Carlton Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlton Precious Inc. (TSX-V: CPI | OTCQB: NBRFF) ("Carlton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held July 3, 2025.

A total of 28,620,194 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 42% of the total number of common shares of the Company issued and outstanding. All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved including: (1) setting the board of directors at five; (2) election of all five management nominees (Marc Henderson (Chair), Matthew Andrews, Markus Janser, Campbell Smyth and Martin Walter (CEO)) to the board of directors of the Company; (3) the appointment of DeVisser Gray LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration; and (4) re-approval of the stock option plan.

About Carlton Precious Inc.

Carlton Precious is a publicly traded precious and base metals exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is managed by a team of experienced mining and geological professionals. Carlton Precious’ projects are focused on key mining jurisdictions including Peru and Australia (central Victoria and Tasmania).

