are Supporting Cement Demand

Brazil's PAC (Growth Acceleration Program) has revived cement demand through investments in roads, sanitation, and energy transmission. Colombia's 5G road concession program and infrastructure pipeline under the National Development Plan 2022-2026 are supporting bulk cement consumption. Mexico's Interoceanic Corridor and Tren Maya projects continue to boost regional cement volumes, particularly in southern and southeastern states. Peru's "Techo Propio" program and Colombia's VIS (Vivienda de Interes Social) segment continue to generate demand for bagged cement. Urban renewal initiatives in Chile and Ecuador are sustaining demand for ready-mix and specialized cements in low-rise and social housing construction. Commercial and residential project delays have persisted in Argentina and Chile due to high inflation and credit access constraints. Logistics hubs and warehousing construction in Brazil and Mexico remain more active, supporting demand for high-strength cement variants.

Sustainability-Focused Partnerships and Vertical Integration Are Increasing

Votorantim Cimentos and CEMEX are leading CCUS (carbon capture, utilization, and storage) pilot projects in Brazil and Mexico, respectively. Several firms have committed to SBTi-aligned emissions targets and are working on low-clinker and alternative binder development. Cementos Argos and InterCement have increased RDF (refuse-derived fuel) and biomass use, reducing coal and petroleum coke dependency. Partnerships with municipal waste agencies in Colombia and Peru are facilitating co-processing scale-up. M&A activity and strategic capacity expansions are ongoing, especially in Brazil and Central America, to optimize plant utilization and regional distribution. Vertical integration into aggregates and ready-mix is helping offset margin pressure and improve logistics efficiency.

Production Faces Challenges From Energy Costs, FX Volatility, and Permitting Delays

Energy cost surges in Argentina, Chile, and the Dominican Republic have driven per-ton production costs higher, especially for older kilns. Companies are investing in solar PV and WHR (waste heat recovery) systems to mitigate grid price exposure. Weaker local currencies in Argentina and Colombia have increased costs for imported clinker, gypsum, and equipment. Several expansion projects have been slowed or reprioritized due to FX-related cost escalations. Stricter environmental reviews and community opposition are delaying new quarry licenses and co-processing permits in Brazil and Ecuador. Firms are increasing transparency and ESG reporting to mitigate regulatory and reputational risks.

Moderate Growth Outlook Driven by Public Spending and Sustainability Alignment

Multilateral-backed infrastructure funding and climate adaptation initiatives are expected to boost cement usage in flood protection, transport, and water infrastructure. Brazil and Colombia are expected to lead in regional cement growth through 2026. Mexico, Brazil, and Chile have begun integrating lifecycle emissions and sustainable sourcing criteria in public tenders. Cement firms with low-carbon EPDs (Environmental Product Declarations) and blended cement portfolios are securing procurement preference. Surplus capacity in Brazil and the Dominican Republic is being routed to smaller Caribbean and Andean markets with short-term shortages. Trade flows are supported by regional proximity and port infrastructure, although currency and freight volatility remain risks.

Risks Remain High Across Political Stability, Carbon Regulation, and Input Supply

Elections and leadership changes in countries like Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador have introduced delays in infrastructure disbursements and cement procurement cycles. Populist trade or tax measures can affect cement pricing and cross-border flows. Emerging carbon market frameworks in Chile, Colombia, and Mexico are increasing compliance requirements for large cement producers. Firms not investing in emissions tracking or clinker reduction face future procurement exclusion and reputational risk. Fly ash, slag, and petcoke imports from the U.S. and Asia remain critical in several markets, with logistics disruptions and price volatility posing challenges. SCM (Supplementary Cementitious Materials) sourcing innovation is slow due to limited domestic availability and regulatory constraints.

Scope



Cement Industry Overview

Cement Production KPIs: Volume and Value

Cement Consumption KPIs: Volume and Value

Average Cement Price Trends: Tracked at overall and cement-type level

Cement Market by Type of Cement

Portland Cement

Blended Cement

Specialty Cement

Green Cement

Blended Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement

Type IS(X) - Portland-Slag Cement

Type IP(X) - Portland-Pozzolan Cement

IL(X) - Portland-Limestone Cement

Type IT - Ternary Blended Cement

Specialty Cement Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement

Rapid Hardening Cement

High Alumina Cement

White Cement

Sulfate-Resistant Cement

Other Niche Specialty Cements

Cement Market by Key Sector

Residential Construction

Multi-Family Housing

Single-Family Housing

Non-Residential Construction

Commercial Buildings:

Office Buildings

Retail Spaces

Hospitality Facilities

Restaurants

Sports Complexes

Other Commercial Properties

Industrial Buildings:

Manufacturing Units

Chemical & Pharmaceutical Facilities

Metal and Material Processing Plants

Institutional Buildings:

Healthcare Facilities

Educational Institutions

Other Institutional Structures

Infrastructure & Other Construction

Cement Market by Distribution Channel

Direct Distribution (B2B Sales)

Indirect Distribution (Retailers, Dealers)

Cement Market by End-User

Ready-Mix Concrete Producers

Concrete Product Manufacturers

Individual Consumers (Self-use)

Other Industrial/Commercial Users

Cement Market by Location Tier

Tier-I Cities

Tier-II Cities

Tier-III Cities

Cement Trade Dynamics

Key Export Destinations

Key Import Sources

Competitive Landscape: Cement Market

Market Share Analysis of Key Players

