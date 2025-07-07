AIBOT Welcomes White House Executive Order to Advance UAS Integration; AIBOT 500 to Make Public Premiere at Commercial UAV EXPO 2025

Next-generation UAV purpose-built for wildfire detection, emergency response, and middle-mile logistics to be showcased publicly for the first time at Commercial UAV EXPO 2025 in Las Vegas



LOS ANGELES, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIBOT welcomed the June 6 Executive Order issued by President Donald J. Trump, praising the Administration’s proactive steps to accelerate drone commercialization, streamline BVLOS regulations, and strengthen American leadership in advanced aviation and manufacturing.

In alignment with this national momentum, AIBOT announced that its next-generation autonomous UAV—the AIBOT 500—will make its first public appearance at the Commercial UAV EXPO 2025, taking place September 2–4 in Las Vegas. Purpose-built for time-critical missions, the AIBOT 500 offers transformative capabilities for public safety, environmental monitoring, and logistics operations.

“The Executive Order validates what we’ve long believed: autonomous aviation is not only the future, but also essential to protecting lives, the environment, and national security,” said Max Ma, President of AIBOT. “We’re proud to introduce the AIBOT 500 as a practical tool that helps us realize that future.”

Supporting National Priorities Through Innovation

AIBOT commends the White House for prioritizing:

A U.S.-first industrial base strategy

Accelerated rulemaking for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations

The launch of an eVTOL Integration Pilot Program

Streamlined FAA approvals that leverage AI.

These priorities align with AIBOT’s mission to deliver safe, scalable, and American-made aviation technologies. The company stands ready to collaborate on pilot programs, regulatory innovation, and real-world testing initiatives.

Introducing the AIBOT 500

The AIBOT 500 is engineered for mission-critical scenarios such as wildfire detection, search and rescue, and medical resupply. Key features include:

AI support for real-time decision-making

Remote launch capabilities enabling around-the-clock autonomous operation

Ability to deploy multiple aircraft in support of wide area response mission needs



As a core part of AIBOT’s Unmanned First strategy, the AIBOT 500 enables the company to validate autonomy at scale, build flight experience, and pave the way for future crewed eVTOL systems.

“AIBOT looks forward to presenting the AIBOT 500 UAV at the 2025 Commercial UAV EXPO in Las Vegas—offering the first opportunity for the public to experience the aircraft up close,” Max added. “We’re excited to join global experts and industry leaders in shaping the future of commercial drone operations across public safety, infrastructure, energy, and defense.”

About AIBOT

AIBOT is a California-based company with a vision to disrupt the next generation of mobility, transforming the aviation industry to usher in the AI, electric, and (direct-to-consumer) 2C era, making the freedom of flight an accessible reality anytime, anywhere. AIBOT's mission is to create an AI-defined, software-driven, high-tech, high-performance, electric, internet-connected, and autonomous aiEVTOL aircraft and ecosystem.

Contacts

Investors: ir@aibot.ai

Media: media@aibot.ai