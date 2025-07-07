Dundee Precious Metals Announces Receipt of Environmental Licence for the Loma Larga Project and Provides Update on the Feasibility Study Results Timing

TORONTO, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals (“DPM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Government of Ecuador has granted the environmental licence for exploitation for the Loma Larga project.

The Loma Larga project environmental licence for exploitation was issued by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Ecological Transition (“MAATE”) on June 23, 2025, and is the result of a rigorous process by the government to ensure high Ecuadorian standards are applied in the development of mining projects. DPM’s commitment to these standards is consistent with the Company’s proven development practices and adoption of international standards and best practices which meet or exceed national standards. Following the environmental licence issuance, DPM is preparing for formal negotiations for the exploitation agreement.

“This is an important milestone for Loma Larga, which is an attractive future growth opportunity for DPM with significant potential to deliver strong returns for our investors and stakeholders,” said David Rae, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dundee Precious Metals.

“We are designing and advancing Loma Larga in line with the highest standards for environmental and water management. The responsible development of Loma Larga offers significant economic and social opportunities for the local communities and country of Ecuador. We are committed to fostering strong, constructive relationships with local communities and the government, and we are investing in the development of the local workforce.”

Commitment to Responsible Mining

Loma Larga’s project design and execution plan has been optimized to minimize its footprint and reflect high standards of environmental stewardship and responsible water management.

Permitting: The approval of the environmental licence follows the successful completion of the prior, informed indigenous consultation process in May 2025, and the fulfilment of the requirements of the August 2023 ruling by the Provincial Court of Azuay.

Stakeholder engagement and social development: Consistent with DPM’s approach across all operations, DPM is committed to fostering strong, constructive relationships with local communities and government authorities. Since acquiring the Loma Larga project in 2021, DPM has focused on engagement and collaboration in the region, working proactively with all stakeholders.

The Company’s intention is to develop the Loma Larga project in accordance with Ecuadorian and international standards, with a focus on maximizing benefits for local communities and stakeholders, including the use of local suppliers and implementing training programs, while delivering the best value for shareholders.

Responsible water management: Responsible management of water and safeguarding the sensitive environmental ecosystem near the Loma Larga project are key priorities in DPM’s design for the Loma Larga project. DPM’s approach to water management minimizes the use of freshwater and maximizes the recycling of processed water.

The Loma Larga project includes the development of wastewater treatment and storage facilities, as well as fully lined tailings and contact water storage ponds. Contact water will be collected and recycled within the mine’s processing facility and treated at the water treatment plant, in line with International Finance Corporation and Ecuadorian standards and industry best practices. Non-contact water is designed to be diverted from the Loma Larga project area with lined diversion channels.

DPM will continue to engage with stakeholders regarding the rigorous standards and practices for responsible water management and environmental stewardship it will implement to ensure alignment with the Company’s plans and the concerns of the local communities.

Feasibility study update

During the second quarter of 2025, DPM completed an updated feasibility study for the Loma Larga project. This included an update to the project economics to reflect the current gold price environment and revised capital and operating cost estimates. It is the Company’s intention to disclose the results in due course to focus on the announced acquisition of Adriatic Metals plc June 13, 2025.

About Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Serbia and Ecuador. Our strategic objective is to become a mid-tier precious metals company, which is based on sustainable, responsible and efficient gold production from our portfolio, the development of quality assets, and maintaining a strong financial position to support growth in mineral reserves and production through disciplined strategic transactions. This strategy creates a platform for robust growth to deliver above-average returns for our shareholders. DPM’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

For further information please contact:

Jennifer Cameron

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 219-6177

jcameron@dundeeprecious.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements