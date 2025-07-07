New Business Book Unveils 17 Proven Rules to Save, Sustain, and Scale Struggling Companies

CHICAGO, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veteran business leader and turnaround expert C. Joseph Incrocci announces the release of his newest book, 17 Powerful Rules That Will Save, Sustain, and Scale Your Business , now available on Amazon, Kindle, and Audible.

17 Powerful Rules That Will Save, Sustain, and Scale Your Business



Designed for CEOs, business owners, CFOs, and operational leaders of mid-market companies, this straightforward, execution-focused guide lays out 17 practical rules that any organization can use to stop financial bleeding and jumpstart growth within 90 days.

“This is a no-nonsense, easy-to-read, execution-driven book for businesses looking to reach their full potential,” said author Joe Incrocci. “I wrote it for the thousands of companies stuck in neutral, burning cash, or drowning in complexity. The solutions are simpler than you think, and they work.”

Incrocci, who has over 50 years of leadership experience across manufacturing, M&A, and financial turnarounds, blends humor, sharp insights, and real-world consulting experience into an actionable manual for results. The book introduces the rules through the fictional case of "Buckets OEM," a composite of real client scenarios, before concluding with two powerful case studies contributed by Michael Lauria, President of LI and SPI Lighting.

“The rules work in the real world,” said Lauria. “We used them to turn around operations and drive millions in EBITDA gains. It’s all in the book.”

Key Topics Covered in the Book:

Why most “fixes” like quick-ship programs and master scheduling don’t work

How to unlock capacity in time, cash, space, and talent

The danger of bloated inventories and false financials from overhead absorption

How to stop the bleeding and build sustainable profits

Real business case studies with measurable results



About the Author

C. Joseph Incrocci has served as CEO, CFO, president, and founder of companies exceeding $100 million in annual revenue. An early adopter of Lean Manufacturing, he was featured in a University of Chicago case study and has helped dozens of companies grow or recover through hands-on consulting and strategic execution. He is the founder of Incrocci Business Consulting.

Availability

17 Powerful Rules That Will Save, Sustain, and Scale Your Business is now available worldwide on Amazon and Kindle .



Media Contact:



Wally Pacheco, Marketing Manager

Incrocci Consulting

wally@incrocciconsulting.com

www.incrocciconsulting.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e45dedcf-6bf1-4d7b-aa19-31b2726ee592