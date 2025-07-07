Onco360 Has Been Selected as a National Specialty Pharmacy for Augtyro™ (repotrectinib)

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onco360®, the nation’s leading independent specialty pharmacy, has added Augtyro™ (repotrectinib) manufactured by Bristol Myers Squibb to its comprehensive list of limited distribution therapies. Augtyro was initially approved on November 15, 2023, for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In June 2024, Augtyro obtained an indication for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with solid tumors that have a neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) gene fusion, are locally advanced or metastatic or where surgical resection is likely to result in severe morbidity and have progressed following treatment or have no satisfactory alternative therapy. The approval was based on results from the TRIDENT-1 clinical trial (NCT03093116), which evaluated Augtyro in adult patients with ROS1-positive locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC and NTRK-positive solid tumors.1

“We remain committed to support the specialized needs of patients battling cancer, as well as those facing rare and complex diseases. We are grateful for the opportunity to work alongside the team at Bristol Myers Squibb in support of patients prescribed Augtyro.” said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer.

Please see the full Prescribing Information for Augtyro.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR AUGTYRO

Warnings and Precautions

Central Nervous System Adverse Reactions

Among the 426 patients who received AUGTYRO in Study TRIDENT-1, a broad spectrum of central nervous system (CNS) adverse reactions including dizziness, ataxia, and cognitive disorders occurred in 77% of patients with Grade 3 or 4 events occurring in 4.5%.

Dizziness, including vertigo, occurred in 65%; Grade 3 dizziness occurred in 2.8% of patients.

Ataxia, including gait disturbance and balance disorder, occurred in 28% of patients; Grade 3 ataxia occurred in 0.5%.

Cognitive impairment, including memory impairment and disturbance in attention, occurred in 25% of patients. Cognitive impairment included memory impairment (15%), disturbance in attention (12%), and confusional state (2%); Grade 3 cognitive impairment occurred in 0.9% of patients.

Mood disorders occurred in 6% of patients. Mood disorders occurring in >1% of patients included anxiety (2.6%); Grade 4 mood disorders (mania) occurred in 0.2% of patients.

Sleep disorders including insomnia and hypersomnia occurred in 18% of patients. Sleep disorders observed in >1% of patients were somnolence (9%), insomnia (6%) and hypersomnia (1.6%).

The incidences of CNS adverse reactions reported were similar in patients with and without CNS metastases.

Advise patients not to drive or use machines if they are experiencing CNS adverse reactions. Withhold and then resume at same or reduced dose upon improvement, or permanently discontinue AUGTYRO based on severity.

Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD)/Pneumonitis

ILD/pneumonitis (pneumonitis [2.8%] and ILD [0.2%]) occurred in 3.1%; Grade 3 ILD/pneumonitis occurred in 1.2%.

Monitor patients for new or worsening pulmonary symptoms indicative of ILD/pneumonitis. Immediately withhold AUGTYRO in patients with suspected ILD/pneumonitis and permanently discontinue AUGTYRO if ILD/pneumonitis is confirmed.

Hepatotoxicity

Increased alanine transaminase (ALT) occurred in 38%, increased aspartate aminotransferase (AST) occurred in 41%, including Grade 3 or 4 increased ALT in 3.3% and increased AST in 2.9%.

Monitor liver function tests, including ALT, AST and bilirubin, every 2 weeks during the first month of treatment, then monthly thereafter and then as clinically indicated. Withhold and then resume at same or reduced dose upon improvement or permanently discontinue AUGTYRO based on the severity.

Myalgia with Creatine Phosphokinase (CPK) Elevation

AUGTYRO can cause myalgia with or without creatine phosphokinase (CPK) elevation. Myalgia occurred in 13% of patients, with Grade 3 in 0.7%. Concurrent increased CPK within a 7-day window was observed in 3.7% of patients.

Advise patients to report any unexplained muscle pain, tenderness, or weakness. Monitor serum CPK levels during AUGTYRO treatment and monitor CPK levels every 2 weeks during the first month of treatment and as needed in patients reporting unexplained muscle pain, tenderness, or weakness. Initiate supportive care as clinically indicated. Based on severity, withhold and then resume AUGTYRO at same or reduced dose upon improvement.

