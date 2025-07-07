Lightchain AI Opens Bonus Round Following $20.9M Raised Across 15 Presale Stages

SHREWSBURY, United Kingdom, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightchain AI , a purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain for artificial intelligence infrastructure, has initiated its Bonus Round token offering after completing 15 successful presale stages and raising a total of $20.9 million.

The Bonus Round provides participants with continued access to LCAI tokens at a fixed price of $0.007. This development follows sustained interest from early supporters, and represents the final presale phase before Lightchain AI proceeds to broader ecosystem initiatives and technical rollout.

Lightchain AI is developing a high-throughput blockchain platform that enables real-time, large-scale AI processing. The network utilizes advanced sharding, parallel execution, and dynamic gas pricing to optimize both speed and cost-efficiency for AI-driven workloads. These architectural choices are designed to support emerging use cases in decentralized machine learning, autonomous agents, and scalable data coordination.

“This new phase of our presale aligns with key technical milestones we’ve hit, and positions us to enter the next stage of deployment,” said a Lightchain AI spokesperson. “We’ve seen strong engagement from both AI developers and blockchain-native builders who are seeking infrastructure optimized for intensive computation.”

Funds raised from the presale will be allocated toward continued protocol development, validator onboarding, ecosystem partnerships, and the launch of testnet operations in Q3 2025.

Participants in the Bonus Round can access the token purchase portal directly via https://lightchain.ai. Full technical documentation is available in the official whitepaper.

About Lightchain AI

Lightchain AI is a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain optimized for decentralized AI applications. Built to support scalable, low-latency infrastructure for data-intensive workloads, the platform aims to make AI more accessible and equitable through open participation and community governance.

