TBA Outdoors Rebrands to UNTAMED with Fierce New Identity

Charleston, SC, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TBA Outdoors has officially revealed its boldest evolution yet – rebranding as Untamed. This isn’t just a name change; it’s a declaration of intent. Fueled by grit and a mission to disrupt the status quo, Untamed enters the wild with a sharpened focus on integrated, results-obsessed strategies built to help outdoor brands thrive. In a landscape where competitors play it safe, Untamed slashes through mediocrity, introducing a fearless spirit, relentless momentum, and the creative firepower brands need to lead the pack.

“The success of TBA Outdoors gave us the clarity and confidence to evolve. As we looked at where we’re headed and who we’ve become, it was obvious the brand needed to catch up,” said Scott Brandon, CEO. “We’ve grown into something sharper, faster, and more relentless. Untamed is the name that finally fits: it reflects our mindset, our momentum, and the kind of partner we are for brands ready to break through.”

Untamed brings it all together – strategy, creative, media, and tech under one roof. Our bold storytelling cuts through the noise, our data-driven approach drives real results, and our deep outdoor know-how ensures every move connects with the right audience. No fluff. Just impact.

Untamed will kick off this next chapter with a major new campaign for Raymarine, launching later this summer.

To learn more about Untamed and how we're helping outdoor brands break through, visit untamed.net.

About Untamed

Untamed is the leading integrated agency for outdoor brands. We don't just market to outdoor consumers—we live the lifestyle, study the culture, and shape the category. As a full-force growth partner, we align strategy, high-performance creative, media, and technology into one integrated system built to drive results and never waste a single opportunity. With grit, guts, and deep industry insight, we help brands scale smarter, connect authentically, and turn bold ideas into unstoppable momentum. If you’re ready to lead the pack, not just follow it—we’re your guide.

About TBA Worldwide

TBA Worldwide is a collective of strategically aligned, data-fueled advertising agencies and specialty marketing firms with a shared goal of providing brands with data-driven marketing solutions powered by smart, business-minded, results-obsessed experts. Anchored by Brandon, a boundary-pushing creative marketing agency redefining what it means to be results-obsessed, TBA Worldwide comprises full-service content production studio Cineloco, performance and SEO specialty agency Eight Oh Two, social media and influencer specialty agency Joybyte, outdoor leisure-oriented marketing agency TBA Outdoors, travel-oriented digital marketing firm TravelBoom, and more. Collectively, the TBA Worldwide network has powered successful campaigns for hundreds of national brands in a variety of industries, offering deep expertise in the B2B, e-commerce, healthcare, financial services, telecom, outdoor lifestyle, lifestyle apparel, travel and tourism, consumer packaged goods, real estate, utilities, and health and fitness categories. The network operates virtually and via home offices in Augusta, GA; Bennington, VT; Charleston, SC; Charlotte, NC; Myrtle Beach, SC; Scottsdale AZ; and Sofia, Bulgaria. Learn more at www.tbaww.com.

