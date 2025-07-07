From Investment to Real Estate: U.S. Accepts Bitcoin for Home Purchases, and LET Mining Helps Asset Growth

New York City, NY, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As new federal guidelines enable cryptocurrency to qualify as a mortgage asset, U.S. homeowners can now leverage Bitcoin directly in home purchases—with LET Mining poised to support this evolution by helping investors grow and diversify their holdings through efficient, eco‑friendly cloud mining.





Last week, Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte directed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to consider cryptocurrency holdings on U.S.-regulated centralized exchanges as qualifying assets in mortgage assessments, without requiring conversion to cash. This landmark shift could unlock homeownership opportunities for Bitcoin holders who previously faced forced liquidation or margin loans.

To capitalize on this growing trend, LET Mining, a crypto‑mining and financial services platform founded in 2021, offers a secure, sustainable path to increase Bitcoin assets through its green‑powered intelligent cloud mining infrastructure. By enabling investors to compound Bitcoin holdings over time, LET Mining empowers users to build crypto reserves that now directly translate into home-buying power.

How to create more value for BTC through LET Mining

1. Log in to the website https://letmining.com/ and register an account in one minute. After successful registration, you can get a $12 reward

LET Mining provides users with cloud computing power contracts with flexible investment strategies. Users have the following options (you can participate with a minimum of $100 worth of BTC)

●Experience Contract: Investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, daily income of $4, expiration income: $100 + $8

●BTC Classic Hash Power: Investment amount: $500, contract period: 5 days, daily income of $6, expiration income: $500 + $30

●DOGE Classic Hash Power: Investment amount: $3,500, contract period: 24 days, daily income of $50.4, expiration income: $3,500 + $1,209.6

●BTC Advanced Hash Power: Investment amount: $5,000, contract period: 30 days, daily income of $76, expiration income: $5,000 + $2,280

●BTC Advanced Hash Power: Investment amount: $10,000, contract period: 45 days, daily income of $173, expiration income: $10,000 + $7,785

(Click here to view more high-yield contract details)

3. Automatically obtain income every day and withdraw funds at any time

"With Bitcoin now qualifying as a mortgage asset, investors need reliable, performance‑driven ways to grow their crypto holdings," said Lillian Austen, Communications Director at LET Mining. "Our smart, renewable‑energy mining services help users scale their portfolios—and access the American dream through real estate."

LET Mining’s smart cloud platform combines smart contracts, AI‑driven currency allocation , and predictive maintenance to ensure maximum mining efficiency. Its data centers rely on renewable energy and industrial-scale economies, reducing costs and carbon footprint while maximizing real output.

As crypto-backed mortgages and cash‑deal home purchases gain traction, LET Mining also streamlines treasury growth for users. Instead of selling Bitcoin at the time of purchase, investors can continue accumulating via mining and rely on crypto mortgages or cash offers backed by their growing reserves. This reduces tax friction, volatility concerns, and liquidity constraints that previously hindered crypto holders from entering the housing market.

Industry watchers anticipate only 1% of U.S. home purchases have involved crypto proceeds so far—but that figure is expected to rise sharply as institutional frameworks adapt, and platforms like LET Mining make growth accessible and sustainable.

About LET Mining

LET Mining, founded in 2021, is a leading cloud-mining and blockchain financial services provider. The London‑based platform specializes in green‑energy-powered, AI‑enabled mining solutions, enabling everyday investors to grow digital assets through efficient, secure, and compliant means. To learn more, visit https://letmining.com/ .

Media Contact:

Lillian Austen

Communications Director, LET Mining

info@letmining.com

Attachment