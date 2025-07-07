Textile Recycling Market Projected to Reach $7.26 Billion by 2032, Growing at a 4.9% CAGR Amid Rising Sustainability Initiatives | AnalystView Market Insights

San Francisco, USA, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Textile Recycling Market is experiencing a steady transformation as environmental concerns, sustainability goals, and circular economy initiatives reshape industry priorities. Valued at USD 7,258.59 million by 2032 and growing at a CAGR of 4.90%, the market reflects rising global awareness of the environmental toll caused by textile waste. Traditional fashion consumption patterns, driven by fast fashion and short product life cycles, have resulted in millions of tons of discarded clothing entering landfills annually. This growing waste stream has created an urgent demand for efficient recycling solutions.

Textile recycling is the process of reclaiming fibers from used clothing, manufacturing waste, and household fabrics to create new materials or products. This process plays a crucial role in reducing environmental burdens such as landfill overflow, water usage, and dependency on virgin fibers. Globally, over 92 million tons of textile waste are generated each year, as per the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, with most ending up in landfills or incinerators. Additionally, producing one cotton shirt consumes around 2,700 liters of water. As sustainability gains traction across industries and among consumers, textile recycling is emerging as a key strategy to combat environmental degradation.

Key Market Players

The competitive landscape of the global textile recycling market includes both established players and emerging innovators. Major companies include:

Worn Again Technologies

Worn Again Technologies Birla Cellulose

Lenzing Group

BLS Ecotech

iinouiio Ltd.

The Woolmark Company

Ecotex Group

Unifi, Inc.

The Boer Group

Textile Recycling International

Pistoni S.r.l.

Renewcell

REMONDIS SE & Co. KG

HYOSUNG TNC

Martex Fiber

Anandi Enterprises, American Textile Recycling Service

Patagonia

Infinited Fiber Company

Prokotex

Retex Textiles

Pure Waste Textiles

Others

Textile Recycling Market Segments:

Global Textile Recycling Market, By Process- Market Analysis, 2019 - 2032

Chemical

Mechanical

Global Textile Recycling Market, By Material- Market Analysis, 2019 - 2032

Polyester & Polyester Fiber

Nylon & Nylon Fiber

Cotton

Wool

Others

Global Textile Recycling Market, By Textile Waste- Market Analysis, 2019 - 2032

Pre-consumer

Post-consumer

Global Textile Recycling Market, By Distribution Channel- Market Analysis, 2019 - 2032

Retail & Departmental Stores

Online

Global Textile Recycling Market, By End-Use Industry- Market Analysis, 2019 - 2032

Home Furnishings

Apparel

Industrial & Institutional

Others

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Several key drivers are fueling the growth of the textile recycling market:

Environmental Regulations: Governments worldwide are implementing stringent regulations to minimize waste and cut greenhouse gas emissions. A notable example is the European Union’s directive, which requires member states to ensure the separate collection of textile waste by January 1, 2025, as part of its Circular Economy Action Plan. This mandate aims to boost reuse and recycling, reduce environmental impact, and promote sustainable production models. Such policy-driven initiatives are expected to significantly improve textile recycling rates across the EU, while also influencing regulatory frameworks in other regions. The growing legislative pressure underscores the urgent global commitment to advancing sustainable waste management practices. Circular Economy Initiatives: The rise of circular fashion—where products are designed, produced, and recycled with sustainability in mind—is gaining momentum. Many brands are investing in closed-loop systems, where discarded garments are recycled back into new clothing. Consumer Awareness: Increased public awareness regarding the environmental impact of fashion is influencing purchasing decisions. Consumers are now more inclined to support brands that prioritize sustainability and offer recycled or upcycled products. Technological Advancements: Innovation in recycling technologies, including AI-powered sorting systems, automated collection solutions, and efficient fiber recovery techniques, are making recycling more viable and cost-effective. Brand Collaborations: Partnerships between recycling companies and major fashion brands are helping expand the scope of textile recycling. For example, brands like Patagonia and H&M are implementing take-back programs and collaborating with recycling firms to develop new eco-friendly collections.

The textile industry is one of the most resource-intensive and polluting industries globally. With fast fashion encouraging rapid consumption and disposal of clothing, millions of tons of textiles end up in landfills each year. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), more than 17 million tons of textile waste were generated in the U.S. alone in 2018, but less than 15% of it was recycled. This highlights the enormous potential for growth and the pressing need for efficient textile recycling systems.

Textile recycling not only reduces landfill waste but also conserves water, energy, and raw materials. Reprocessing fibers from used garments decreases the need for virgin materials like cotton or synthetic fibers, both of which have significant environmental footprints. As a result, governments, industries, and consumers are increasingly supporting textile recycling as a sustainable alternative.

Regional Insights: Europe Leads, Asia-Pacific Follows

Europe is expected to maintain its dominance in the textile recycling market throughout the forecast period. The region's strong regulatory framework, early adoption of sustainable practices, and well-developed recycling infrastructure contribute to its leadership. Countries like Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands have implemented effective waste segregation systems, making textile recycling more efficient.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth. Countries such as China, India, and Bangladesh are major textile producers and consumers. With rising environmental awareness and growing volumes of textile waste, these nations are investing heavily in recycling infrastructure. China, for instance, aims to recycle 25% of its textile waste and produce 2 million tonnes of recycled fiber annually by 2025, aligning with its broader environmental goals.

North America is also an important market, with the United States gradually enhancing its textile recycling infrastructure. Public-private partnerships and educational campaigns are improving recycling rates, although the region still faces challenges related to mixed material processing and consumer participation.

Technology Landscape: Mechanical vs. Chemical Recycling



The textile recycling market is segmented into mechanical and chemical recycling processes.

Mechanical Recycling involves shredding and reprocessing textiles into fibers without altering their chemical structure. It is cost-effective, widely applicable, and especially suitable for natural fibers like cotton and synthetic fibers like polyester. Due to its simplicity and lower environmental impact, mechanical recycling is currently the dominant technology.

involves shredding and reprocessing textiles into fibers without altering their chemical structure. It is cost-effective, widely applicable, and especially suitable for natural fibers like cotton and synthetic fibers like polyester. Due to its simplicity and lower environmental impact, mechanical recycling is currently the dominant technology. Chemical Recycling, on the other hand, breaks down fabrics at the molecular level, allowing the recovery of high-purity fibers. This method is effective for mixed-fiber textiles but is currently more expensive and less scalable. However, ongoing innovations are expected to make chemical recycling more accessible in the coming years.

Challenges and Constraints

Despite the growing momentum, the textile recycling market faces several hurdles:

Lack of Infrastructure: Many regions still lack the infrastructure for efficient textile collection, sorting, and processing.

Many regions still lack the infrastructure for efficient textile collection, sorting, and processing. Contamination Issues: Textiles often contain mixed fibers, dyes, and chemicals, making recycling complex and resource-intensive.

Textiles often contain mixed fibers, dyes, and chemicals, making recycling complex and resource-intensive. Consumer Participation: Public engagement in recycling programs remains relatively low in several markets.

Public engagement in recycling programs remains relatively low in several markets. Economic Viability: In many cases, producing virgin fibers is still cheaper than recycling, particularly in regions where labor and manufacturing costs are low.

