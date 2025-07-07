MEXC Golden Era Showdown Concludes with Record 4M USDT Prize Pool, Gold & Bitcoin Awarded





VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the successful conclusion of its Golden Era Showdown mid-year trading event. The three-week event attracted over 200,000 participants and unlocked the full 4 million USDT prize pool, setting a new milestone in global trading engagement for the platform.

Participants generated 376,908 daily scratch card chances, 16,635 weekly lucky draw chances, and 5,666 lottery tickets.





The Golden Era Showdown's performance metrics reflect MEXC's continued growth trajectory and the platform's ability to deliver substantial value to its user base. The event successfully combined innovative reward mechanisms with transparent distribution systems, creating opportunities for traders to maximize potential returns while maintaining fairness across all participation levels.

The event's ultimate lottery was conducted using Bitcoin blockchain hash methodology, ensuring complete transparency and independently verifiable results. Major prize winners include:

100 oz Gold Bar (valued at 350,000 USDT): Awarded to a trader from the Netherlands holding 4 lottery tickets

1 BTC (valued at 110,000 USDT): Won by a trader from Kazakhstan with 6 lottery tickets

The Golden Era Showdown marks a pivotal step in MEXC’s mission to deliver exceptional trading experiences. The record-breaking participation and seamless prize distribution underscore MEXC’s commitment to transparent, user-centric initiatives, reaffirming the trust placed in the platform by its global community. The event further reinforces MEXC’s reputation for high-impact promotions that combine fairness, transparency, and tangible value for traders worldwide.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, daily airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

