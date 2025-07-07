Carpenter Technology Announces Conference Call and Webcast

PHILADELPHIA, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) plans to host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, ended June 30, 2025. The call and webcast will follow the release of fourth quarter fiscal 2025 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

What: Carpenter Technology Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Conference Call

Date: Thursday July 31, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Live Call: +1 (646) 307-1963

Live and Archived Webcast: ir.carpentertechnology.com

