FTI Consulting Report: An Endgame for the Epic E-Commerce Era Is Within Sight

WASHINGTON, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the release of its 2025 U.S. Online Retail Report which projects e-commerce sales will hit $1.27 trillion in 2025, an 8.5% increase over last year. Despite the positive projection, the report found that online retail market share may be approaching a ceiling by the end of the decade, as consumers look for e-commerce to be increasingly integrated with all their retail experiences.

The firm’s Retail & Consumer Products practice, which conducted the analysis for the report, expects e-commerce will account for 23.5% of U.S. retail market share in 2025, up slightly from 22.7% in 2024 and 21.6% in 2023, while the online channel’s share gains are expected to decelerate further and approach a plateau near 30% by 2030.

Taking a closer look, total retail sales from 2020-2024 rose a combined $2.4 trillion above pre-COVID expectations, but that number may be misleading, with 40% of that growth attributable to inflation. Similarly, online retail sales from 2020-2024 were $932 billion above pre-COVID expectations, as the “pull forward” effect during the COVID period altered shopping patterns and accelerated share gains for the online channel that have since slowed notably.

“While consumers have continued to increase their spending, inflation-adjusted sales growth has been marginal or negative since 2023 as the retail sector struggles to generate real sales growth,” said Jeff Wray, a Senior Managing Director, and U.S. Leader of FTI Consulting’s Retail & Consumer Products industry and Business Transformation practices. “While inflation is trending lower, discretionary spending is cooling amid tariff concerns, a cautionary jobs market and geopolitical uncertainty. These dynamics are weighing on consumers’ minds, and prospects for their spending appetite in the second half of the year are subdued.”

The report also highlights how brands are adapting, evolving and embracing retail partnerships that they once sought to avoid. Shoppers’ excitement around events like Amazon’s Prime Day, and the revenue boost it brings to retailers, is evidence that the old direct-to-customer (“DTC”) models aren’t enough on their own anymore.

“This evolution marks a critical moment for online retail. It’s no longer just about who owns the customer relationship; it’s about who can deliver value across every channel the consumer chooses to shop,” said, Michael Eisenband, Global Leader of FTI Consulting’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment. “The DTC revolution isn’t over. It’s simply evolved. The next wave of winners will be those who invest wisely, scale intentionally and build capabilities that connect the dots across every consumer touchpoint — from livestream to doorstep, and everything in between.”

For more information, read the full report here.

