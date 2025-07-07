MedCerts to Expand Access to Healthcare and IT Career Training in New Partnership with Tier One Career and Technical Institute

LIVONIA, Mich., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIVONIA, Mich. – MedCerts, a Stride, Inc. company and a leader in online career training, is proud to announce a transformative new partnership with Tier One Career and Technical Institute, expanding access to high-demand, industry-recognized certification programs in the healthcare and information technology (IT) sectors.

Offering quality education and training for high-demand careers, Tier One specializes in workforce literacy and career pathway training for adult learners – combining practical career skills with fundamental education. Through this partnership, Tier One students can now train for a much wider range of industry-recognized certifications through MedCerts’ 60+ program offerings. Designed to be affordable and accessible for working professionals and career changers, MedCerts' proven online learning platform offers training that fits around real life – whether someone is working full-time, caring for family, or living in an area without access to training centers.

"We are thrilled to partner with an institution like Tier One that shares our mission to increase access to quality career training,” said Craig Sprinkle, CEO of MedCerts. “Together, we are helping break down barriers to education and empowering individuals to pursue meaningful, well-paying careers."

The partnership aims to create a dynamic, blended learning environment, one that combines the flexibility of online education with the immersive experience of hands-on training. Beyond simply diversifying Tier One’s course catalog, the partnership aims to enhance the affordability of education and pave the way for future brick-and-mortar facilities that will provide essential hands-on training. For Tier One, the goal is not to merely increase course options but to forge tangible opportunities that empower individuals to transform their lives.

"The driving motivational force and my mantra for the organization is ‘positive progress with purpose’,” said Tramieshia J. Ligon, Co-Founder and CEO of Tier One Career and Technical Institute. “This philosophy underpins our strategic decisions, including the recent partnership with MedCerts. This collaboration is a deliberate expansion designed to align our educational offerings with current job market demands."

This partnership also aligns with Tier One's bigger-picture goals. The institute has plans to build hands-on training facilities, and these online programs will help prepare students with the knowledge they'll need to make the most of those lab and workshop experiences. This is part of Tier One’s mission to create a complete learning experience that combines the convenience of online education with the practical skills employers want.

The collaboration addresses a critical need in today's job market, where healthcare and IT professionals are in high demand, but traditional training programs often fall short of meeting the needs of adult learners. By offering these programs online, students can maintain their current responsibilities while building the skills needed for career transitions. To learn more about this partnership, please visit https://medcerts.com/start/tier-one-career-technical-institute.

About MedCerts

MedCerts provides innovative, online career training programs that prepare adult learners for in-demand roles in healthcare and IT. With interactive eLearning, expert instruction, and strong industry partnerships, MedCerts has helped over 100,000 students gain the skills and certifications needed for career success. Through MedCerts Partner Solutions, the company collaborates with employers, higher education institutions and workforce agencies to bridge the gap between training and career opportunities. MedCerts is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc., a leader in online education. Learn more about MedCerts at medcerts.com. For more information on MedCerts Partner Solutions, visit partners.medcerts.com.

About Tier One Career and Technical Institute

Tier One Career and Technical Institute is dedicated to fostering student success by preparing them to be leaders in culturally diverse workspaces. Offering quality education and training for high-demand careers without the high price tag, Tier One specializes in workforce literacy and career pathway training for adult learners – combining practical career skills with fundamental education to get people ready for the jobs they want. Learn more at tieroneinstitute.com.