Western Financial Group Wins 2025 Canadian Business Excellence Award

HIGH RIVER, Alberta, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Financial Group is proud to announce it has been named a recipient of the 2025 Canadian Business Excellence Award for Private Businesses, presented by Excellence Canada. This national recognition celebrates organizations that demonstrate outstanding customer experience, employee engagement, and innovation.

“This award is a reflection of the incredible work our team does every day to support our customers and communities,” said Grant Ostir, CEO of Western Financial Group. “It’s also a powerful endorsement of our new strategic direction, which aims to double our customer base over the next five years by delivering even more value, convenience, and care.”

Under Grant’s leadership, Western launched this transformative growth strategy, with a focus on digital innovation, operational excellence, and deepening customer relationships. Recognized earlier this year as one of Constellation Research’s AX100 global leaders in customer experience, and more recently as The CIO Times’ Business Pioneers for 2025, Ostir continues to position Western as an innovative leader in the Canadian insurance industry.

As Canada’s insurance broker, Western Financial Group earned this distinction for business excellence by delivering trusted insurance services to Canadians through a people-first approach and a strong and meaningful local community presence through its Western Communities Foundation. Since the foundation’s inception in 2001, Western has granted more than $9 million to our local communities.

“We believe that strong communities build strong businesses,” added Ostir. “This award is not just about our performance, it’s about our purpose.”

The award will be formally presented at the 2025 Canadian Business Excellence Awards Reception on September 23, 2025, at the Eglinton Grand in Toronto.

For more information, visit westernfinancialgroup.ca.

About Western Financial Group Inc.

Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western Financial Group is a diversified insurance services company that has provided over one million Canadians with protection for over 100 years. Western, a proudly Canadian company, is committed to community service, customer service, innovation, growth, and people while providing personal and business insurance through our engaged team of over 2,000 people in over 200 communities, affiliates, and various connected channels.

Since the very beginning, supporting our local communities has guided everything we do—it's who we are. In 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation (our non-profit charity) was created as a way for our team members to give back and positively impact the people and pride in the places where we live, work, and play. To date, we have granted over $9 million back into our communities.

Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company. Visit https://westernfinancialgroup.ca for more.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d50d3754-55c6-4ac4-bec9-e1aed08eb688