Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Analysis 2025: Trends, Revenue & Projections to 2030

The global market for flame retardant chemicals is projected to grow from $6.1 billion in 2025 to $8 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2025 through 2030.
The report will include details about types, applications and end-use industries for flame retardant chemicals. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. The report also contains comprehensive information regarding flame retardant chemicals and their users.
Flame retardant chemicals play a fundamental role in fire and human safety. In past decades, the growing number of fire instances in rapid industrialization has frequently created losses for businesses. Due to poor urban planning, human negligence, and the rising consumption of flammable materials, more fires are occurring. Thus, to minimize fire and protect people, flame retardant chemicals play a crucial role in the global economy.
Flame retardant chemicals can be used as additives and composites in end-use industries, including building and construction, textiles, electrical and electronics, transportation, agriculture, oil and gas, and mining industries. Flame retardant chemicals have the ability to reduce or inhibit the spread of fire in end-use products. Thus, flame retardant chemicals play an essential role in power generation systems, shopping complexes, cables, warehouses, public entertainment places, oil storage tanks, hospitals and hotels, among others.
The global flame retardant chemicals market is segmented into the following categories:
- Type (brominated compounds, aluminum trihydrate, phosphorus compounds, antimony oxide, chlorinated compounds, nitrogen compounds, and others).
- Application (plastic, fabric, paints and coatings, paper and board, wood, and others).
- End use (building and construction, electrical and electronics, transportation, textiles, and others).
- Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
Report Scope
- 107 tables and 44 additional tables
- Overview and analysis of the global market for flame retardant chemicals
- Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by product (chemical) type, application, end-use industry and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the current market dynamics, technological advances, regulatory policies, investment trends and prospects, and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as industry value chain analyses
- An analysis of the key patent grants and recently published patents
- Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices followed by leading companies, their ESG ratings and consumer attitudes
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Profiles of the leading companies, including BASF, ICL Group, Lanxess, Clariant and Albemarle Corp.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|146
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$6.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Future Trends and Developments
- Regional and Emerging Markets
- Segmental Analysis
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Definition
- Factors Affecting the Choice of Flame Retardant Chemicals
- Importance of Flame Retardant Chemicals
- Tariff War Impact on the Flame Retardant Chemicals Market
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Key Takeaways
- Market Dynamics Snapshot
- Drivers
- Rising Demand for Technical Textiles
- Stringent Fire Safety Regulations
- Restraints
- Restrictions on Plastic Products
- Regulatory Burden on Producers
- Opportunities
- Evolution of Bio-based Flame Retardants
- Development of Halogen-free Flame Retardants
- Challenge
- Compatibility Issues
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Key Takeaways
- Newest Technology
- Melamine-free Flame Retardant
- Development of Flame Retardant Chemicals for Terminal Block
Chapter 5 Supply Chain Analysis of the Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Markets
- Supply Chain Analysis of Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Markets
- Manufacturers
- Sales
Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis
- Market Analysis by Type
- Aluminum Trihydrate
- Phosphorus Compounds
- Brominated Compounds
- Antimony Oxide
- Chlorinated Compounds
- Nitrogen Compounds
- Others
- Market Analysis by Application
- Plastic
- Fabric
- Paints and Coatings
- Paper and Board
- Wood
- Others
- Market Analysis by End-Use Industry
- Building and Construction
- Transportation
- Electrical and Electronics
- Textiles
- Others
- Market Analysis by Region
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Flame Retardant Chemicals Markets: Company Share Analysis
- BASF
- ICL
- LANXESS
- Clariant
- Albemarle Inc.
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Flame Retardant Chemicals: ESG Perspective
- Importance of ESG in Flame Retardant Chemicals Market
- ESG Practices in the Flame Retardant Chemicals Market
- Current Status of ESG in the Flame Retardant Chemicals Market
- Risk Scale, Exposure Scale, and Management Scale
- Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities
- Concluding Remarks
Companies Profiled
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- Albemarle Corp.
- Arkema
- BASF
- Clariant
- Daihachi Chemical
- DOW
- ETI Maden
- ICL
- JM Huber Corp.
- Kemipex
- Lanxess
- MPI Chemie
- Nyacol Nano Technologies Inc.
- Sanwa Chemical Co. Ltd.
