Poland Cement Industry Market Databook 2025: 5.8% CAGR Forecast from 2025 to 2029, with Market Set to Reach $1.69 Billion by 2029

Dublin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cement market in Poland is on a path of consistent growth, projected to expand annually by 6.2% and reach a valuation of US$1.35 billion by 2025. The market demonstrated a robust expansion during 2020-2024, with a CAGR of 7.7%. Moving forward, the momentum shows no signs of slowing, anticipating a 5.8% CAGR from 2025 to 2029. By 2029, the market value is expected to rise from US$1.27 billion in 2024 to approximately US$1.69 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the the cement industry in Poland, covering market opportunities and analysis across a range of the cement domains.

With over 80+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of the cement market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

Reasons to buy

Access Comprehensive, Segment-Level Market Data: Leverage granular datasets covering cement demand, production, trade flows, and pricing, segmented by product type, end-use sector, and distribution channel.

Leverage granular datasets covering cement demand, production, trade flows, and pricing, segmented by product type, end-use sector, and distribution channel. Track Growth Across Residential, Commercial, and Infrastructure Segments: Understand how cement consumption varies by construction type and quantify demand shifts driven by policy, urbanization, and investment trends.

Understand how cement consumption varies by construction type and quantify demand shifts driven by policy, urbanization, and investment trends. Benchmark Market Performance and Forecasts: Utilize historical data and forward-looking projections to compare performance across countries, regions, and cement categories.

Utilize historical data and forward-looking projections to compare performance across countries, regions, and cement categories. Identify Market-Specific Risks and Opportunities: Analyze localized demand drivers, cost structures, and trade dependencies to inform investment, sourcing, and pricing strategies.

Analyze localized demand drivers, cost structures, and trade dependencies to inform investment, sourcing, and pricing strategies. Support Strategic Planning with Structured, Reliable Insights: Use standardized data frameworks and comparable KPIs to support executive-level decision-making across commercial, operational, and financial functions.

Report Scope



This report provides a data-rich, forward-looking analysis of cement industry, covering market size, pricing trends, production, consumption, and segment-level performance from 2020 to 2029. It examines cement demand across key residential, non-residential, and infrastructure sectors alongside granular segmentation by cement type, distribution channel, end-user profile, and city tier.



Poland Cement Industry Overview

Cement Production KPIs: Volume and Value

Cement Consumption KPIs: Volume and Value

Average Cement Price Trends: Tracked at overall and cement-type level

Poland Cement Market by Type of Cement

Portland Cement

Blended Cement

Specialty Cement

Green Cement

Blended Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement

Type IS(X) - Portland-Slag Cement

Type IP(X) - Portland-Pozzolan Cement

IL(X) - Portland-Limestone Cement

Type IT - Ternary Blended Cement

Specialty Cement Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement

Rapid Hardening Cement

High Alumina Cement

White Cement

Sulfate-Resistant Cement

Other Niche Specialty Cements

Poland Cement Market by Key Sector

Residential Construction

Multi-Family Housing

Single-Family Housing

Non-Residential Construction

Commercial Buildings:

Office Buildings

Retail Spaces

Hospitality Facilities

Restaurants

Sports Complexes

Other Commercial Properties

Industrial Buildings:

Manufacturing Units

Chemical & Pharmaceutical Facilities

Metal and Material Processing Plants

Institutional Buildings:

Healthcare Facilities

Educational Institutions

Other Institutional Structures

Infrastructure & Other Construction

Poland Cement Market by Distribution Channel

Direct Distribution (B2B Sales)

Indirect Distribution (Retailers, Dealers)

Poland Cement Market by End-User

Ready-Mix Concrete Producers

Concrete Product Manufacturers

Individual Consumers (Self-use)

Other Industrial/Commercial Users

Poland Cement Market by Location Tier

Tier-I Cities

Tier-II Cities

Tier-III Cities

Poland Cement Trade Dynamics

Key Export Destinations

Key Import Sources

Competitive Landscape: Poland Cement Market

Market Share Analysis of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sej4u3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.