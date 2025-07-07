OMass Therapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data For its Best-in-Class MC2 Program at ENDO 2025

Oxford, United Kingdom – 7th July 2025 – OMass Therapeutics (‘OMass’ or ‘the Company’), a biotechnology company identifying medicines against highly validated target ecosystems such as membrane proteins or intracellular complexes, today announces that preclinical data for OMS1620, it’s lead program targeting the melanocortin-2 (MC2) receptor, will be presented at ENDO 2025, the Annual Endocrine Society Meeting, taking place in San Francisco from 12-15 July.

This poster will be the first public data disclosure related to OMass’ MC2 receptor program and OMS1620, its development candidate currently in IND enabling studies. MC2R is a GPCR for the adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH), which is a hormone released by the pituitary that triggers cortisol and androgen production. OMS1620 is a potential best-in-class MC2 antagonist for diseases associated with ACTH excess, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

In classical CAH, patients are unable to produce cortisol, leading to the chronic overproduction of ACTH which drives excess androgen production. Due to the lack of cortisol, CAH patients must receive glucocorticoid supplementation to be able to survive. In people without CAH, endogenous cortisol prevents ACTH upregulation but to achieve this in CAH patients, supraphysiological doses of glucocorticoids are usually required. This results in patients either suffering from effects of hyperandrogenism, over-dosing of glucocorticoids, or both.

OMS1620 has been exquisitely designed to maximize receptor residency time, making it highly resistant to competition from rising endogenous ACTH that occurs as glucocorticoid doses are reduced. This can further support patients in achieving the ultimate treatment goal in CAH of androgen normalization whilst on physiological dose replacement of glucocorticoids.

Poster Details:

Title: Optimizing Binding Kinetics to Develop Insurmountable MC2 Receptor Antagonists for the Treatment of Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia

Presenter: Mark Soave

Date/Time: 13 July 2025/12-1.30PM PDT

Session: Session P55 - ADRENAL (EXCLUDING MINERALOCORTICOIDS): Adrenal Insufficiency and CAH II

Location: Poster Area, Moscone Convention Centre, San Francisco

Ros Deegan, Chief Executive Officer of OMass, said: “We are excited to share the data we have generated for OMS1620 at ENDO 2025 as we continue our progress towards the clinic. Our preclinical modelling demonstrates that OMS1620 has the potential to be a best-in-class product with a differentiated profile, that can further increase the number of CAH patients reaching their ultimate treatment goal”.





About OMass Therapeutics

OMass Therapeutics is a biotechnology company discovering medicines against highly-validated target ecosystems, such as membrane proteins or intracellular complexes.

OdyssION™, OMass’ unique drug discovery platform, comprises next-generation native mass spectrometry with novel biochemistry techniques and custom chemistry to interrogate not just a drug target, but also the interaction of the target with its native ecosystem, separate from the confounding complexity of the cell. This unique approach results in cell-system fidelity with cell-free precision.

OMass is advancing a pipeline of small molecule therapeutics in rare diseases and immunological conditions. Its lead program is a best-in-class MC2 (melanocortin-2) receptor antagonist for the treatment of Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) and ACTH-dependent Cushing syndrome. The focus of the program has been to increase receptor residency time to make OMass’ antagonists resistant to competition by the endogenous ligand, thereby avoiding loss of efficacy in the face of rising adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) levels due to reductions in glucocorticoid supplementation for CAH or progression of Cushing’s Syndrome.

Headquartered in Oxford, UK, OMass has raised over $160M (£129M) from a top-tier international investor syndicate including Syncona, Oxford Science Enterprises, GV, Northpond Ventures, Sanofi Ventures and British Patient Capital.

To learn more, please visit www.omass.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.