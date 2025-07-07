HUB Cyber Security (Nasdaq: HUBC) Appoints Aviv Eyal to Lead AI-Native Digital Asset Infrastructure Division

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) (“HUB” or the “Company”), a global leader in zero-trust confidential computing, secured data fabric infrastructure and AI-native security orchestration, today announced the appointment of Aviv Eyal as Head of its newly formed Digital Asset Infrastructure Division.

This move reflects HUBC’s strategic commitment to advancing secure, scalable infrastructure for the decentralized economy. By expanding its platform to serve the next generation of digital asset institutions, HUBC is reinforcing its leadership in high-compliance, AI-native cybersecurity.

Aviv Eyal brings over 20 years of experience in digital encryption, information assurance and decentralized systems, with a proven track record designing secure, scalable digital asset infrastructure. He has led core innovation efforts at Spacemesh, Subnet, and other ventures focused on trust, privacy, and resilience at scale. At HUB, Aviv plays a central role in the development of our zero-trust architecture and secured data fabric, supporting the Company’s broader mission to deliver programmable, tamper-resistant infrastructure for regulated industries.

“This is a natural progression and evolution of our inherent architecture,” said Noah Hershcoviz, CEO of HUB. “We’re integrating programmable privacy, AI supervision, and quantum-secure capabilities into a single enterprise-grade platform. Aviv’s leadership accelerates that trajectory.”

The newly launched Digital Asset Infrastructure Division will deliver modular, secure building blocks for digital asset firms, banks, and sovereign entities. This initiative responds directly to the growing demand from HUBC’s existing client base and customer pipeline, who increasingly require compliant, scalable solutions to engage in decentralized finance, digital custody, and asset ecosystems. Product areas include:

Digital Trust Platforms: AI-Supervised Identity and Threat Detection Systems

Secure Multiparty Computation (MPC) for Custody and Key Management

Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Compliance Infrastructure

Programmable Frameworks for CBDC, DeFi, and Decentralized Enterprise Infrastructure

Post-Quantum Encryption Hardening Across All Layers



These capabilities will extend HUBC’s existing Secured Data Fabric platform – already deployed across banking, defence, and government sectors – into new high-growth verticals where decentralized operations and regulatory oversight must coexist.

“Institutional Web3 adoption demands infrastructure that is secure by design and intelligent by default,” said Eyal. “We’re building that foundation – where AI, compliance, and post-quantum resilience converge to enable trust at scale.”

HUBC’s mission is to power the backbone of a new digital era – one where data sovereignty, decentralized identity, and programmable risk controls define modern infrastructure. With its new Digital Asset Infrastructure Division, the Company strengthens its role as a core infrastructure provider across both traditional and decentralized domains.

About HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC)

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (“HUB” or the “Company”) was established in 2017 by veterans of the elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defence Forces. The Company is a global leader in secured data infrastructure, compliance technology, perpetual KYC services and confidential computing. Its Secured Data Fabric platform powers secure AI operations, compliance automation, and digital asset protection for financial institutions, governments, and regulated enterprises. HUB also specializes in unique cyber security solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. The Company debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution to prevent hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data theft prevention solutions. HUB operates in over 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances and a wide range of cybersecurity services worldwide. Hub’s Secured Data Fabric is a revolutionary product developed in partnership with its subsidiary, BlackSwan Technologies, that is emerging as a leader in highly secured data management and unification.