Hyperuricemia

21 patients (5%) experienced hyperuricemia reported as an adverse reaction, 0.7% experienced Grade 3 or 4 hyperuricemia. One patient without pre-existing gout required urate-lowering medication.

Monitor serum uric acid levels prior to initiating AUGTYRO and periodically during treatment. Initiate treatment with urate-lowering medications as clinically indicated. Withhold and then resume at same or reduced dose upon improvement, or permanently discontinue AUGTYRO based on severity.

Skeletal Fractures

Fractures occurred in 2.3% of patients and involved the ribs (0.5%), feet (0.5%), spine (0.2%), acetabulum (0.2%), sternum (0.2%), and ankles (0.2%). Some fractures occurred at sites of disease and prior radiation therapy.

Of 26 evaluable patients in an ongoing open-label study in pediatric patients, fractures occurred in one 12- year-old patient (ankle/foot) and one 10-year-old patient (stress fracture). AUGTYRO is not approved for use in pediatric patients less than 12 years of age.

Promptly evaluate patients with signs or symptoms (e.g., pain, changes in mobility, deformity) of fractures. There are no data on the effects of AUGTYRO on healing of known fractures and risk of future fractures.



Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

Based on literature reports in humans with congenital mutations leading to changes in tropomyosin receptor tyrosine kinase (TRK) signaling, findings from animal studies, and its mechanism of action, AUGTYRO can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman.

Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective non-hormonal contraception during treatment with AUGTYRO and for 2 months following the last dose, since AUGTYRO can render some hormonal contraceptives ineffective.

Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with AUGTYRO and for 4 months after the last dose.



Adverse Reactions

The safety of AUGTYRO was evaluated in 426 patients in TRIDENT-1. The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were dizziness, dysgeusia, peripheral neuropathy, constipation, dyspnea, fatigue, ataxia, cognitive impairment, muscular weakness, and nausea.



Drug Interactions

Effects of Other Drugs on AUGTYRO

Avoid concomitant use with P-gp inhibitors, strong or moderate CYP3A inducers, and strong or moderate CYP3A inhibitors. Discontinue CYP3A inhibitors for 3 to 5 elimination half-lives of the CYP3A inhibitor prior to initiating AUGTYRO.



Effects of AUGTYRO on other Drugs

Certain CYP3A4 Substrates

Avoid concomitant use unless otherwise recommended in the Prescribing Information for CYP3A substrates, where minimal concentration changes can cause reduced efficacy. If concomitant use is unavoidable, increase the CYP3A4 substrate dosage in accordance with approved product labeling.

Repotrectinib is a CYP3A4 inducer. Concomitant use of repotrectinib decreases the concentration of CYP3A4 substrates, which can reduce the efficacy of these substrates.

Contraceptives

Repotrectinib can decrease progestin or estrogen exposure to an extent that could reduce the effectiveness of hormonal contraceptives.

Avoid concomitant use of AUGTYRO with hormonal contraceptives. Advise females of childbearing potential to use an effective nonhormonal contraceptive.

About Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy:

Onco360 is the nation’s largest independent Oncology Pharmacy and clinical support services company. Onco360 was founded in 2003 to bring together the stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process and serve the specialized needs of oncologists, patients, hospitals, cancer centers of excellence, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. It dispenses nationally through its network of URAC-, and ACHC-accredited Oncology Pharmacies. Onco360 is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. For more information about Onco360, please visit Onco360.com.

Media Contact: Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer

Benito.Fernandez@Onco360.com

516-640-1332

References:

1Augtyro (Repotrectinib) [Package Insert]. Princeton, NJ. Bristol Myers Squibb Company. 2024. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

2Repotrectinib Expands Treatment Options for Lung Cancers with ROS1 Fusions. National Cancer Institute. Repotrectinib Shrinks ROS1-Positive NSCLC Tumors - NCI. Access June 19, 2025.