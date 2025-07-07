Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 30 June to 4 July, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|73,259
|851,508,500
|30 June 2025
|647
|11,754.9459
|7,605,450
|1 July 2025
|737
|11,668.4668
|8,599,660
|2 July 2025
|700
|11,935.2429
|8,354,670
|3 July 2025
|800
|11,806.3000
|9,445,040
|4 July 2025
|850
|11,625.7647
|9,881,900
|Total 30 June-4 July 2025
|3,734
|43,886,720
|Accumulated under the program
|76,993
|895,395,220
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|414,946
|4,892,712,832
|30 June 2025
|3,329
|11,831.5455
|39,387,215
|1 July 2025
|3,608
|11,779.5799
|42,500,724
|2 July 2025
|3,508
|12,058.2754
|42,300,430
|3 July 2025
|4,008
|11,930.6262
|47,817,950
|4 July 2025
|4,260
|11,744.0904
|50,029,825
|Total 30 June-4 July 2025
|18,713
|222,036,144
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,448
|11,865.3474
|29,046,370
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|436,107
|5,143,795,347
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 76,993 A shares and 543,047 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.92% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 7 July, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
