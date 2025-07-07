Home Decor Brand Graham & Brown Boosts Operational Efficiency and Growth with BigCommerce

AUSTIN, Texas and LONDON, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading provider of open, composable commerce solutions for B2C and B2B brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors, today announced that Graham & Brown , a leading UK wallcoverings and home décor company, has achieved measurable improvements in customer experience, revenue growth, operational efficiency and digital maturity since launching its B2B ecommerce site on BigCommerce.

In an industry traditionally driven by human touchpoints and manual processes, Graham & Brown recognised a fundamental shift in buyer expectations to increasingly demand the convenience and efficiency of digital self-service. Working with BigCommerce, Graham & Brown built a B2B ecommerce site to improve the buyer experience and its own business operations.

Achieving revenue growth and market expansion

This transformation moved quickly from concept to delivery. Within just 12 weeks, Graham & Brown launched a fully functioning B2B ecommerce site in January 2025. Adoption was rapid with 90% of key accounts having embraced the new digital channel, in the first few months, underlying the demand for a more efficient, customer-centric buying experience.

Building on this early success, Graham & Brown rapidly expanded the platform beyond the UK, launching in Ireland and the broader European market by March. Designed from the outset with global scale in mind, the platform supports multi-currency transactions in GBP, USD, EUR, AUD, and NZD.

Enhancing customer experience

Central to Graham & Brown’s digital transformation was a focus on delivering a better customer experience. By engaging real customers in the build process, Graham & Brown gained direct insights into day-to-day user needs, enabling the development of features specifically tailored to the B2B buyer. BigCommerce allowed Graham & Brown to streamline the buyer experience, including a Quick Order tool for frequent, high-volume purchases, real-time visibility into credit balances and industry-specific functionality such as specifying batch numbers for wallpaper orders to ensure exact colour consistency.

Another standout innovation was the launch of bespoke print-to-order wallpaper mural creation tools for B2B customers. This innovative feature allows trade clients to input custom dimensions and crop and zoom onto the design, to create a bespoke feature wall mural.

“BigCommerce’s platform has been incredibly successful at delivering and achieving our digital goals from the onset,” said Mike Berry, head of ecommerce at Graham & Brown. “Not only has the platform elevated our customers’ journey by creating a more tailored and personalised experience, but it has also significantly eased the burden on our sales team.”

Realising operational efficiencies

The benefits of the new platform have been felt strongly inside the organisation. By shifting routine transactions and inquiries online, Graham & Brown has achieved significant operational efficiencies. The customer service team experienced a reduction in inbound calls, as common questions about stock, pricing and order status were answered by the website’s self-service tools. Likewise, the sales team has seen the typical Monday morning backlog of orders and emails decline.

“We’re thrilled that Graham & Brown’s B2B website is delivering a tailored, elevated digital experience that meets the unique needs of the home furnishings industry,” said Lance Owide, general manager of B2B at BigCommerce. “Graham & Brown had a vision to use ecommerce to drive operational efficiency, and to power the company’s global growth ambitions, and the results so far have achieved this while staying true to the core values of the brand.”

