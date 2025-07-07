Announcement





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program





On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 30 June to 4 July, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 73,259 851,508,500 30 June 2025 647 11,754.9459 7,605,450 1 July 2025 737 11,668.4668 8,599,660 2 July 2025 700 11,935.2429 8,354,670 3 July 2025 800 11,806.3000 9,445,040 4 July 2025 850 11,625.7647 9,881,900 Total 30 June-4 July 2025 3,734 43,886,720 Accumulated under the program 76,993 895,395,220 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 414,946 4,892,712,832 30 June 2025 3,329 11,831.5455 39,387,215 1 July 2025 3,608 11,779.5799 42,500,724 2 July 2025 3,508 12,058.2754 42,300,430 3 July 2025 4,008 11,930.6262 47,817,950 4 July 2025 4,260 11,744.0904 50,029,825 Total 30 June-4 July 2025 18,713 222,036,144 Bought from the Foundation* 2,448 11,865.3474 29,046,370 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 436,107 5,143,795,347

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 76,993 A shares and 543,047 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.92% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 7 July, 2025





Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

