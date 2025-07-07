Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Analysis 2025: Trends, Revenue & Projections to 2030

Dublin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flame Retardant Chemicals: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for flame retardant chemicals is projected to grow from $6.1 billion in 2025 to $8 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2025 through 2030.



The report will include details about types, applications and end-use industries for flame retardant chemicals. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. The report also contains comprehensive information regarding flame retardant chemicals and their users.

Flame retardant chemicals play a fundamental role in fire and human safety. In past decades, the growing number of fire instances in rapid industrialization has frequently created losses for businesses. Due to poor urban planning, human negligence, and the rising consumption of flammable materials, more fires are occurring. Thus, to minimize fire and protect people, flame retardant chemicals play a crucial role in the global economy.



Flame retardant chemicals can be used as additives and composites in end-use industries, including building and construction, textiles, electrical and electronics, transportation, agriculture, oil and gas, and mining industries. Flame retardant chemicals have the ability to reduce or inhibit the spread of fire in end-use products. Thus, flame retardant chemicals play an essential role in power generation systems, shopping complexes, cables, warehouses, public entertainment places, oil storage tanks, hospitals and hotels, among others.



The global flame retardant chemicals market is segmented into the following categories:

Type (brominated compounds, aluminum trihydrate, phosphorus compounds, antimony oxide, chlorinated compounds, nitrogen compounds, and others).

Application (plastic, fabric, paints and coatings, paper and board, wood, and others).

End use (building and construction, electrical and electronics, transportation, textiles, and others).

Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Report Scope

107 tables and 44 additional tables

Overview and analysis of the global market for flame retardant chemicals

Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by product (chemical) type, application, end-use industry and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the current market dynamics, technological advances, regulatory policies, investment trends and prospects, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as industry value chain analyses

An analysis of the key patent grants and recently published patents

Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices followed by leading companies, their ESG ratings and consumer attitudes

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of the leading companies, including BASF, ICL Group, Lanxess, Clariant and Albemarle Corp.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Future Trends and Developments

Regional and Emerging Markets

Segmental Analysis

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Definition

Factors Affecting the Choice of Flame Retardant Chemicals

Importance of Flame Retardant Chemicals

Tariff War Impact on the Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Snapshot

Drivers Rising Demand for Technical Textiles Stringent Fire Safety Regulations

Restraints Restrictions on Plastic Products Regulatory Burden on Producers

Opportunities Evolution of Bio-based Flame Retardants Development of Halogen-free Flame Retardants

Challenge Compatibility Issues



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Key Takeaways

Newest Technology

Melamine-free Flame Retardant

Development of Flame Retardant Chemicals for Terminal Block

Chapter 5 Supply Chain Analysis of the Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Markets

Supply Chain Analysis of Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Markets

Manufacturers

Sales

Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis

Market Analysis by Type Aluminum Trihydrate Phosphorus Compounds Brominated Compounds Antimony Oxide Chlorinated Compounds Nitrogen Compounds Others

Market Analysis by Application Plastic Fabric Paints and Coatings Paper and Board Wood Others

Market Analysis by End-Use Industry Building and Construction Transportation Electrical and Electronics Textiles Others

Market Analysis by Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Flame Retardant Chemicals Markets: Company Share Analysis BASF ICL LANXESS Clariant Albemarle Inc.

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 8 Sustainability in Flame Retardant Chemicals: ESG Perspective

Importance of ESG in Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

ESG Practices in the Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Current Status of ESG in the Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Risk Scale, Exposure Scale, and Management Scale

Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Concluding Remarks

Companies Profiled

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Albemarle Corp.

Arkema

BASF

Clariant

Daihachi Chemical

DOW

ETI Maden

ICL

JM Huber Corp.

Kemipex

Lanxess

MPI Chemie

Nyacol Nano Technologies Inc.

Sanwa Chemical Co. Ltd.

