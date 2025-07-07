Vyond Achieves Official FedRAMP Authorization, Offering Secure Video Creation for the Government Sector

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyond, the effortless, all-in-one video creation platform, is now officially FedRAMP-authorized to operate and listed in the FedRAMP® marketplace at https://marketplace.fedramp.gov/products/FR2433985791. Thousands of federal agencies and government entities are now able to apply for a reciprocal ATO to use Vyond for Government.

Vyond transforms critical information into engaging video content. As a result, customers can drive positive outcomes like increasing audience engagement and reducing production time by 75%. Vyond is a multi-faceted solution that seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technology to streamline productivity while providing world-class information security and data privacy.

Established in 2011, FedRAMP is a U.S. federal government-wide compliance program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud-based products across U.S. federal agencies and contractors by providing a standardized approach to security assessment and authorization. A FedRAMP Authorization, or Authority to Operate (ATO), signifies that an offering meets a holistic set of security controls designed to ensure confidentiality, integrity, and availability of government data.

“This is an important milestone for Vyond,” said Vyond COO Mark Deaton. “And it means all federal agencies can quickly and easily begin using Vyond to communicate better and drive organizational success.”

Vyond’s FedRAMP authorization designation demonstrates the company’s continued business momentum and growth. In June of 2024, the company launched Vyond for Government , a new version of its flagship product available for federal agency use. With Vyond for Government, users can instantly and effortlessly transform critical information into powerful visual communications for employees, partners, and constituents effectively and at scale.

Vyond enables government agencies to create engaging, custom videos at 10x the efficiency and cost savings compared to legacy video production methods. Vyond customers have seen measurable results like 130%+ increases in engagement rate, 80% reductions in onboarding course times, and millions of dollars in savings. Learn more .

About Vyond

Vyond is the only all-in-one video creation platform built for business and government organizations. With a focus on privacy and security, simplicity of use, and powerful video creation, Vyond grants federal and public sector agencies access to our flagship platform, enabling transformation of critical information into engaging videos for employees, partners, and constituents—effectively and at scale.