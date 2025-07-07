Bombardier Inaugurates the Innovation and Design Centre Dedicated to Creating the Future of Business Aircraft Customer Experience

Bombardier’s Innovation and Design Centre, represents a major milestone, and will deliver innovations that continuously enhance and define our customers’ experience

Located in Montreal, the space will enable the teams to secretly and rapidly test innovative products ahead of integrating them into the aircraft portfolio

The Centre will house full-scale cabin mockups and prototypes to test and develop key innovations that continuously elevate the Bombardier cabin experience

MONTREAL, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier proudly announces the inauguration of the Bombardier Innovation and Design Centre, the new cornerstone of the company’s customer-centric strategy. The Innovation and Design Centre’s mission is to keep Bombardier’s aircraft ahead of the curve by delivering continuous innovations and improvements to the entire portfolio. A multidisciplinary team entirely dedicated to this new space will work in the strictest confidentiality on innovations aimed at redefining the customer experience of business aircraft.

Strategically co-located with Bombardier’s manufacturing facilities in the greater Montreal, Québec, area, the Innovation and Design Centre will provide the space and means to drive customer-centric design and innovation projects independently of aircraft development programs or model variants. This approach will enable Bombardier to rapidly introduce cutting-edge innovations to the market, continuously elevating the experience for its customers around the world.

"In the business aviation sector, innovating is a question of competitiveness and has a tremendous impact on our overall performance in the market. Our customers expect the very best and we have maintained, throughout the years, a steadfast commitment on delivering nothing short of that,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer at Bombardier. “Bombardier’s history was built on a culture of innovation and a strong dedication to changing industry paradigms. With the Innovation and Design Centre, we double down on our long-standing commitment to our customers worldwide – to offer a cutting-edge experience, unmatched across the industry."

The Centre provides a dedicated space, highly specialized equipment, and allows close collaboration between multidisciplinary experts, enabling the experimentation, development, testing, and rapid iterations of new ideas. With tools such as full-scale mockups and prototypes, Bombardier teams will be able to create proofs of concept and rapidly iterate while ensuring that any new product will be robust, reliable in service and seamlessly integrated into our production lines. The Centre will allow Bombardier’s industry-renowned teams to benefit from the resources and latitude put at their disposal. In the past, these teams have designed successful products such as the entirely new clean-sheet interior of the Global 7500 and the Challenger 3500 cabin design refresh. Both aircraft were recipients of the prestigious Red Dot Awards, one of the most sought-after international recognitions for design and innovation excellence, with its highest distinction ‘’Best of the Best’’ for Challenger 3500.

"Stimulated by the combination of their expertise, our diverse teams – from industrial designers, engineers, craftsmen, upholsterers to prototypists – now have the means they need to turn their ideas into reality. In the greatest of secrecy and off-critical path, our teams will focus entirely on new product design and innovation. This purpose-built centre will foster the environment required to channel their talents more effectively, enabling Bombardier to set a new industry standard,” said Sean Johnson, Vice-President, Aircraft Innovation at Bombardier.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,100 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Sustainability report, as well as the company’s initiative to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book-and-Claim system visit bombardier.com .

Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com . Follow us on X @Bombardier .

Media Contacts

General media contact webform

Victoria Drolet

+1-514-443-7846

Victoria.Drolet@aero.bombardier.com

Bombardier is a registered trademark of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.