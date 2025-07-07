Golf Gloves Market Trends, Opportunity, and Forecasts to 2030, with Profiles of Callaway Golf, Under Armour, Zero Friction, TaylorMade Golf, G/FORE, Mizuno, North Coast Golf Co., and Red Rooster Golf

Dublin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Golf Gloves Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Golf Gloves Market was valued at USD 343.96 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 457.66 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.88%.

The market is experiencing steady expansion, driven by the rising popularity of golf as both a leisure activity and a competitive sport. Growing interest among diverse age groups, especially in North America and Europe, has contributed to increasing demand for premium golf accessories. Innovations in glove design: offering improved grip, breathability, and moisture-wicking features - are appealing to a wider range of consumers.

While individual golf gloves remain the dominant product segment, promotional and customized glove options are also gaining traction. Although offline retail remains the leading distribution channel due to the benefits of in-store trials, online sales are rapidly increasing owing to broader product availability and consumer convenience.

Key Market Drivers

Rising Participation in Golf Across Demographics

A key driver of the global golf gloves market is the growing participation in golf across various age groups and demographics. In 2023, on-course golfer numbers in R&A-affiliated regions climbed to 42.7 million, up by 3.1 million from the previous year. Once considered a sport for older, affluent individuals, golf is increasingly being embraced by younger players, women, and the emerging middle class in developing countries.

This shift is fueled by the availability of public golf facilities, accessible training programs, and global media coverage of professional tournaments. Golf's appeal as a relaxing and health-promoting leisure activity has also grown in countries like China, India, and South Korea, where urbanization and rising disposable incomes are expanding the consumer base. In North America and Europe, structured golf programs in schools and retirement communities continue to sustain interest.

As golf gloves are crucial for grip, comfort, and injury prevention, their adoption is increasing among beginners and casual players, not just professionals - thus driving global market growth.

Key Market Challenges

Seasonal and Weather Dependency

A significant challenge facing the global golf gloves market is the sport's inherent dependency on weather and seasonal conditions. Golf, being an outdoor activity, is greatly influenced by climate variability. In regions with long winters or frequent rainfall - such as parts of North America, Europe, and East Asia - golf activity reduces notably in off-seasons, directly affecting sales of gloves and other accessories. This results in fluctuating demand patterns, with peak sales during warmer months and reduced activity in colder seasons.

Businesses often face inventory and cash flow issues during the low-demand periods, sometimes resorting to off-season discounts. Additionally, unpredictable weather changes or sudden tournament cancellations can disrupt market dynamics. While indoor golf facilities and simulators offer partial relief, their limited global presence restricts their impact on year-round glove demand. These seasonal fluctuations make accurate forecasting difficult and pose challenges for production planning and marketing strategies, particularly in regions without widespread indoor golfing infrastructure.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Golf Gloves

An emerging trend in the golf gloves market is the increasing consumer preference for sustainable and environmentally friendly products. With rising awareness around climate change and environmental impact, consumers - especially in developed markets - are seeking gear that aligns with their values. This has led to the introduction of golf gloves made from recycled materials, vegan leather alternatives, and plant-based fabrics. Brands are incorporating eco-conscious elements such as biodegradable packaging, organic linings, and water-based dyes, while also promoting carbon-neutral manufacturing.

This sustainability shift mirrors a broader trend across the sportswear and lifestyle industries, where buyers assess products based not only on performance but also ethical and ecological considerations. Additionally, circular economy initiatives like glove recycling and buy-back programs are gradually entering the market.

As regulatory frameworks tighten around eco-labeling and sustainable manufacturing, brands with transparent and environmentally responsible operations are well-positioned to capture market share. This evolving trend is transforming golf gloves into a product that reflects consumer values, influencing choices across different demographics.

Key Market Players

Callaway Golf Company

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. (SRIXON)

Acushnet Holdings Corp.

Under Armour Inc.

Zero Friction

TaylorMade Golf Co.

G/FORE

Mizuno

North Coast Golf Co.

Red Rooster Golf

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $343.96 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $457.66 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

Golf Gloves Market, By Product Type:

Leather

Fabric

Hybrid

Golf Gloves Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Golf Gloves Market, By Region:

North America

United States Canada Mexico

Europe France United Kingdom Italy Germany Spain

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Vietnam

South America Argentina Colombia Brazil

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Turkey



