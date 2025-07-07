Malaysia Cards and Payments Opportunities and Risks to 2029: DuitNow QR Expands Digital Payment Solutions in Sarawak

Dublin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Malaysian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, card, credit transfer, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period 2021-2025.



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2025e-29f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



The report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Malaysian cards and payments industry, including:

Current and forecast values for each market in the Malaysian cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, credit transfer, card, cheques and direct debits . It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Malaysian cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

The competitive landscape of the Malaysian cards and payments industry.

Key Highlights

The prospects for contactless payment systems are promising, as they are being adopted across various sectors. An example of this is Shell Malaysia, which simplified the payment process for electric vehicle (EV) customers in January 2025. Shell collaborated with ParkEasy and Visa to introduce contactless payment options at Shell Recharge stations in the Klang Valley. As a result, customers can now conveniently use their credit or debit cards to pay charging fees. Four Shell recharge locations, namely Paviment Kuala Lumpur, Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Pavilion Bukit Jalil, and Pavilion Damansara Heights, have successfully installed, and are currently using, the contactless payment terminals.

The instant payment solution DuitNow has made significant strides, acting as a driving force for the adoption of digital payments-largely attributable to the integration of QR code payments. This system offers swift, secure, and convenient fund transfers and payments, while also being cost-effective. In November 2024, S PAY GLOBAL, Sarawak's state-owned e-wallet, formed a strategic partnership with Payments Network Malaysia (PayNet) to incorporate DuitNow QR with S PAY GLOBAL's platform. This collaboration has expanded the service to over 770,000 registered users and over 91,000 merchants.

With the growing consumer preference for online shopping, the government has implemented the NESR. The initial phase of NESR (2016-20) successfully established a comprehensive ecommerce ecosystem. The ongoing second phase (2021-25) aims to expedite the adoption of ecommerce, enhance ecosystem development, and strengthen regulatory frameworks. As a result of the combined efforts of the two NESR phases, approximately 1.51 million small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) embraced ecommerce between 2016 and 2023. Additionally, from 2017 to 2023, ecommerce was employed by 215,733 companies to bolster their export activities.

Report Scope

Card market size in terms of number of cards, value and volume of transactions in Malaysia along with detailed card segmentation of debit, credit and charge cards available in the country.

Market sizing and analysis of major payment instruments including cash, credit transfer, card, cheques and direct debits .

Payment market trends and growth for both historical and forecast period

Competitor analysis with detailed insights into leading card issuers and schemes.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

A detailed snapshot of country's key alternative payment brands.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Payment Instruments

Card-Based Payments

Merchant Acquiring

Ecommerce Payments

In-Store Payments

Buy Now Pay Later

Mobile Payments

P2P Payments

Bill Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovation

Job Analysis

Payment Infrastructure and Regulation

Company Coverage:

Maybank

Bank Simpanan Nasional

Public Bank

CIMB

Hong Leong Bank

Bank Islam Malaysia

RHB Bank

AmBank

United Overseas Bank

Al Rajhi Bank

Citibank

MyDebit

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

