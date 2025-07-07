Collegium Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Program

STOUGHTON, Mass., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a leading, diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions, today announced its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program to repurchase up to $150 million in common stock through December 31, 2026. This program replaces a previous $150 million share repurchase program authorized in January 2024 which expired on June 30, 2025, and had $65 million remaining under the program.

“Collegium’s strong financial position provides us with significant flexibility in executing our capital allocation strategy,” said Colleen Tupper, Chief Financial Officer. “The Board’s authorization of a new $150 million share repurchase program further supports our commitment to returning value to shareholders. We remain confident in our future growth trajectory and are committed to generating additional value as we invest in our key product growth drivers, diversify our portfolio through disciplined business development, rapidly pay down debt and opportunistically repurchase shares.”

Collegium has returned $222 million in value to shareholders under its share repurchase programs since 2021, including $25 million repurchased through an accelerated share repurchase program that was initiated in May 2025 and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025.

As of March 31, 2025, Collegium had approximately 32.1 million shares outstanding.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is building a leading, diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. The Company has a leading portfolio of responsible pain management medications and recently acquired Jornay PM®, a treatment for ADHD, establishing a presence in neuropsychiatry. Collegium’s strategy includes growing its commercial portfolio, with Jornay PM as the lead growth driver, and deploying capital in a disciplined manner. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

